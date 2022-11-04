ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

thehofstrachronicle.com

Preview: Hofstra men's basketball travels to Princeton to open 2022-23 campaign

The Hofstra men’s basketball team will open their season today when they travel to take on the Princeton University Tigers. Coming off a 21-11 record in 2021-22, the Pride will look to build on their success from last year and are projected to finish second in the Colonial Athletic Association, according to a preseason coach’s poll.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Travel Maven

This Field of Abandoned Statues in Virginia is Fascinating

Virginia is home to many abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating and puzzling as this collection of abandoned statues that were built and left to decay in a privately owned field just outside of Williamsburg. Originally a part of Presidents Park, these 20-foot sculptures of former U.S. presidents have sat abandoned since 2010, keep reading to learn more.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WRAL News

'Fireball' seen in NC skies was likely Virginia rocket launch

WRAL viewers in Wilmington and Greenville reported seeing a "fireball" in the skies early Monday morning. It likely wasn't a meteor they saw, but a rocket launch. The S.S. Sally Ride spacecraft launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 5:32 a.m., the same time multiple people in North Carolina reported seeing something unusual in the sky.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica comes to Wilmington

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — The Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica will return to the Wilmington Riverfront once more on November 17-20. The Nao Trinidad was the flag ship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition and will be on display in downtown Wilmington. Berthing will be at the dock at London Wharf on the Riverwalk in Downtown Wilmington, North Carolina adjacent to Veteran’s Memorial and Hotel Ballast.
WILMINGTON, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Brunswick County, NC

A bustling tourism destination, Brunswick County greets you with scenic shorelines and impressive seaside attractions. Located in North Carolina’s southernmost area, the county is among the fastest-growing county in the state and ranks fourth in that category in the whole country. Its county seat is Bolivia and includes the...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
13News Now

Van nearly crushed by counterweight on Great Bridge Bridge in Chesapeake

NORFOLK, Va. — A van with two people in it was nearly crushed by the counterweight of the Great Bridge Bridge, the Chesapeake Police Department said. CPD said a call came in around noon Monday reporting that a van had broken down in the center lane of the Great Bridge Bridge, and it was nearly crushed by the counterweight for the drawbridge during a scheduled opening.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Lovie D. Fortune

Lovie D. Fortune, of Hatteras, North Carolina passed away on October 29, 2022 at age 66 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She was survived by her loving husband, Ricky Fortune and her son Aaron Pittard and his wife Beth. She had two grandsons, Andrew Pittard and his wife Cameron and Logan Pittard, all of Virginia Beach, Va. Lovie is also survived by two sisters, Karen Rogers of Millsboro, Del. and Cindy Fullerton and her husband Todd of Virginia Beach. She had nine nieces and nephews and six great nieces and nephews. Lovie was preceded in death by her parents, Reece Kermit and Dixie Ballance and her brother David Ballance, all of Hatteras, NC. Her dog, Bella, stayed by Lovie’s side during her entire fight with colon cancer.
HATTERAS, NC
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach families mourn loved ones found dead in Mexico City Airbnb

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two Virginia Beach families are hoping for answers after their loved ones were found dead last week inside a Mexico City Airbnb. The families of Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence have been in contact with the U.S. embassy, working to get their bodies home and find out exactly what happened to them.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Sentara implementing new visitor badge system

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Anyone walking into a Sentara hospital will be greeted by a new policy. A new badge system is going in all Sentara hospitals, as well as all free standing emergency departments and the Sentara College in Chesapeake. Samantha Kern, director of patient care services at...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

