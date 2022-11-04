Read full article on original website
georgiasouthern.edu
Liberty Campus now home to free COVID-19 PCR testing kiosk
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has placed a COVID-19 testing kiosk at the Liberty Campus in Hinesville, allowing access to free COVID-19 testing 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It is scheduled to be live this afternoon. This is the third kiosk on a Georgia Southern...
Georgia Southern food pantries serve students experiencing food insecurity
College is already expensive enough to attend. But, add in living expenses, textbooks, and other surprise payments, and students may find themselves in a financially challenging starting position for the rest of the semester. Luckily, thanks to the Georgia Southern campus’s food pantry program, these scholars will have a resource to cover some of their food and essential needs.
wtoc.com
Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting wrapped up Friday in Georgia but with Election Day coming up quickly on Tuesday, Governor candidate Stacey Abrams made one last campaign stop in Savannah Saturday morning. Abrams had a number of people speak before her including Wade Herring, Bee Nguyen, Edna Jackson, and...
Savannah, November 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Dirt Road Capital: Georgia-grown cotton shirts now on sale for Bulloch County-wide FFA fundraiser
Andrea Whitfield of Ag South attended the Sunbelt Ag Expo and the Georgia FFA State Convention in 2021. While there, she first noticed the Support Georgia Agriculture merchandise. When she saw their products and heard that they donate 25% of every item sold to the Georgia FFA Foundation, she started following them on social media and in the news. After some time, she noticed that they were doing fundraisers for specific FFA Chapters. Andrea said, “I immediately reached out to find out how Bulloch County could participate. After filling out the ‘need info’ on the website about the fundraiser, I connected with Scott Chapman.”
Fatal crash in Brooklet on Sunday afternoon
Public safety agencies responded on Sunday, November 6, 2022 to a fatal two vehicle crash in Brooklet, Georgia. At 2:28 pm Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s officers, Brooklet PD, Bulloch County Fire and Rescue, Bulloch County EMS and GSP to a serious accident the the intersection of Hwy. 80 and Cromley road in the City of Brooklet. A large cotton hauling truck struck a Honda van at the intersection.
WSAV-TV
Stacey Abrams in Savannah November 4
Stacey Abrams visits voters in Savannah Nov. 4. Fighting the war within: Local veterans mental health …. When it comes to mental health, it can be difficult for veterans who are struggling to seek help, but local advocates are working to change that. ‘He will always be here,’ fans remember...
Stacey Abrams candidate for Georgia Governor makes campaign stop in Statesboro
Stacey Abrams candidate for Georgia Governor made a campaign stop in Statesboro on Friday, November 4, 2022. Abrams is running against incumbent Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. The event was held in the parking lot of the GS City campus in downtown Statesboro at noon and drew a large crowd of supporters.
allongeorgia.com
Statesboro High Cancels Tonight’s Football Game Due to Snapchat Threat
Bulloch County’s and Savannah-Chatham County’s school districts are investigating threatening Snapchat messages related to the scheduled football game between Statesboro and Herschel V. Jenkins High School at Memorial Stadium in Savannah. As a result, Statesboro High’s administration and athletic leaders have decided that the best course of action is for Statesboro High School to not play in tonight’s game. The school has notified its students and parents.
WSAV-TV
Full game: Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Effingham County at Brunswick second half
Watch the second half of this week's Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week between Effingham County and Brunswick. Full game: Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Effingham …. Watch the second half of this week's Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week between Effingham County and Brunswick. News...
WSAV-TV
Plane crashes in Statesboro with 1 on board
Federal investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are now looking into an afternoon plane crash in Statesboro. Federal investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are now looking into an afternoon plane crash in Statesboro. Buddy Check 3: Rashanda Burnett. Rashanda Burnett shares...
Stacey Abrams, Gov. Kemp make pitch to voters on final day of early voting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Friday marked the final day for early voting in Georgia, and Election Day coming up on Tuesday, the race is on to see who will become Georgia’s next governor. And Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams aren’t backing down. Friday afternoon, Stacey Abrams hosted a “Pop Out to the Polls” […]
Missing Burke Co. teen believed to be in Savannah area
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of a missing 17-year-old Georgia girl is asking people in the Savannah area to be on the lookout for her. Delane Lara, 17, was last seen on October 6, nearly a month ago. She was reported missing to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, just north of our area. Her […]
WJCL
Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention set for this Sunday at Oyster Factory Park in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Remembrance, hope and support. That’s what’s behind the Hilton Head/Bluffton Out of the Darkness Walk this Nov. 6. It’s happening at 1:00 p.m. at Oyster Factory Park for suicide prevention. There's no registration fee to participate, but donations will be accepted benefitting the...
wtoc.com
Two injured in overnight shooting in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional details at this time. Stick with WTOC...
Fire on Seiler Avenue displaces 3 Tuesday morning
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Three people have been displaced following a fire that happened on Seiler Ave. near Reynolds St. No injuries were reported during the blaze. The homeowners told WSAV News 3 that the fire started in the attic. The American Red Cross is helping the three people who were displaced.
Chavers and Wiggins to bring gospel and country to The Averitt Center this Friday
An ‘Evening of Gospel and Country’ is a collaborative event, where friends Donald Chavers and Drew Wiggins will encourage and uplift people near and far. This event will be the first time both singers will perform on a stage in the city of Statesboro. It is scheduled to be held at The Emma Kelly Theater this Friday, Nov. 4, at 7:30pm.
Get your rage out at this mobile rage room in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With rage rooms becoming all the more popular in the United States, you might be wondering what you can do to get in on the fun. For starters, why not bring the party to you for your first rage room experience? Smash Town Mobile Rage Room is the perfect option for […]
WJCL
Police: Protesters lead to 50 calls for service since Quinton Simon disappeared from Savannah home
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Following the latest arrest outside the home of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon, police say they will be taking measures to limit protest activity in the neighborhood. On Thursday, police responded to Buckhalter Road for a dispute between hecklers and those inside the home. Authorities were...
wtoc.com
1 dead following crash on Chatham Pkwy
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a crash that shutdown all lanes of Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive. Savannah Police say it happened around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2006 Mercedes Benz 430 was racing another car when the driver lost control...
