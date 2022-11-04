Read full article on original website
Cold winter-like storm pelting Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s here. The first winter-type storm of the season is spinning through Arizona. The result has been much cooler temperatures, clouds, winds, rain in the deserts and mountain snow. A winter weather advisory continues for the Flagstaff area until 11 pm Thursday. The winter weather advisory extends into Friday morning at 5 am for the White Mountains. And although the switchover to snow occurred much later than expected, resulting in more rain than snow in some areas, we still could see up to 6″ of snow overnight in the highest elevations of the state. The headline: the snow is finished yet.
First snow of the season expected Wednesday night in northern Arizona
Winter weather will descend on northern Arizona this week, with early snow storms expected by Thursday. Flagstaff and Coconino County just implemented winter parking ordinances and those are coming into effect hours before the first snowfall of the season. Brian Klimowski is chief meteorologist with the National Weather Service in...
Phoenix temperatures plummet, Flagstaff sees snow
PHOENIX — It's cold in Phoenix and it's snowing in Flagstaff. A storm system that originated in the Pacific Northwest is delivering mountain snow, Valley rain and a sharp temperature drop to State 48. Many locations will fall into the single digits and teens across the high country, while...
Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Flagstaff
Although there was no Powerball winner on Wednesday, one Flagstaff resident is walking around with $1 million
ADOT Says "Know Snow" When Driving to Northern Arizona On Thursday
ADOT - Know Snow. The National Weather Service is predicting snow in Flagstaff tonight and on Thursday. The Arizona Dept. of Transportation just put out a a press release that said Arizona drivers should "Know Snow" before driving north.
Snowfall Projection and Impact Wednesday Night Through Thursday Night
A Winter weather advisory is in effect: Click here to view it. Alrighty everyone, we’re gonna feed you what you want this morning, but before we do, here are a few pointers. Before you start asking about “your place”, remember, there are easy to use resources online. Here are a few:
