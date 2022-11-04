NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street as campaigning winds down for midterm elections in the U.S. that will determine which party controls Congress. The S&P 500 was holding on to a gain of 0.1% in the early going. Tech stocks lagged the market, pulling the Nasdaq slightly into the red. Apple fell after warning customers they’ll have to wait longer to get its latest iPhones after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor’s factory in China. Facebook’s parent company rose after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company plans to make a big round of layoffs this week.

