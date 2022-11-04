Chester County Food Bank has announced that QVC is the first corporate donor to rise to the challenge posed by Bentley Systems as part of their “Meet the Need” Matching Gift Challenge with a $50,000 donation. Bentley Systems will match dollar-for-dollar all monetary contributions donated through the end of the year, up to $200,000. The challenge is a focused call to action for local businesses, groups, and organizations to step up and join the effort to help those in Chester County struggling with food insecurity.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO