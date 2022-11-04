ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Powerball jackpot hits $1.6B, sets lottery record in US ahead of Nov. 5 drawing

By Staff and wire reports
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JuerQ_0iyr8unF00

Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest lottery prize in history.

A drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize, which hasn’t been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.

The advertised jackpot is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Almost all winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.

Powerball winning numbers

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing are 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, and the Powerball is 23. The Power Play was 2X.

Did anyone win Powerball this week?

No one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot this week.

Sixteen tickets matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $1 million. Four pairs of winning tickets were sold in California, Georgia, Maryland and New Jersey. The other winning tickets were bought in Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, North Carolina, New York, Oregon, Texas and Virginia.

Three tickets matched all five numbers except for the Powerball and added the Power Play worth $2 million. They were bought in Arizona, Montana and New Jersey.

Double Play numbers are 20, 34, 37, 57, 67, and the Powerball is 26.

Nobody matched all six numbers, and zero tickets matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $500,000.

How many numbers in Powerball do you need to win a prize?

You only need to match one number in Powerball to win a prize. However, that number must be the Powerball worth $4.

What do I win if I get 2 numbers on Powerball?

Matching two numbers won't win anything in Powerball unless one of the numbers is the Powerball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Powerball is also worth $4.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday, Nov. 5 grew to an estimated $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million, according to powerball.com.

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

How to play Powerball

Here's how to play Powerball:

What is the deadline for buying Powerball tickets?

Powerball can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The cutoff time to buy a Powerball ticket varies for each jurisdiction. Check with you local lottery office for details.

Can Powerball tickets be purchased online over the internet?

Yes, but the opportunity once again depends on each jurisdiction. Check with your local lottery office for more details.

Powerball's last jackpot winner

Here is the list of 2022 Powerball jackpot wins, according to powerball.com:

  • $632.6 million — Jan. 5; California, Wisconsin.
  • $185.3 million — Feb. 14; Connecticut.
  • $473.1 million — April 27; Arizona.
  • $366.7 million — June 29; Vermont.
  • $206.9 million — Aug. 3; Pennsylvania.

Powerball winning numbers:Results for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. No winner, jackpot grows to $1.2B

Top 10 Powerball lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Powerball jackpots, according to powerball.com:

  1. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.
  2. $1.5 billion — Nov. 5, 2022; TBD.
  3. $768.4 million — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.
  4. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.
  5. $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.
  6. $699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California.
  7. $687.8 million — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York.
  8. $632.6 million — Jan. 5, 2022; California, Wisconsin.
  9. $590.5 million — May 18, 2013; Florida.
  10. $587.5 million — Nov. 28, 2012; Arizona, Missouri.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:

  1. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.
  2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.
  3. $1.5 billion, Powerball — Nov. 5, 2022; TBD.
  4. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois.
  5. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan.
  6. $768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.
  7. $758.7 million, Powerball — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.
  8. $731.1 million, Powerball — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.
  9. $699.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 4, 2021; California.
  10. $687.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York.

The Indianapolis Star and TAssociated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Powerball jackpot a record $1.90 billion: When is the next drawing?

With no winner on Saturday, the Powerball jackpot has reached a historic – and stratospheric – level. Lottery officials said the pot will grow to an estimated $1.9 billion for Monday night’s drawing, making it the largest in U.S. lottery history. Monday’s winning numbers were 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69 with Powerball number 20.
WISCONSIN STATE
iheart.com

Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Saturday's $1.6 Billion Jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Monday (November 7) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $1.6 billion drawing Saturday (November 5) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $1.9 billion ($929 million cash value) for Monday night's drawing, which will be the largest jackpot in lottery history.
FLORIDA STATE
WTHR

Powerball jackpot rises to record $1.9B ahead of Monday night's drawing

WASHINGTON — The Powerball jackpot officially broke the record for the largest prize ever offered in a U.S. lottery — and kept growing. Saturday's jackpot soared to $1.6 billion after a strong sales boost. With no big winner, the estimated grand prize is now at a shocking $1.9 billion, according to the California Lottery's website.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Chicago

Powerball jackpot passes $420 million; 4 players become millionaires

Four Powerball players became millionaires after Monday night's drawing. But the top prize — now surpassing $400 million — is still up for grabs. According to powerball.com, three players in Florida, Illinois and Minnesota, purchased tickets worth $1 million in Monday night's drawing. A fourth winner from Iowa won $2 million from the power play. However, no one had all six of the winning numbers — 3, 6, 11, 17, 22, and Powerball 11.Now, the prize heading into Wednesday's drawing is more than $420 million, with a cash value of $215.2 million. To win the grand prize, players must match all five numbers and the Powerball. The odds of that happening? Less than 1 in 292 million, according to investopedia.com.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy