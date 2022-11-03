Read full article on original website
Related
gardeningknowhow.com
Growing Mushrooms In Coffee Grounds At Home
Mushroom lovers can now grow their own fungi. There are kits available containing the growing medium and spawn, or the gardener can make their own substrate. One easy way to source the substrate is from your local coffee shop. Have the shop save their grounds and then bring them home to start a mushroom colony. When you grow mushrooms in coffee grounds it helps reduce waste while providing a perfect medium for the fungi to form.
Homemade turmeric bar soap
If you have some boring bars of soap, or want to make new soap by using a bar of soap base, then this is a recipe for you. Why add turmeric to bars of homemade soap? Turmeric soap not only helps with skin inflammation, it also helps clear up blemishes that you may have on your skin, because it has antioxidant and antiseptic properties. Plus, this soap helps with dark spots as well as brightens your skin.
How To Clean With Citric Acid
Citric acid is a versatile cleaner that can help with anything from clogged pipes to stinky refrigerators. Here is how to incorporate it into your routine.
Elite Daily
The Best Alternatives To Foundation
When you need a full-coverage base, foundation is typically the go-to product. But if you're looking for something that gives you a fresh-faced glow, that same, thick, opaque foundation isn't the answer. (Not to mention, many of the heavier foundations can lead to clogged pores and feel suffocating on your skin on hot, humid days.) That's where the best alternatives to foundation come in, which are lightweight formulas that offer sheer to medium coverage. Typically, they come in the form of tinted moisturizers, BB creams, and CC creams, with tinted serums being the newest product to enter the category.
Happi
Provital Releases Holistic Active Ingredient to Combat Hair Loss and Greying Hair
Minding hair care's linked to self-perception, confidence and identity, Provital, in line with psychoaesthetics and backed by Psychotrichology, responds to the desire of aging well by fighting the most visible hair-aging signs -- aggravated by stress and that lead main consumer’s concerns -- hair loss and hair greying. Kerascalp...
Comments / 0