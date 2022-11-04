ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, CT

Eyewitness News

Cedar Crest building fire in Newington investigated as arson

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The destruction of a vacant building in Newington is being investigated as a case of arson. State police said that a hiker initially reported a brush fire on the Cedar Crest property just before 8 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers said the Newington and Wethersfield fire departments...
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Car crashes into building, building deemed unsafe

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - The Manchester Fire Department responded to 213 Spencer Street today for a vehicle into the building. An SUV went through the front of the building, striking a support column inside, according to the Department. Two people sustained minor injuries, were evaluated by Fire Department Paramedics, and...
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Motorcycle accident closes road, New Milford

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Milford Mayor, Pete Bass, said route 7 south was closed due to a motorcycle accident. Both Brookfield Fire Company’s were on scene. The New Milford Mayor says the road has since reopened.
NEW MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Shot in Auto Parts Store on Berlin Turnpike in Newington

Two people were shot inside an auto parts store on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington Sunday night, according to police. Police say a man walked into the O'Reilly Auto Parts around 6 p.m. and shot a man and a woman who worked at the store. Both victims were taken to...
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Flag football game raises money for Bristol officers

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Tonight, hundreds of community members came out to show their support of the Bristol Police Department and the families affected in last months tragedy. The Farmington and Bristol Police Department went head to head against the Farmington and Bristol Fire Department for a flag football game.
FARMINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Woman in critical condition after Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head in Norwich on Saturday morning. Police responded to the scene to find the 30-year-old woman laying face down at a condo complex on West Thames Street. There is no public safety concern at this time and it […]
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

2 injured, 1 under arrest after shooting in Newington

Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 7, including the arrest of a man for an auto parts store shooting in Newington. A suspect accused of shooting a man in West Hartford and leading police on a manhunt across state lines was captured.
NEWINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Fatally Struck After Crash on Route 15 North in Meriden

A woman who was involved in a crash on Route 15 north in Meriden early Sunday morning has died after she was struck by a passing vehicle. State police said two vehicles were involved in separate crashes on the highway around 1:30 a.m. and became disabled in the left and right lanes of travel.
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Southington woman killed in crash on RT 15

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington woman who exited her vehicle after a prior motor vehicle accident on Route 15 was struck and killed by a car in the left lane, according to the Connecticut State Police. Alexandria Breanna Rivera, 29, was involved in an accident on Route 15 northbound in Meriden that left her […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Monday morning

West Hartford police said 22-year-old Darnell Barnes turned himself in on Sunday night. Meteorologist Mike Slifer says we'll get one more day of warmth, then the temps get lower. Plus, rain for Saturday. Here is his Monday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: West Hartford police provide update on University of St....
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

1 injured in downtown Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is injured after an afternoon shooting in downtown Norwich, according to police. The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. A business called authorities to say that it heard two gunshots coming from a parking lot, and saw vehicles speeding off. Around the same time, a […]
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Bronx man dies following crash on I-91 South in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say one man is dead following a crash on I-91 Saturday night. According to police reports, a Ford driving in the right lane collided with a Volvo in the center lane. The Ford then swerved back into the right lane where it crossed into the...
MIDDLETOWN, CT

