Futures on Wall Street rise ahead of midterm elections
Wall Street futures advanced before the bell on the last full day of campaigning before Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.5% and futures for the S&P 500 gained 0.4%.
Stocks edge mostly higher ahead of midterm elections in US
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street as campaigning winds down for midterm elections in the U.S. that will determine which party controls Congress. The S&P 500 was holding on to a gain of 0.1% in the early going. Tech stocks lagged the market, pulling the Nasdaq slightly into the red. Apple fell after warning customers they’ll have to wait longer to get its latest iPhones after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor’s factory in China. Facebook’s parent company rose after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company plans to make a big round of layoffs this week.
Global benchmarks advance as markets watch China, inflation
TOKYO (AP) — Global stocks mostly advanced Monday as investors weighed uncertainties such as the U.S. midterm elections and China's possible moves to ease coronavirus restrictions. Oil prices fell and U.S. futures edged lower.
iPhone shipments delayed by COVID-19 lockdown, Apple says
Holiday shopping season has begun, but Apple is warning shoppers that its newest iPhones may not be readily available. Apple said in a news release that COVID-19 restrictions in China have forced the primary factory that assembles the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to operate at “significantly reduced capacity.” Apple warned that customers “will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.”
United States, Norway make green shipping a priority at COP27
The U.S. and Norwegian governments issued a global call to the shipping industry to do more to address climate concerns.
"I Live In Paris Now And Have Been Dreaming About Eating This For A Year": American Expats Are Sharing The Foods They Desperately Miss Abroad
"You've never really lived abroad if you haven't smuggled a whole suitcase of the stuff with you."
AP PHOTOS: In India, river erosion engulfs villages
GAUHATI, India (AP) — In the 12 years that he has been the priest of a small temple by the mighty Brahmaputra, Ranajit Mandal had never witnessed the river’s fury like this. Not only the temple, but the 50 homes in his native Murkata village were washed away in a matter of days.
