Louisiana State

Louisiana, Texas join forces in first-time unclaimed property event

By Allison Bruhl
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q45Rt_0iyr93V800

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana and Texas will join forces to return unclaimed property to residents in a first-time event, according to Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder.

The free two-day event will take place in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Beaumont, Texas.

“I am exceptionally proud of my team and the work they’ve put into planning the event along with the Texas Unclaimed Property team from the office of Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar,” said Schroder. “With so many commuters who cross the state border daily and so many who have moved back and forth between the two states, it makes sense to collaborate on a special Unclaimed Property event.”

Schroder said preliminary data showed over 19,000 instances where the same Social Security number appears in both states’ systems.

Louisiana breaks ‘record high’ in unclaimed property search, claim rates

Times & Locations:

Wednesday, Nov. 16 — Southwest Louisiana Entrepreneurial and Economic Development Center (SEED) located on McNeese State University’s campus in Lake Charles from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17 — Beaumont Public Library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We’re anxious to see the results from sharing this event with a state that shares a border with us. If things go as planned, you’ll likely see more events that cross state lines in other directions,” Schroder added. “We have no doubt that partnering with our neighbor to the west, where everything is bigger, will result in bigger claims and more recipients than ever.”

For more information about the event or how to make a claim in Louisiana, click here .

