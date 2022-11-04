ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Powerball jackpot increased to record $1.6 billion

By The Associated Press
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZM4z9_0iyrClhl00

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest lottery prize in history.

A drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize , which hasn’t been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot , at 1 in 292.2 million.

The advertised jackpot is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Almost all winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.

The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

Resciniti Votes

(WIVT/WBGH) – Early voting wraps up this evening, as we are just two days away from the November elections. Republican Candidate for Assembly District 123 Sophia Resciniti placed her vote at the old Ruby Tuesday location in the Oakdale Commons this afternoon. Resciniti was joined by her father and her husband Paul. She says that […]
OAKDALE, NY
News Channel 34

Shooter among four dead in Lycoming County shooting

JORDAN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner’s office tells Eyewitness News four people are confirmed dead following a shooting in Lycoming County. According to state police, troopers initially responded to a call of a female shooting victim and a male shooting at vehicles with a rifle in Jordan Township Saturday morning.   When troopers from PSP […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
News Channel 34

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Jason Mewes

November 7th – Meet Jason Mewes! Jason Mewes is an 6 months-old neutered male cat. Jason Mewes is full of energy and will run almost everywhere. He is very playful and will need an owner who can be as playful as him to get rid of all his energy. If you’re interested in Jason Mewes, […]
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy