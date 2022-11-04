ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

georgiasouthern.edu

Liberty Campus now home to free COVID-19 PCR testing kiosk

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has placed a COVID-19 testing kiosk at the Liberty Campus in Hinesville, allowing access to free COVID-19 testing 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It is scheduled to be live this afternoon. This is the third kiosk on a Georgia Southern...
HINESVILLE, GA
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern food pantries serve students experiencing food insecurity

College is already expensive enough to attend. But, add in living expenses, textbooks, and other surprise payments, and students may find themselves in a financially challenging starting position for the rest of the semester. Luckily, thanks to the Georgia Southern campus’s food pantry program, these scholars will have a resource to cover some of their food and essential needs.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting wrapped up Friday in Georgia but with Election Day coming up quickly on Tuesday, Governor candidate Stacey Abrams made one last campaign stop in Savannah Saturday morning. Abrams had a number of people speak before her including Wade Herring, Bee Nguyen, Edna Jackson, and...
SAVANNAH, GA
High School Football PRO

Savannah, November 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The New Hampstead High School football team will have a game with Calvary Day School on November 07, 2022, 16:30:00.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Dirt Road Capital: Georgia-grown cotton shirts now on sale for Bulloch County-wide FFA fundraiser

Andrea Whitfield of Ag South attended the Sunbelt Ag Expo and the Georgia FFA State Convention in 2021. While there, she first noticed the Support Georgia Agriculture merchandise. When she saw their products and heard that they donate 25% of every item sold to the Georgia FFA Foundation, she started following them on social media and in the news. After some time, she noticed that they were doing fundraisers for specific FFA Chapters. Andrea said, “I immediately reached out to find out how Bulloch County could participate. After filling out the ‘need info’ on the website about the fundraiser, I connected with Scott Chapman.”
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Fatal crash in Brooklet on Sunday afternoon

Public safety agencies responded on Sunday, November 6, 2022 to a fatal two vehicle crash in Brooklet, Georgia. At 2:28 pm Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s officers, Brooklet PD, Bulloch County Fire and Rescue, Bulloch County EMS and GSP to a serious accident the the intersection of Hwy. 80 and Cromley road in the City of Brooklet. A large cotton hauling truck struck a Honda van at the intersection.
BROOKLET, GA
WSAV-TV

Stacey Abrams in Savannah November 4

Stacey Abrams visits voters in Savannah Nov. 4. Fighting the war within: Local veterans mental health …. When it comes to mental health, it can be difficult for veterans who are struggling to seek help, but local advocates are working to change that. ‘He will always be here,’ fans remember...
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Statesboro High Cancels Tonight’s Football Game Due to Snapchat Threat

Bulloch County’s and Savannah-Chatham County’s school districts are investigating threatening Snapchat messages related to the scheduled football game between Statesboro and Herschel V. Jenkins High School at Memorial Stadium in Savannah. As a result, Statesboro High’s administration and athletic leaders have decided that the best course of action is for Statesboro High School to not play in tonight’s game. The school has notified its students and parents.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV-TV

Plane crashes in Statesboro with 1 on board

Federal investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are now looking into an afternoon plane crash in Statesboro. Federal investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are now looking into an afternoon plane crash in Statesboro. Buddy Check 3: Rashanda Burnett. Rashanda Burnett shares...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing Burke Co. teen believed to be in Savannah area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of a missing 17-year-old Georgia girl is asking people in the Savannah area to be on the lookout for her. Delane Lara, 17, was last seen on October 6, nearly a month ago. She was reported missing to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, just north of our area. Her […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Two injured in overnight shooting in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional details at this time. Stick with WTOC...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Fire on Seiler Avenue displaces 3 Tuesday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Three people have been displaced following a fire that happened on Seiler Ave. near Reynolds St. No injuries were reported during the blaze. The homeowners told WSAV News 3 that the fire started in the attic. The American Red Cross is helping the three people who were displaced.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Get your rage out at this mobile rage room in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With rage rooms becoming all the more popular in the United States, you might be wondering what you can do to get in on the fun. For starters, why not bring the party to you for your first rage room experience? Smash Town Mobile Rage Room is the perfect option for […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

1 dead following crash on Chatham Pkwy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a crash that shutdown all lanes of Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive. Savannah Police say it happened around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2006 Mercedes Benz 430 was racing another car when the driver lost control...
SAVANNAH, GA

