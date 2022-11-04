Read full article on original website
This Unique Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New JerseyTravel MavenLafayette Township, NJ
Even Meat Lovers Go Vegan At Veggie HeavenOssiana TepfenhartMontclair, NJ
Season of Hope Toy Drive Benefits Children in Northwestern NJProject Self-SufficiencySussex County, NJ
Learn about the Impact of Childhood Trauma on DevelopmentProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Two NJ Men Recognized for Contributions Towards Arrest of Serial Predator in RockawayMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two-alarm fire in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – Command called for mutual aid support as flames shot out of third-floor windows at 33 South Miller Street in the City of Newburgh Saturday night. The West Point and Stewart Air National Guard fire departments responded to assist along with an Orange County fire coordinator. The Newburgh...
rocklandreport.com
Rockland County Sheriff’s Office Captain Tony DeColyse Retires After 34 Years of Service
NEW CITY, NY – Captain Tony DeColyse walked out to celebrate his last day of service after 34 years in the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office. On a bright sunny day, friends and colleagues wished him well on his well deserved retirement. Captain DeColyse will be missed, but we wish him the best of health, happiness and a long enjoyable retirement with his wife, sons and grandson.
Woman Airlifted After Falling Off Horse In Hunterdon County Cornfield
A woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital after falling off of a horse in Hunterdon County Friday morning, state police said. Troopers responded to the accident in a cornfield near School House and Airport Roads in Alexandria just before 9:55 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told DailyVoice.com. The woman...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ugly old water tank demolished
FISHKILL – The old, decommissioned water storage tank in the Rombout Water District has been dismantled and that means the Town of Fishkill has an acre of property with Hudson River views, said Councilman Carmine Istvan. “This overdue demolition provided an acre of beautiful river views for the enjoyment...
rocklandreport.com
Drone Photos of Hi-Tor Mountain, Central Highway
Aerial view of Hi-Tor Mountain, Central Highway. Photos by Rockland Photographer Owey Cramsie Jr. on November 1, 2022 in Rockland County, New York.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County developer closes on purchase of Newburgh buildings
NEWBURGH – Sullivan County hospitality developer Sims Foster has closed on three buildings in downtown Newburgh, which he will transform into upscale dining and hotel space, Mayor Torrance Harvey told Mid-Hudson News. Orange County previously owned the former Masonic Lodge, YWCA and American Legion buildings on Grand Street. The...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County’s mobile DMV ordered
GOSHEN – Weeks after the Orange County Legislature appropriated funding, the mobile DMV office on wheels has been ordered. County Clerk Kelly Eskew said the vehicle should arrive in January and will service outlying areas where residents live who cannot easily get to the DMV offices in Goshen, Middletown or Newburgh.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police release name of alleged bank robber
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police have charged a 56-year-old Town of Newburgh man with attempted robbery in connection with the incident at the Bank of America branch at 1414 Route 300 late Friday afternoon. At about 10:45 p.m. that night, police arrested Basil Martusevich of the Town of Newburgh...
Train with 300 Cars Stuck On Tracks Causes Colossal Delay
This morning a few Ulster County School buses reportedly had to be re-routed due to a Train blocking a popular road in the Town of Esopus. The fog in the area didn't help. This crossing has been known to have problems with trains clearing the crossing due to the fact that it lies at one end of the train routes crossing area where north and southbound trains pass each other and also switch tracks.
Ulster County Man Allegedly Traps Woman and Kids In Apartment
A Saugerties woman has been given a full stay-away order after she was allegedly trapped inside her Saugerties apartment by a 37-year-old Olivebrige man. According to News 10, the alleged incident took place in the earlier morning hours of October 27th, when police say 37-year-old Lyle P. Cook showed up at the victim's apartment around 1 a.m. and started yelling and banging on the door.
Mid-Hudson News Network
State Police joins Toys for Tots program again
POUGHKEEPSIE – Once again the New York State Police in Troop K are joining forces with the United States Marine Corps to collect donated children’s toys as part of the national Toys for Tots program this holiday season. Between now and December 5, 2022, people can drop off...
Police: Crash ends in DWI charge for Milton man
A Milton man is doing time in Saratoga County Jail after he allegedly crashed his car, drunk, on State Route 50 in Ballston back in July.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town of Newburgh bank robbed; suspect sought
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police in the Town of Newburgh are investigating a late Friday afternoon robbery of the Bank of America branch at 1414 Route 300. Police said at around 4:40 p.m., a man entered the bank, threatened the use of a gun and demanded money from the teller.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Four arrested for gun possession in Yonkers
YONKERS – State Police have arrested for people for illegal possession of two handguns on Tuckahoe Road in the City of Yonkers. Troopers observed a BMW 440 traveling at over 100 miles per hour on the Sprain Brook Parkway on the evening of October 30. The vehicle was stopped and investigation found two loaded handguns, a .380 Ruger and a 9mm Smith & Wesson.
rocklandreport.com
Rockland County District Attorney’s Office Detective Xavier Fernandez Passes Away
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY – The Rockland County District Attorney’s Office announces the passing of Detective Xavier Fernandez. Detective Xavier Fernandez was born on February 5, 1991. He graduated High School on June 26, 2009 and Rockland Community College with a degree in Criminal Justice. As a little kid, Xavier always said that when he grew up, he wanted to “get the bad guys” and he did just that when he became an officer on July 2, 2015 for the New York Police Department.
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump
A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
News 12
DEC issues stop work order for South Blooming Grove construction project
A construction project in the fast-growing community of South Blooming Grove appears to be on hold after the state found the project violates state law. The Department of Environmental Conservation issued four stop work orders for alleged failure to secure the required state permit, most recently in September, at 505 Clove Road.
New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley
Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pedestrian struck and killed by Amtrak train
HYDE PARK – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a southbound Amtrak train at about 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, a railroad spokeswoman said. Amtrak train 238 was traveling from Albany to New York City when an individual was trespassing on the track and came in contact with the train south of Rhinebeck, the official told Mid-Hudson News.
