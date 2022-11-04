GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Five puppies are looking for a new home after they were found inside a broken kennel on Thursday. Rescue Alliance said the puppies were dumped at this location without food, water or a blanket. The puppies were located by a member of Rescue Alliance around 8:30 a.m. at their new office. […]

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO