Diapers are the most requested ‘non-food item’ at the Food Bank of North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – The Great Diaper Drive 2022 is underway benefiting the Food Bank of North Alabama’s Diaper Bank.

Diaper insecurity is more prevalent than you might think, and food bank officials say it can have a ripple effect in the community.

1 in 3 families struggle with diaper insecurity, according to 2019 data from the National Diaper Bank.

“We really see families struggling to provide on a regular basis,” said Joshua Matthews, Chief Operations Office of Food Bank of North Alabama.

Even before the world was rocked by the pandemic, diapers were the most requested non-food item at the food bank.

“There’s no federal program such as food stamps. WIC doesn’t help with diapers. So, that’s a common misnomer there are federal programs to help, but there really are not,” Matthews explained.

Officials with the food bank say with prices now soaring due to inflation, there’s even more need.

“We’ve seen a lot of people who have never had to come to a food pantry,” Matthews stated.

Some families are even willing to take diapers a size too small.

“And that’s really because their need was so urgent that they were looking for any diapers that they could find to help out with their situation,” Matthews said.

Diapers are essential first and foremost for the health of the baby. Daycares also require parents to supply disposable diapers for babies in their care, which means if a parent doesn’t have diapers, they might not be able to go to work.

“So, it really is important for our economy here and for our community to make sure all those babies have diapers,” said Shirley Schofield, Chief Executive Officer of the Food Bank of North Alabama.

They need the community’s help to do that. News 19’s Great Diaper Drive runs through November 11. Our goal is to collect 175,000 diapers. There are plenty of places to donate. Drop-off bins are located at Walmart stores across North Alabama .

