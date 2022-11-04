Lovie D. Fortune, of Hatteras, North Carolina passed away on October 29, 2022 at age 66 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She was survived by her loving husband, Ricky Fortune and her son Aaron Pittard and his wife Beth. She had two grandsons, Andrew Pittard and his wife Cameron and Logan Pittard, all of Virginia Beach, Va. Lovie is also survived by two sisters, Karen Rogers of Millsboro, Del. and Cindy Fullerton and her husband Todd of Virginia Beach. She had nine nieces and nephews and six great nieces and nephews. Lovie was preceded in death by her parents, Reece Kermit and Dixie Ballance and her brother David Ballance, all of Hatteras, NC. Her dog, Bella, stayed by Lovie’s side during her entire fight with colon cancer.

