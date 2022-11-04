Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: James Corden stars in trailer for Prime Video's 'Mammals'
"Mammals," a new series starring James Corden, Melia Kreilling, Colin Morgan and Sally Hawkins, is coming to Prime Video.
Grazia
Nail Piercings: The Noughties Manicure Revival We Never Knew We Needed
Victoria Beckham caused a sensation when she debuted a pierced French manicure during her Spice Girls days, and Kim Kardashian all but brought back nail piercings with an OTT take in 2017, but this week sees the look reemerge in its most wearable iteration yet. Nail icon Iram Shelton - a go-to pro for the likes of Addison Rae and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley - took to Instagram to showcase her own pierced nails, to much enthusiasm in the comments section. 'How CUTE!', raved one Instagrammer, 'obsessed,' said another.
Rebel Wilson welcomes a baby girl named Royce via surrogate
Rebel Wilson is a mom. The “Pitch Perfect” star announced on Instagram Monday that she welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Royce Lillian, via surrogate. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” Wilson captioned a photo of her newborn lying down on a blanket. The “Senior Year” star said she was “forever grateful” to everyone involved in her surrogacy journey and called out her “gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.” “Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!” Wilson, 42, concluded. “I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗. Wilson also shared a photo of herself holding pink balloons as she stood next to stacked blocks that read “BABY.” Story developing…
Grazia
Olivia: ‘There’s This Idea That Women Are Built To Give Birth And It Made Me Feel Like A Failure That I Couldn’t Do It Naturally’
The main thing that Olivia Bowen’s three million Instagram followers love about her content is its honesty. Amidst the glammed-up shots, the 28 year old is open about her pregnancy journey, embracing her body and how she’s taken to breastfeeding and motherhood. The only thing that Olivia hasn’t been able to share with her followers are the details about the birth itself, until today.
Comments / 0