Clanton Advertiser
CES student named finalist in Crayola, Mott’s art contest
Clanton Elementary School kindergarten student Everlie Harrison is a finalist in the national Back-to-School Design Contest, sponsored by Mott’s and Crayola. Everlie said she was happy to be one of the six finalists picked by the companies. “This was kind of a shock” because it was a national company...
Bham Now
Birmingham woman wins nearly $10,000 on “The Price is Right”
Dreams came true for Birmingham resident, Korliss Datcher, when she won big on the American-loved game show, “The Price is Right”. Keep reading to find out what prizes she won + more. Korliss Datcher, come on down!. Datcher, an athletic director and diversity coordinator at Advent Episcopal School,...
Clanton Advertiser
Rebels lose to Reeltown, seniors spotlighted late
The Thorsby High School Rebels could not contain the AHSAA Class 1A Region 3 champions Reeltown High School and fell 49-8 on Nov. 4 in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs. While the Rebels had just four seniors on the roster, three of them combined for the score in the game for Thorsby.
Clanton Advertiser
Verbena gets sour result at Sweet Water in first round
Verbena High School was left with a sour taste in its mouth after losing to Sweet Water High School 48-8 in the first round of the AHSAA Class 1A state playoffs. Verbena, who made the playoffs for the first time since 2016, could not stop the Sweet Water rushing attack that posted five rushing touchdowns.
Clanton Advertiser
Maplesville advances with rout of Hatch
Maplesville High School made it 14-straight years with an AHSAA state playoff first-round win thumping Robert C. Hatch High School 55-8 on Nov. 4. Jakavion Jackson carried the load for the Red Devils running for five touchdowns, and four of those in the first half. Jackson ran for 153 yards on 10 carries.
Clanton Advertiser
Isabella drops close game to Highland Home in playoffs
It is not every season where a first-round matchup features two top-10 teams in a classification. However, that was case on Nov. 4 as Isabella High School traveled to take on Highland Home High School in the first round of the AHSAA Class 2A state playoffs. In a back-and-forth game...
