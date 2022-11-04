ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Diapers are the most requested ‘non-food item’ at the Food Bank of North Alabama

By Kelley Smith
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yYLUz_0iyrCTlZ00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – The Great Diaper Drive 2022 is underway benefiting the Food Bank of North Alabama’s Diaper Bank.

Diaper insecurity is more prevalent than you might think, and food bank officials say it can have a ripple effect in the community.

108 Huntsville roads selected for resurfacing – is yours on the list?

1 in 3 families struggle with diaper insecurity, according to 2019 data from the National Diaper Bank.

“We really see families struggling to provide on a regular basis,” said Joshua Matthews, Chief Operations Office of Food Bank of North Alabama.

Even before the world was rocked by the pandemic, diapers were the most requested non-food item at the food bank.

“There’s no federal program such as food stamps. WIC doesn’t help with diapers. So, that’s a common misnomer there are federal programs to help, but there really are not,” Matthews explained.

4 Boys & Girls Club members recieve shopping sprees in Huntsville

Officials with the food bank say with prices now soaring due to inflation, there’s even more need.

“We’ve seen a lot of people who have never had to come to a food pantry,” Matthews stated.

Some families are even willing to take diapers a size too small.

“And that’s really because their need was so urgent that they were looking for any diapers that they could find to help out with their situation,” Matthews said.

Diapers are essential first and foremost for the health of the baby. Daycares also require parents to supply disposable diapers for babies in their care, which means if a parent doesn’t have diapers, they might not be able to go to work.

UAH researcher finds stranded boater with drone during relief efforts after Hurricane Ian

“So, it really is important for our economy here and for our community to make sure all those babies have diapers,” said Shirley Schofield, Chief Executive Officer of the Food Bank of North Alabama.

They need the community’s help to do that. News 19’s Great Diaper Drive runs through November 11. Our goal is to collect 175,000 diapers. There are plenty of places to donate. Drop-off bins are located at Walmart stores across North Alabama .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT-TV

Madison Announces Two New Projects

During the State of the City address Mayor Paul Finley announced two new projects focused on public safety and green space. During the State of the City address Mayor Paul Finley announced two new projects focused on public safety and green space. Chuck D Hosts Event on Gun Violence. The...
MADISON, AL
AL.com

Flu outbreak forces Alabama school district virtual for a week

Students and teachers in the Marshall County School District in north Alabama will switch to virtual learning from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 due to an increase in flu cases. District officials announced the switch Friday with a tweet and a statement on the district website. Schools across the state will be closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Decatur House Fire

Decatur police and Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn say they were called to 4th avenue southeast around 3 a.m. Two people were taken to an area hospital and a fourth resident was transported to UAB medical center. Officials say one male was found dead inside the house. 1 Killed, 3...
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Pet of the Week: Fancy Clancy!

CULLMAN, Ala. – Volunteer Donna Ruttkay of the Cullman County Animal Shelter shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Clancy.  Pretty Clancy is an interesting mix of chihuahua and hound dog. The loving girl is approximately 2.5-3 years old and has low to medium energy needs. This is a nice way of saying that she enjoys being a lazy bones and also likes to be active occasionally.   Clancy is smart on her leash and respects personal space. Her favorite time of day is when she is by your side. Clancy will make a lucky family and excellent companion and/or hiking dog.  Clancy’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip. All animals are spayed or neutered prior to adoption.   Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE.    Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy