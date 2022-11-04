Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus continues debate on flavored tobacco ban
‘A tale of two states:’ Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s population is decreasing and growing older as household incomes remain lower than the national average aside from Columbus and its neighboring areas, a new report shows. A majority of Ohio experienced population losses from 2000 to 2020, according to the Greater Ohio Policy Center’s new report, “Ohio + Columbus: A […]
NBC4 Columbus
Shayla Favor details Columbus gun limit proposals
NBC4 Columbus
Body found on I-71
Body found on I-71 Investigators have located a body on a Columbus highway, which is also having an impact on traffic. “Women of color need to be in that space:” Local …. "Women of color need to be in that space:" Local group brings new talent into tech workforce.
Pilots never radioed for help before Ohio plane crash, report finds
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — The two pilots aboard a private plane never signaled that they or their aircraft were in danger in the moments before it crashed into a car dealer’s parking lot last month in southeastern Ohio. A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released Wednesday did not indicate a cause for […]
Columbus program raises up women of color in tech field
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With the city of Columbus preparing for massive economic growth due to investments from Intel and Honda, one local initiative is bringing racial and gender diversity into the conversation. “We need to make sure that our city represents our citizens, which means that women of color need to be in that […]
NBC4 Columbus
Grant to help Columbus women's nonprofit expand
NBC4 Columbus
Warm-up ahead of arrival of winter chill this weekend for Columbus area
It will be a comfortable early November night with temps falling into the mid to upper 30s tonight with winds becoming light to calm overnight. Wednesday will be a nice day with plenty of sunshine and temps back up near 60 by lunch, and into the upper 60s during the day.
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today sawmill crash
WATCH: Rare Election Day total lunar eclipse
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Something occurred early on Tuesday, Nov. 8, that has never happened before. According to EarthSky.org, Tuesday morning marked the first total lunar eclipse on Election Day in U.S. history (since 1776). The lunar eclipse was visible for several hours, ending just before sunrise. Many people got a good look without needing […]
golfpunkhq.com
Top Five golf courses in Ohio
Golf remains one of the most popular sports in the USA and it seems to have a loyal following across Ohio, in particular. Residents of the Buckeye State love to follow the biggest tournaments and keep tabs on the world’s best pro players. Just watching the biggest pro events...
Two shot in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are hospitalized after a shooting in South Linden Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported on the 1000 block of East 15th Avenue, near Cleveland Avenue, at approximately 9:41 p.m. Police initially reported three victims. One woman was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition […]
NBC4 Columbus
One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting
cwcolumbus.com
Grieving mom wants more awareness that Morse Road is a magnet for traffic tragedy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving mother is trying to make a difference after her son’s life was cut short in a crosswalk. Kellie Lindesmith said she wants to know why her son was killed last month on Morse Road. Police said Jesse Erwin was struck by a...
Columbus holds hearing on proposed flavored tobacco ban
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Council held a public hearing on Wednesday for Columbus Public Health’s proposed flavored tobacco legislation. The proposed legislation has been a hot topic with strong feedback from both sides. Ray Miller is the founder and publisher of the Columbus & Dayton African American News Journal. He has a personal […]
Is it too late to buy a Powerball ticket?
The Powerball is having yet another drawing for the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history after no one matched the numbers drawn on Saturday.
NBC4 Columbus
FULL: Joe Walsh honored in downtown Columbus
Joe Walsh, the guitarist of the Eagles, was celebrated in an event hosted by the City of Columbus and the Columbus Music Commission on the corner of Front Street and Nationwide Boulevard. FULL: Joe Walsh honored in downtown Columbus. Joe Walsh, the guitarist of the Eagles, was celebrated in an...
NBC4 Columbus
$9 million worth of cocaine found in Madison County
Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh honored in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus honored a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Wednesday afternoon in the arena district. Joe Walsh, the guitarist of the Eagles, was celebrated in an event hosted by the City of Columbus and the Columbus Music Commission on the corner of Front Street and Nationwide Boulevard. You […]
Comments / 0