FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
10 Places to Spend Christmas Alone in the USBecca CNew York City, NY
Fashion In New York City Determines Social ClassReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
thehofstrachronicle.com
Preview: Hofstra men's basketball travels to Princeton to open 2022-23 campaign
The Hofstra men’s basketball team will open their season today when they travel to take on the Princeton University Tigers. Coming off a 21-11 record in 2021-22, the Pride will look to build on their success from last year and are projected to finish second in the Colonial Athletic Association, according to a preseason coach’s poll.
Former ODU Women's Basketball Great Nancy Lieberman Immortalized With Statue on Campus
NORFOLK, Va. — Former Old Dominion women's basketball All-American Nancy Lieberman, who led the Monarchs to two national titles and is one of the nation's most well-known women's sports figures, recently became the first person immortalized with a statue on ODU's campus. Old Dominion unveiled a six-foot bronze statue...
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball vs. UNC-Wilmington: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The No. 1 UNC men’s basketball team will open the regular season Monday night in the Smith Center, hosting UNC-Wilmington. The Tar Heels haven’t dropped a season opener since the 2001-02 season. If you aren’t making the late-night trek to Chapel Hill for the game, here’s how you...
Chesapeake church showcases HBCUs on "HBCU Sunday"
The Mount at Chesapeake hosted "HBCU Sunday" to honor and showcase HBCUs in the Hampton Roads area. There were performances by several groups.
This Field of Abandoned Statues in Virginia is Fascinating
Virginia is home to many abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating and puzzling as this collection of abandoned statues that were built and left to decay in a privately owned field just outside of Williamsburg. Originally a part of Presidents Park, these 20-foot sculptures of former U.S. presidents have sat abandoned since 2010, keep reading to learn more.
'Fireball' seen in NC skies was likely Virginia rocket launch
WRAL viewers in Wilmington and Greenville reported seeing a "fireball" in the skies early Monday morning. It likely wasn't a meteor they saw, but a rocket launch. The S.S. Sally Ride spacecraft launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 5:32 a.m., the same time multiple people in North Carolina reported seeing something unusual in the sky.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica comes to Wilmington
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — The Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica will return to the Wilmington Riverfront once more on November 17-20. The Nao Trinidad was the flag ship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition and will be on display in downtown Wilmington. Berthing will be at the dock at London Wharf on the Riverwalk in Downtown Wilmington, North Carolina adjacent to Veteran’s Memorial and Hotel Ballast.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Brunswick County, NC
A bustling tourism destination, Brunswick County greets you with scenic shorelines and impressive seaside attractions. Located in North Carolina’s southernmost area, the county is among the fastest-growing county in the state and ranks fourth in that category in the whole country. Its county seat is Bolivia and includes the...
Van nearly crushed by counterweight on Great Bridge Bridge in Chesapeake
NORFOLK, Va. — A van with two people in it was nearly crushed by the counterweight of the Great Bridge Bridge, the Chesapeake Police Department said. CPD said a call came in around noon Monday reporting that a van had broken down in the center lane of the Great Bridge Bridge, and it was nearly crushed by the counterweight for the drawbridge during a scheduled opening.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Lovie D. Fortune
Lovie D. Fortune, of Hatteras, North Carolina passed away on October 29, 2022 at age 66 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She was survived by her loving husband, Ricky Fortune and her son Aaron Pittard and his wife Beth. She had two grandsons, Andrew Pittard and his wife Cameron and Logan Pittard, all of Virginia Beach, Va. Lovie is also survived by two sisters, Karen Rogers of Millsboro, Del. and Cindy Fullerton and her husband Todd of Virginia Beach. She had nine nieces and nephews and six great nieces and nephews. Lovie was preceded in death by her parents, Reece Kermit and Dixie Ballance and her brother David Ballance, all of Hatteras, NC. Her dog, Bella, stayed by Lovie’s side during her entire fight with colon cancer.
Luria makes final case for democracy, vies for Black voters
SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — In the closing days of her campaign, Rep. Elaine Luria stood on a wooden porch in a far-flung part of her newly drawn district, microphone in hand and a 7-year-old Black girl at her side, to make her final case for what is at stake in the midterm elections.
Motorcyclist dies following crash in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of S. Boggs Avenue and Bonney Road.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach families mourn loved ones found dead in Mexico City Airbnb
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two Virginia Beach families are hoping for answers after their loved ones were found dead last week inside a Mexico City Airbnb. The families of Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence have been in contact with the U.S. embassy, working to get their bodies home and find out exactly what happened to them.
WRAL
More than a dozen voter intimidation incidents reported in NC
With the election Tuesday, voter intimidation is top of mind. Things like being followed home or having a photo taken without permission. "We did have a situation in another county where a one-stop worker was followed from a voting site to the elections office and then followed to their home,"
WAVY News 10
Sentara implementing new visitor badge system
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Anyone walking into a Sentara hospital will be greeted by a new policy. A new badge system is going in all Sentara hospitals, as well as all free standing emergency departments and the Sentara College in Chesapeake. Samantha Kern, director of patient care services at...
Police cracking down on large groups of dirt bike/ATV riders
A Norfolk police spokesperson says the department has seen an uptick in calls about the problem.
Missing Virginia Beach woman found safe
According to police, 49-year-old Casey Smith was last seen on Nov, 6 around 10 a.m.
This Virginia Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach residents advised to expect large amounts of smoke Saturday morning
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you live in Carolina Beach, you may see a lot of smoke Saturday morning. The Carolina Beach Fire Department will be conducting live fire training beginning at 8:30 a.m. Officials say the training will take place at a structure at the corner of...
WAVY News 10
Pedestrian ‘seriously hurt’ after being hit by car in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – One person was seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening on Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach, according to city police. The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection with Rose Marie Avenue. Police said the person suffered a...
