Kim Kardashian Looks Amazing In A Skintight Vinyl Balenciaga Dress
Kim Kardashian is looking flawless in another Balenciaga look as she rocks up to the LACMA Art + Film Gala. The billionaire mogul, 42, joined part of a massive celebrity crowd swarming the event's red carpet this year - also showing their faces were sister Kendall Jenner, plus actress Olivia Wilde. Kim flaunted her iconic curves and recent weight loss in a skintight vinyl number. Of course, the Hulu star opted for the Spanish Balenciaga designer that she fronts. She sizzled in her long-sleeved number, one also channeling the gloved finish that's become Balenciaga's signature stamp.
Olivia: ‘There’s This Idea That Women Are Built To Give Birth And It Made Me Feel Like A Failure That I Couldn’t Do It Naturally’
The main thing that Olivia Bowen’s three million Instagram followers love about her content is its honesty. Amidst the glammed-up shots, the 28 year old is open about her pregnancy journey, embracing her body and how she’s taken to breastfeeding and motherhood. The only thing that Olivia hasn’t been able to share with her followers are the details about the birth itself, until today.
If You Thought Miu Miu’s Mini Skirts Were Revealing, Wait ‘Til You See Their Underwear-As-Outerwear Trend On Bella Hadid
When it comes to fashion week—it’s all about Bella Hadid. The supermodel has been walking every Fashion Week runway across the globe from New York to Paris. Everything she’s worn has been show-stopping—like the barely-there crop top she wore on the c...
Style Notes: Katie Holmes' head-to-toe leather look
Katie Holmes has mastered one of the trickiest looks of all: head-to-toe leather. The actress, who was seen out in New York City this week, wore a leather look consisting of a black shirt and matching trousers. While top-to-toe leather might sound daunting, or conjure up images of the Beckhams in their Noughties matching outfits, it's actually very wearable if done right.
From Cozy Knits to Satin, Here Are the 25 Best Winter Dresses for 2022
Dresses are a quintessential item in any fashion girl's closet. Spring and summer styles are cute and all, but there is something so cozy and luxurious about winter-style dresses. Knit minis and chic satin blend pieces style well with leather boots, while a faux leather midi dress or denim piece work well with shearling boots.
'Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley is the new queen of daring fashion, from see-through shirts to cutout dresses
From neon outfits to sheer dresses, here are the most daring looks "Sex Education" star Simone Ashley has worn so far.
Selena Gomez Rocked A Striped Sweater With Jeans While Out In NYC & You Can Shop Her Fall Top For Under $170
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez just showed us what our go-to fall outfit will be and the best part is, you can shop her cozy sweater for under $200. The 30-year-old was out to eat at Carbone in NYC on Oct. 19, when she rocked a baggy, black and white turtleneck sweater with light-wash jeans.
Victoria Beckham Just Made Leggings Look Posh With These Unexpected Shoes
Victoria Beckham doesn't always wear leggings, but when she does, she makes them look impossibly cool. I'm used to seeing Beckham in her signature midi dresses and skirts, but she was just photographed in New York City wearing classic black leggings. She nixed sneakers in favor of pointy-toe stiletto boots,...
Give Your Jeans a Break and Try a Denim Midiskirt Instead
It’s fair to say that a pair of jeans read as casual and skirts have a dressier reputation. A denim midiskirt, however, can achieve a happy medium. With denim as the material, the garment will bring a sense of everyday ease to your look, and the knee- or ankle-length silhouette will lend some polish. Denim midi and maxis made appearances in fall collections from Dries Van Noten, Marni, Ami, and Khaite, all the while, denim labels such as Mother, Still Here, Frame, Slvrlake, and Citizens of Humanity also included the silhouette in their denim offerings.
Move Aside Miniskirts—It’s All About the Denim Maxi
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Miniskirts have dominated our style consciousness for several seasons, but designers have started to make a welcome move away from hitched hemlines. If images of a denim-clad Britney Spears or Jennifer Aniston come to mind at the mention of a denim maxi-skirt, you’re on the wrong track. This season is about chic, form-fitting styles that are made to flatter anybody and everybody—from 5ft to 6ft and beyond.
Janet Jackson re-creates ‘Control’ album cover look, 36 years later
After all these years, Janet Jackson is still in control. The Grammy winner, 56, paid tribute to her 1986 album “Control” at the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Saturday, perfectly re-creating her all-black outfit from the LP’s cover art. Designer Christian Siriano whipped up a high-collared, bold-shouldered black buttoned jacket and matching wide-leg trousers for the musical icon, who finished the sartorial throwback by styling her hair in the same side-swept, curly updo seen on the ’80s album cover. “When Janet calls and asks you to re-create her CONTROL album cover you do it! Wow how do I...
Victoria Beckham And Mia Regan Give Vogue An Exclusive First Look At Their Vintage-Inspired Denim Collection
“Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion,” says Mia Regan. She’s referring, of course, to Victoria Beckham, with whom – as a rising model and an influential dresser herself – Mia has always had lots to talk about. It was last year, when Victoria suggested a louche pair of trousers in one of her collections be named after Mia, who “loves a baggy fit”, that the idea of a collaboration first came up.
The French Line Manicure Puts a Modern Twist on a Classic
The french manicure has been a top nail-art trend for the last few years. Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik created a spinoff version of the design called the french line manicure. The french line manicure has a horizontal line across the middle of the nail. Few beauty trends have had as...
Thoughtful Gifts for Your Favorite Doctor
Everyone knows a doctor. Whether it's your personal physician, friend, family member or even your furry companion's vet, you likely have a doctor or two in your contacts. With all the hard work and hours spent in hospitals and exam rooms, doctors deserve gifts they'll use and appreciate. Check out some of our picks and find the perfect gift-giving treat for your favorite M.D.
Kendall Jenner, Jessica Simpson and Dua Lipa Are Bringing Back Oversized Bags for Fall—You're Welcome
The current era of fashion will go down as the time we all threw our hands up and opted to supersize everything. From baggy jeans to Dad-inspired leather jackets, 2022 has become the year of go-big-or-go-home. And what should you tote when rocking the aforementioned denim and coat? An oversized bag, obviously.
How the Manolo Made Famous By Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Became the Designer’s Most “Eternal” Shoe
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Manolo Blahnik is coy about how his Carolyne pump—a sleek slingback featuring an almond toe and a mid-stiletto heel—became what he calls an “eternal shoe.” “It’s a comfortable shoe, a shoe that has no time—no matter what you do, it will always look modern,” he tells British Vogue during the Carolyne’s 35th anniversary year. It is a sentiment that royal family members, First Ladies, and Manolo fans alike agree with wholeheartedly. Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, the Duchess of Sussex, Ashley Olsen, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Selena Gomez have all worn the ladylike shoes, but Blahnik says he never intended the Carolyne to become a house signature.
Jennifer Hudson Sparkles In Sequin Jumpsuit & Sharp Pointy Heels at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards
Jennifer Hudson sparkled on the red carpet at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards held at The Grill & The Pool in New York City on Tuesday. The annual ceremony turned into a star-studded event with Angela Bassett, Teyana Taylor, Chloe Kim, Olivia Palermo and Sophie Turner all making appearances. Hudson added another honor to her lengthy list of accomplishments as she received the 2022 Glamour Woman of the Year award at the event. Kelly Rowland presented the soulful singer with the award and praised her for her relentless spirit. The EGOT Award winner made a dazzling appearance at the annual celebration. The...
I'm Straight-Up Cackling At These Viral Tweets From This Week
"I do skincare, but my skin doesn’t care."
Kendall Jenner Updates Rainy Day Outfit With Hunter Boots & Cozy Sweater
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kendall Jenner is ready for the rain in a recent social media post. The model posted to her Instagram story looking cozy, shortly after celebrating her 27th birthday. In her story, she is curled up on a chair with a glass mug. She wore a gray oversized crewneck sweater, and white crew socks to add to the coziness of the ensemble. In front of the “Kardashians” star sat a pair of Hunter rain boots. The Play Vegan Shearling Insulated Tall Rain...
Katie Holmes Swaps Khaite’s Double Cashmere For Full-Look Leather
Katie Holmes’s recent style signatures – insouciant wide-leg trousers, look-at-me zebra stripe boots, figure-hugging ruched dresses and that internet-crashing cashmere bralette and peekaboo cardigan – have a common thread. Since 2019, the NYC style icon has been infatuated by the ultra-luxe designs of Khaite’s Catherine Holstein.
