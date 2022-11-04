The Thorsby High School Rebels could not contain the AHSAA Class 1A Region 3 champions Reeltown High School and fell 49-8 on Nov. 4 in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs. While the Rebels had just four seniors on the roster, three of them combined for the score in the game for Thorsby.

THORSBY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO