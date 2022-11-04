Powerball jackpot hits $1.6B, sets lottery record in US ahead of Nov. 5 drawing

Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest lottery prize in history.

A drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize, which hasn’t been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.

The advertised jackpot is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Almost all winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.

Powerball winning numbers

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing are 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, and the Powerball is 23. The Power Play was 2X.

Did anyone win Powerball this week?

No one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot this week.

Sixteen tickets matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $1 million. Four pairs of winning tickets were sold in California, Georgia, Maryland and New Jersey. The other winning tickets were bought in Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, North Carolina, New York, Oregon, Texas and Virginia.

Three tickets matched all five numbers except for the Powerball and added the Power Play worth $2 million. They were bought in Arizona, Montana and New Jersey.

Double Play numbers are 20, 34, 37, 57, 67, and the Powerball is 26.

Nobody matched all six numbers, and zero tickets matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $500,000.

How many numbers in Powerball do you need to win a prize?

You only need to match one number in Powerball to win a prize. However, that number must be the Powerball worth $4.

What do I win if I get 2 numbers on Powerball?

Matching two numbers won't win anything in Powerball unless one of the numbers is the Powerball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Powerball is also worth $4.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday, Nov. 5 grew to an estimated $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million, according to powerball.com.

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

How to play Powerball

Here's how to play Powerball:

What is the deadline for buying Powerball tickets?

Powerball can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The cutoff time to buy a Powerball ticket varies for each jurisdiction. Check with you local lottery office for details.

Can Powerball tickets be purchased online over the internet?

Yes, but the opportunity once again depends on each jurisdiction. Check with your local lottery office for more details.

Powerball's last jackpot winner

Here is the list of 2022 Powerball jackpot wins, according to powerball.com:

$632.6 million — Jan. 5; California, Wisconsin.

$185.3 million — Feb. 14; Connecticut.

$473.1 million — April 27; Arizona.

$366.7 million — June 29; Vermont.

$206.9 million — Aug. 3; Pennsylvania.

Top 10 Powerball lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Powerball jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.5 billion — Nov. 5, 2022; TBD. $768.4 million — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts. $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland. $699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California. $687.8 million — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York. $632.6 million — Jan. 5, 2022; California, Wisconsin. $590.5 million — May 18, 2013; Florida. $587.5 million — Nov. 28, 2012; Arizona, Missouri.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.5 billion, Powerball — Nov. 5, 2022; TBD. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan. $768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million, Powerball — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts. $731.1 million, Powerball — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland. $699.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 4, 2021; California. $687.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York.

The Indianapolis Star and TAssociated Press contributed to this report.