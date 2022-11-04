Letters: Retirees need help; Care givers need support; USPS ready for holidays

Delaware's state retirees need greater support as inflation soars

For the past 30 years, governors and legislators have given pensioners verry few increases to help with inflation. The creators of Delaware's pension system intended that lawmakers give state retirees these small increases to help defer the cost of living and rising rates of inflation.

In his first term in office, Gov. John Carney gave all state employees a 2% salary increase for 4 years. The inflation rate at the time was 2.4%. That means that their increases nearly matched the inflation rate, and that over 4 years, they received an 8% increase. Good for them and, in many cases, well deserved. However, in that 4-year period, pensioners received no permanent increase at all. Instead, we all got a one-time increase of $425.

Finally, last year, after several interactions with the Joint Finance Committee, the Legislature voted a 1%, 2% or 3% increase in pension checks to state retirees based on their year of retirement. This year, retirees are getting a 2% or 3 % increase. However, the inflation rate is now around 8%, so many retirees are realizing no relief and are loosing between 20% and 40% of their purchasing power. Many are approaching the poverty line. It is almost too little, too late.

There are more than 20,000 retirees in Delaware, 810 of which are super seniors over the age of 90. Many of us continue to volunteer our services to our communities. We are still contributing to benefit the state of Delaware. And we vote.

The current Democratic administration has not recognized retirees' needs and seems to have lost empathy and respect for this large group of Delaware citizens. The state does not have the funds to give retirees a more equitable relief should they choose to. And retirees can choose, through our votes, whom we want to manage our pension system.

— Ted George, Dover. The writer is a retired teacher.

Caregivers need community support — right now

Caregivers are often stretched thin. Many are overwhelmed. Most could use help. More than 47,000 Delawareans—your neighbors, friends, colleagues—are providing unpaid care for a family member living with dementia right now. I have been one of these caregivers.

My father was diagnosed with younger-onset Alzheimer’s disease at age 58. My father’s mother died in 2000 from the disease and several other close family members have been impacted. Caring for loved ones with this disease has taken a toll on the entire family. As an Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter board member, I see this impact on an even larger scale. Those in our community, those facing the same crisis that plagued my family, need our support.

November is National Family Caregivers Month, and while it may be another moment on the calendar, let this serve as a reminder—as a call to action—to lend a hand and to be informed. If you know someone who is caring for a loved one, reach out to them. Run an errand, help with a chore, give them a break by offering to spend time with the person for whom they provide care. Educate yourself about the disease—the more you know, the easier it will be to help.

This month, I urge those across Delaware to join with the Alzheimer’s Association in supporting those caregivers in their communities. Even the smallest gesture can make a big difference to those who give so much of themselves. Please visit alz.org to learn more.

— Anjanette Kichline, Bear

The Hockessin Post Office is ready for the holidays

The U.S. Postal Service has been hard at work preparing for the holiday season since January. Rest assured, we’re holiday ready and well prepared to deliver fast and reliable service to every address in Hockessin and across America.

USPS has made significant investments to ensure your holiday greeting cards and packages reach their intended destination on-time. We’ve added 249 new package sorting machines across the nation which will allow us to process 60 million packages per day. This new equipment is part of $40 billion in new investments made under Delivering for America, our 10-year plan to achieve financial sustainability and service excellence.

Additionally, we have the space we need to manage all packages and mail when they reach us. We’ve strategically expanded our footprint by 8.5 million square feet throughout the country to augment space shortages at existing postal facilities and we’ve deployed new technology on our workroom floors to make sure we can track and move mail and packages quickly and to get them on their way.

The 650,000 men and women of the U.S. Postal Service pride ourselves on playing an important role in delivering the holidays for the nation. We’ve had more than 100,000 part time employees convert to full time positions since January 2021. And there is still time to join our team for the holiday season. Open seasonal positions are posted at usps.com/hiring.

Thank you for continuing to support the Postal Service. Our Hockessin Postal Service team wishes you a wonderful holiday season.

— Angelo Pingitore, Postmaster, Hockessin