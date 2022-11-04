Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
Cedar Crest building fire in Newington investigated as arson
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The destruction of a vacant building in Newington is being investigated as a case of arson. State police said that a hiker initially reported a brush fire on the Cedar Crest property just before 8 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers said the Newington and Wethersfield fire departments...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Fire on roof of Litchfield High School
We revealed our winter storm names for the '22-'23 winter season!. Fire at Litchfield High School under investigation.
Eyewitness News
Car crashes into building, building deemed unsafe
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - The Manchester Fire Department responded to 213 Spencer Street today for a vehicle into the building. An SUV went through the front of the building, striking a support column inside, according to the Department. Two people sustained minor injuries, were evaluated by Fire Department Paramedics, and...
Eyewitness News
Motorcycle accident closes road, New Milford
NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Milford Mayor, Pete Bass, said route 7 south was closed due to a motorcycle accident. Both Brookfield Fire Company’s were on scene. The New Milford Mayor says the road has since reopened.
1 shot in East Hartford apartment building
A man was shot inside an apartment building in East Hartford, police said.
darientimes.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Federal Road in Brookfield, fire chief says
BROOKFIELD — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being involved in a serious motor vehicle accident on Federal Road Saturday night, Fire Chief Andrew Ellis said. According to Ellis, the motorcyclist was found unconscious and unresponsive after the crash, which closed a part of Federal Road in Brookfield on Saturday.
NBC Connecticut
2 Shot in Auto Parts Store on Berlin Turnpike in Newington
Two people were shot inside an auto parts store on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington Sunday night, according to police. Police say a man walked into the O'Reilly Auto Parts around 6 p.m. and shot a man and a woman who worked at the store. Both victims were taken to...
Eyewitness News
Flag football game raises money for Bristol officers
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Tonight, hundreds of community members came out to show their support of the Bristol Police Department and the families affected in last months tragedy. The Farmington and Bristol Police Department went head to head against the Farmington and Bristol Fire Department for a flag football game.
Eyewitness News
Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
Woman in critical condition after Norwich shooting
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head in Norwich on Saturday morning. Police responded to the scene to find the 30-year-old woman laying face down at a condo complex on West Thames Street. There is no public safety concern at this time and it […]
Eyewitness News
2 injured, 1 under arrest after shooting in Newington
Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 7, including the arrest of a man for an auto parts store shooting in Newington. A suspect accused of shooting a man in West Hartford and leading police on a manhunt across state lines was captured.
Man killed in highway crash in Middletown
- State police are investigating a fatal Saturday night crash on Interstate 91 in Middletown. It was just after 10:00 p.m. that troopers say a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Petrit Marku of the Bronx
NBC Connecticut
Woman Fatally Struck After Crash on Route 15 North in Meriden
A woman who was involved in a crash on Route 15 north in Meriden early Sunday morning has died after she was struck by a passing vehicle. State police said two vehicles were involved in separate crashes on the highway around 1:30 a.m. and became disabled in the left and right lanes of travel.
Eyewitness News
NEWS CONFERENCE: West Hartford police provide update on University of St. Joseph shooting
West Hartford police said 22-year-old Darnell Barnes turned himself in on Sunday night. Meteorologist Mike Slifer says we'll get one more day of warmth, then the temps get lower. Plus, rain for Saturday. Here is his Monday noon forecast. Eyewitness News Monday morning. Updated: 6 hours ago. Caitlin Francis and...
Eyewitness News
Suspect who exposed himself near Rocky Hill school spotted at another school
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A man who exposed himself to students in Rocky Hill last week was spotted again outside of a school in town on Monday morning. Superintendent Mark Zito said the suspect was spotted in the parking lot of the Stevens School. Zito said that that all...
Southington woman killed in crash on RT 15
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington woman who exited her vehicle after a prior motor vehicle accident on Route 15 was struck and killed by a car in the left lane, according to the Connecticut State Police. Alexandria Breanna Rivera, 29, was involved in an accident on Route 15 northbound in Meriden that left her […]
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Monday morning
West Hartford police said 22-year-old Darnell Barnes turned himself in on Sunday night. Meteorologist Mike Slifer says we'll get one more day of warmth, then the temps get lower. Plus, rain for Saturday. Here is his Monday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: West Hartford police provide update on University of St....
Eyewitness News
Suspect connected to University of St. Joseph shooting incident arrested, charged
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A suspect accused of shooting a man in West Hartford and leading police on a manhunt across state lines was captured. West Hartford police said 22-year-old Darnell Barnes was taken into custody Sunday night. They held a news conference for Monday around 11:30 a.m. The...
1 injured in downtown Norwich shooting
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is injured after an afternoon shooting in downtown Norwich, according to police. The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. A business called authorities to say that it heard two gunshots coming from a parking lot, and saw vehicles speeding off. Around the same time, a […]
Eyewitness News
Bronx man dies following crash on I-91 South in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say one man is dead following a crash on I-91 Saturday night. According to police reports, a Ford driving in the right lane collided with a Volvo in the center lane. The Ford then swerved back into the right lane where it crossed into the...
Comments / 0