Troy, NY

Troy man dies in crash on Taconic State Parkway

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qsSw5_0iyrBXKg00

TAGHKANIC, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A crash on the Taconic State Parkway claimed the life of a Troy man Wednesday afternoon. Troopers say the wreck happened at about 4 p.m., near Post Hill Road in the Town of Taghkanic.

Early investigations showed that Craig A. McNulty, 59, of Troy was heading north on the Taconic State Parkway on his 2018 BMW motorcycle when he was hit by an eastbound 2019 Chevrolet Traverse. The Traverse, police said, belongs to the Taconic Hills Central School District.

McNulty was rushed to Columbia Memorial Hospital, where he later died. The driver of the Traverse was hospitalized as well, with minor injuries.

Stolen credit cards found in wrecked car in Rotterdam

According to police, three students were riding in the school vehicle at the time of the crash. They were all uninjured. Officers are still investigating this incident.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

