ComicBook
Lord of the Rings Star Andy Serkis Shares His Review of The Rings of Power
Many of the figures involved with the original trilogy of The Lord of the Rings films have shared their support of the new TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, with Gollum actor Andy Serkis recently offering his own reaction to the series. The actor largely praised the overall look of the series and the vibe it manages to capture, despite being a TV series, so while Serkis might not have necessarily shown his support for the specific storyline or overall direction of the project, his only comments were ones of encouragement for delivering the sweeping worlds of Middle-earth. He did also note that he was impressed by some of the performances.
digitalspy.com
Andor's chilling new Star Wars villain might not be who you think she is
Andor episode 9 spoilers follow. When it comes to the ever-expanding galaxy of Star Wars, big bads like Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine reign supreme. Still, that hasn’t stopped Andor from delivering a whole host of vile villains we’d love to see obliterated like Alderaan. The snivelling Syril...
ComicBook
Venom 3: Andy Serkis Reveals Why He Isn't Returning to Direct Trilogy's End
Sony Pictures is pushing forward with their Universe of Spider-Man characters even though their Morbius movie failed tremendously at the box office. The studio is currently filming a Madame Web movie that will star Dakota Johnson and is in post-production on their Kraven the Hunter movie that will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Venom has been the most successful project out of Sony's Spider-Man Universe and they recently revealed who will direct the third film in the franchise with Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis sitting this one out. Now, Serkis is revealed why he won't direct the third film. During a new interview with /Film, Serkis told the site that he is simply just to busy with other projects to helm the Venom sequel.
IGN
Star Wars: The Acolyte Cast Revealed as Production Begins on the Disney+ Series
Disney+ has not only announced that production on Star Wars: The Acolyte has begun, but it has also shared a cast list of the upcoming series, and it includes The Hate U Give's Amandla Stenberg, Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, and The Matrix's Carrie-Anne Moss. The news was shared on StarWars.com...
Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad Black Panther 2 Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'
Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Shines With Suneater
The Big Three have been a big part of My Hero Academia since first arriving in the Shonen series, with the three students often rightfully thought of as the most powerful students at UA Academy. With the sixth season covering the Paranormal Liberation War and the Final Arc playing out in the pages of the Shonen's manga, Mirio, Nejire, and Tamaki all will have a role to play in these major arcs. Now, one fan has taken the opportunity to bring Suneater to life, using some ingenious cosplay to highlight the hero's unique Quirk.
'Black Panther 2' script initially had Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa 'grieving the loss of time' after the blip, says director Ryan Coogler
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" follows T'Challa's family as they mourn his death. However, director Ryan Coogler told Inverse that the original script focused on T'Challa grieving. Coogler said T'Challa was "grieving the loss of time" after disappearing in "Avengers: Endgame." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler said the film...
ComicBook
Black Adam Hits Major Box Office Milestone
Black Adam is continuing its box office run, winning the box office for the third straight weekend. The Dwayne Johnson vehicle ended up grossing $18.5 million in domestic box office receipts, doubling the haul of second-place finisher One Piece Film: Red, which grossed $9.5 million. With its latest weekend now in the books, Black Adam has crossed the $300 million mark worldwide, settling in with a global total of $319.7 million as of Sunday.
Marvel would’ve canceled Wakanda Forever before recasting Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther
You don’t have to follow every Black Panther: Wakanda Forever rumor and spoiler to know a significant detail from the sequel’s plot. The story will reveal that Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa has died. As a result, someone else will take on the Black Panther mantle by the movie’s end.
thedigitalfix.com
Original Ahsoka star won’t appear in upcoming Star Wars series
You’d think that voicing the Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano for over 14 years across various animated series would earn you a role in the live-action Star Wars series based on said hero. But you’d be wrong, as it turns out Ashley Eckstein will not be a part of the Ahsoka release date.
Gizmodo
Andy Serkis Discusses Andor's Kino Loy and Returning to Star Wars
Over the past month and a half, Andor has proven itself to be a pretty excellent show, and its cast is a big reason why. In each arc thus far, Cassian (Diego Luna) has drawn in a variety of different characters into his often chaotic orbit who are, like him, trying to get by under the Empire’s rule. This most recent one has seen Cassian as an inmate on the prison colony Narkina 5, where he’s brushed shoulders with fellow inmate/semi-warden Kino Loy (Andy Serkis). The actor/director previously made his Star Wars debut with the Sequel Trilogy as Emperor Snoke, where it seemed like he was primed to be the Palpatine of those films before Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) abruptly sliced him in half during The Last Jedi. (Let’s not get into him apparently being a Palpatine husk?)
wegotthiscovered.com
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
ComicBook
The Dark Knight Star Eric Roberts Has "Lost Count" of How Many Movies He's Appeared In
Eric Roberts, the veteran character actor who has appeared in hundreds of movies and TV shows, recently told an interviewer that he has "lost count" of the number of films he has appeared in. Roberts, whose sister is Hollywood A-lister Julia Roberts and whose daughter is American Horror Story star Emma Roberts, currently works about 200 days a year -- often on projects where he has a fairly short shoot, allowing him to cram sometimes dozens of film and TV projects into a single year. According to IMDb, he has 66 projects in various stages of development, which is twice the number of films he actually had released in 2021.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans still not done blasting one of the many needless J.J. Abrams additions
One of the strangest things about Star Wars: The Force Awakens is that it contains the single greatest atrocity ever seen in the franchise, which was forgotten almost instantly afterwards. To demonstrate the immense power of their technically-not-a-Death-Star ‘Starkiller’ weapon, they fire it at the Hosnian System, which contains the Republic capital Hosnian Prime. The entire system was destroyed and, as Hosnian Prime was a bustling city world, we can presume billions of people died.
Watch: James Corden stars in trailer for Prime Video's 'Mammals'
"Mammals," a new series starring James Corden, Melia Kreilling, Colin Morgan and Sally Hawkins, is coming to Prime Video.
A.V. Club
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
ComicBook
Star Trek 4: Zoe Saldana Comments on Delayed Sequel
Star Zoe Saldaña is opening up about the long-delayed Star Trek 4. Saldaña plays Nyota Uhura in the film series, set in the alternate universe referred to as the "Kelvin Timeline." In September, Paramount removed the film from its release schedule, where it had been set for a December 2023 release, after losing director Matt Shakman to Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four movie. Paramount Pictures is now searching for a replacement director after declaring the film a top priority. Producer J.J. Abrams previously announced that the film will bring back the cast from the past three movies, after some speculation the film could feature a new cast. Saldana tells Deadline's 20 Questions podcast that she and her co-stars (including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and Karl Urban) are eager to reprise their roles.
ComicBook
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Takes Place in MCU Timeline Revealed
We're just about a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so the question that's starting to be asked is when exactly does the Black Panther sequel take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline? One of the big selling points of the MCU is its connectivity; after all, the catchphrase "It's All Connected" was created to show how storylines and characters can continue from one Marvel project to the next. With the introductions of Ironheart and Namor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's spot in the MCU timeline is of the utmost importance.
ComicBook
Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever First Reactions Are In
Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a worthy successor to the throne? Reactions to the Marvel Studios sequel flooded social media following the Black Panther 2 world premiere Wednesday, where attendees were the first to witness filmmaker Ryan Coogler's return to the kingdom of Wakanda. In the wake of King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) death and the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, the African nation mourns their monarch as a new threat surfaces: the mutant Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta). How was the Black Panther sequel received? Judging by the social media response, early viewers seem to agree: Wakanda Forever will long live as another jewel in Marvel's crown.
ComicBook
The Witcher Season 3 Will Reportedly Feature Actor from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Netflix's The Witcher will supposedly welcome The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor Fabian McCallum to the show in Season 3, new reports have suggested. The role this actor will play is said to be known with McCallum reportedly playing Kayleigh among several other newly added cast members already discussed previously. News of McCallum's casting comes amid a period of The Witcher news dominated by headlines about Henry Cavill departing the show with Season 3 set to be his last one where he'll portray Geralt of Rivia before being replaced by Liam Hemsworth.
