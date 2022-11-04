ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Futures on Wall Street rise ahead of midterm elections

Wall Street futures advanced before the bell on the last full day of campaigning before Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.5% and futures for the S&P 500 gained 0.4%.
Post Register

Stocks edge mostly higher ahead of midterm elections in US

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street as campaigning winds down for midterm elections in the U.S. that will determine which party controls Congress. The S&P 500 was holding on to a gain of 0.1% in the early going. Tech stocks lagged the market, pulling the Nasdaq slightly into the red. Apple fell after warning customers they’ll have to wait longer to get its latest iPhones after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor’s factory in China. Facebook’s parent company rose after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company plans to make a big round of layoffs this week.
Post Register

Global benchmarks advance as markets watch China, inflation

TOKYO (AP) — Global stocks mostly advanced Monday as investors weighed uncertainties such as the U.S. midterm elections and China's possible moves to ease coronavirus restrictions. Oil prices fell and U.S. futures edged lower.
KIRO 7 Seattle

iPhone shipments delayed by COVID-19 lockdown, Apple says

Holiday shopping season has begun, but Apple is warning shoppers that its newest iPhones may not be readily available. Apple said in a news release that COVID-19 restrictions in China have forced the primary factory that assembles the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to operate at “significantly reduced capacity.” Apple warned that customers “will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.”
Post Register

AP PHOTOS: In India, river erosion engulfs villages

GAUHATI, India (AP) — In the 12 years that he has been the priest of a small temple by the mighty Brahmaputra, Ranajit Mandal had never witnessed the river’s fury like this. Not only the temple, but the 50 homes in his native Murkata village were washed away in a matter of days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy