If You Use Snapchat, You Could Get a $117 Check From a Data Privacy Lawsuit—the Deadline to Apply Is Saturday

Related
Snapchat users to receive up to $5,000 each after $35million settlement but must act by an exact date – who is eligible
ILLINOIS Snapchat users are running out of time to file a claim for a chance to receive up to $5,000 following the company's multi-million dollar settlement. The lawsuit, filed in May, accused Snapchat of violating the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act by unlawfully collecting users' biometric info without their consent through their lenses and filter features.
KTVU FOX 2
TikTok lawsuit settlement: Some users receiving payments up to $167
If a payment from TikTok has showed up in your account, it’s likely not spam: The company began issuing payments from a $92 million class action lawsuit settlement this week. A federal lawsuit alleged that TikTok broke the Illinois biometric privacy law, which allows suits against companies that harvest...
Some TikTok Users Are Receiving $167 Checks Over Data Privacy Violations—and Google and Snapchat Could Be Next
This week, TikTok users across the country who created videos on the app before September 30, 2021, began receiving payments between $27.84 and $167.04 following a $92 million class-action data privacy settlement with the social media platform. The largest checks went to short- and long-term residents of Illinois, where TikTok...
Twitter's pre-Musk data mismanagement could inhibit company profitability for decades
Elon Musk's reimagining of Twitter profitability could be an uphill battle as the Federal Trade Commission is set to continue auditing and probing the social media company.
As layoffs mount, one tech CEO figured out how to do them right
Patrick Collison, chief executive officer of Stripe Inc., speaks at the Italian Tech Week forum in Turin, Italy, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. If you have a Twitter account, you’ve most likely seen the backlash from employees who were among widespread layoffs last week via a robotic-type internal memo. But recent weeks have shown that not all layoffs are created equal. In fact, digital payments provider Stripe on Friday showed there’s a far more humane way to deliver bad news.
Consumer Reports.org
Privacy Fix: How to Find Old Online Accounts
It’s easy to forget about old accounts you’ve signed up for, including everything from photo-hosting sites to apps for household budgeting. But even if you stopped using a service years ago, experts say it’s important to find and delete it. Otherwise, the lingering data poses a risk to your digital privacy and security.
zycrypto.com
XRP Lawsuit: SEC Case Takes Surprising Turn As Coinbase Asks Court For Permission To Support Ripple
America’s largest crypto exchange, Coinbase, has come out in support of Ripple amid its ongoing legal brawl with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which could get the final say by the first half of 2023. Coinbase Throws Weight Behind Ripple. In a series of tweets on Oct 31,...
How a Data Privacy API Abstracts and Simplifies Privacy and Compliance
Navigating the world of privacy and compliance is no trivial task. On one side, we see a world that is becoming more and more privacy-conscious. On the other side, we see a proliferation of applications that compromise user privacy. In this tug-of-war, the landscape of what you can do with people’s sensitive personal data is continually changing.
Former Apple Employee Admits to Defrauding Tech Giant of $17 Million
Following an investigation headed by the IRS Criminal Division, a former Apple employee has admitted to defrauding the Silicon Valley tech company of over $17 million. Credit: Boonchai Wedmakawand (Getty Images)
Consumer Reports.org
How to Use 'Have I Been Pwned' to See If Your Data Was Compromised
Data breaches have affected most of us in recent years, leading to unauthorized access to log-in credentials, financial information, and personal data. All of that can be used by criminals intent on committing fraud. To tighten up your digital security, it’s important to know which accounts have been affected. That’s...
NBC Miami
The $1.6 Billion Powerball Jackpot Is Now the Largest Ever—Here Are the Top 5 So Far
Once again, a lottery jackpot has crossed the billion-dollar threshold — the fifth time in the past five years — and this one is a world record. Saturday's Powerball drawing now has a jackpot of $1.6 billion, the largest ever, after no winners were announced for Wednesday night's $1.2 billion drawing.
NBC Miami
Here Are the States Voting on Marijuana Legalization on Election Day
Marijuana legalization proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota. They could join 19 states, two territories and Washington, D.C., where recreational marijuana is already legal. Voters in a handful of states – including four that traditionally favor Republicans – are set to decide...
NBC Miami
Twitter Co-Founder Dorsey Apologizes for Growing the Company ‘Too Quickly' in Wake of Mass Layoffs
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized Saturday for growing the company "too quickly," a day after hundreds of employees were laid off under new owner Elon Musk. Twitter informed employees Thursday evening that it would begin laying off staff members, according to communications obtained by CNBC. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized...
NBC Miami
Powerball Jackpot Soars to Record $1.9 Billion After No Winners Were Found Saturday
Once again no one struck gold on Saturday night's Powerball roll. The pot now stands at an estimated $1.9 billion jackpot. The cash value has also risen to an estimated $929.1 million. Saturday's results mean the jackpot will now roll over to Monday, when the next drawing is expected to...
57% of Consumers Use Digital Apps and Wearables to Monitor Their Health
Consumers are getting more comfortable by the quarter with digital wearables that track vital signs and health signals and share them with apps and platforms that help manage health. Not only is this a good sign for consumer health, but it also signals greater adoption of connected economy dynamics, where...
NBC Miami
How Social Media Platforms Plan to Fight Election Day Misinformation
Social media platforms including Meta's Facebook and Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Google's YouTube are readying themselves for another heated midterm Election Day. The platforms have various policies about whether they allow political ads and have all created plans to prevent users from being misled about voting and the election. The...
TechCrunch
Airbnb will soon show prices inclusive of all fees in search results
Chesky said that once you turn on the toggle, you will see the total price (excluding taxes) in search results, map listings, price filters, and listing pages. Plus, users will be clearly able to see the breakdown of fees, services charges, discounts and taxes for the property and the trip. Despite these changes, it’s still annoying that you won’t know how much taxes do you have to pay until you reach the last step in the booking.
thesource.com
MyPillow Guy Could Owe Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Fines for Spam Texts
Mike Lindell, the infamous MyPillow CEO who has burned substantial amounts of his time, fortune and reputation in attempting to overturn the 2020 election, has been hit with a class action lawsuit unrelated to his political travails. Class plaintiffs have accused Lindell of a veritable tsunami of violations of the...
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: More calls to ban TikTok
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - FCC Commissioner Brenden Carr is calling for a U.S. ban on the popular app TikTok over concerns its company, ByteDance, shares information with the Chinese government. Carr makes the claim the social media app is a national security risk because of the possibility that the personal...
