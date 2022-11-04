Read full article on original website
Texas-Style Honky Tonk Restaurant Hops Back on the Saddle for Reopening in West Whiteland
After closing temporarily in July, the classic Texas-style Honky Tonk spot called the Brickette Lounge in West Whiteland is back, and more Texan than ever, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. Before closing, the popular joint offered weekly line dancing, live music, and DJs. Now, all of that...
Chester County History Center Welcomes November With Plentiful Calendar of Events
The Chester County History Center has a plentiful calendar of events in November that are sure to inform, fascinate, and entertain participants:. Oaklands Cemetery Walking Tour (walking tour) Saturday, Nov. 12 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM. As you walk the streets of West Chester, you’ll see names like Darlington,...
Find Out the 2022 Reader-Voted Restaurant Award Winners
Join us in celebrating our 19th annual Restaurant Award winners. Make a reservation, order takeout or share this list with a friend to show your support. And definitely keep this edition handy for the next time you have a craving and you’re not sure what will satisfy. Favorite Modern...
New Burger King restaurant set to open in Berks
BETHEL TWP., Pa. — Whopper fans in Berks County will soon have a new place to get their fill of the famous burger. Royal Food Group announced Friday that it is preparing to celebrate the grand opening of a new Burger King in Bethel Township. The restaurant is located...
Lansdale Spirits Store Patrons Find It Impossible to Resist the Celeb Appeal of Chef Robert Irvine
Robert Irvine — world-class chef, fitness authority, author, and philanthropist — signed prepurchased bottles of his branded Irvine Spirits at Lansdale’s Fine Wine & Good Spirits. The Nov. 4 event deepened the entrepreneur’s ties to Lansdale, site of Boardroom Spirits where his namesake adult beverages are crafted....
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another South Jersey Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs
From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
Long live the automat, the Philly-made marvel that turned dining into an assembly line
It was 1898 when a food service revolution was brewing across the bridge in Camden — but almost no one realized it. That was the year Horn & Hardart Baking Company was founded, building up from a tiny, countertop lunch joint in Center City that introduced New Orleans-style coffee to the region.
Hey New Jersey and Pennsylvania! Get Your Headlights Fixed!
Is it just me, or are there more ding-dongs out there driving at night with broken headlights lately?. In the past two weeks or so during my nightly commute home from Central Jersey, into Philadelphia, and into South Jersey, I've noticed more drivers driving at night with broken/dimmed headlights. Which...
Aunt Berta’s Kitchen Opens 3rd Location in New Castle, DE
Aunt Berta’s Kitchen has two locations serving homestyle soul food in South Jersey. The family-run business is growing and headed south. A third location is now open at 198 N Dupont Highway in New Castle, DE 19720. The original location has been open for over 20 years at 639...
Chester County Food Bank Receives $50,000 Donation from West Chester’s QVC
Chester County Food Bank has announced that QVC is the first corporate donor to rise to the challenge posed by Bentley Systems as part of their “Meet the Need” Matching Gift Challenge with a $50,000 donation. Bentley Systems will match dollar-for-dollar all monetary contributions donated through the end of the year, up to $200,000. The challenge is a focused call to action for local businesses, groups, and organizations to step up and join the effort to help those in Chester County struggling with food insecurity.
Yes, They Still Make Chocolate in Hershey
Milton Hershey was a young man with a dream to make chocolate. His interest in candy led him to drop out of school when he was thirteen. He confessed to his mother that he wanted to work with confections, and when he was fifteen, he apprenticed under a master confectioner. He eventually borrowed $150 from his aunt to start a shop.
Tips for Experiencing Christmas at Longwood Gardens
Many people have favorite holiday traditions, whether it is seeing The Nutcracker or the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, a visit to NYC to see the tree in Rockefeller Plaza, or simply enjoying holiday decorations in their local community. For those in the greater Philadelphia area, those traditions may include experiencing the magic of Christmas at Longwood Gardens.
Kennett Square Food Drive Aims to Help Local Families Struggling Amid Raging Inflation
The Flats team members, from left, Carolyn Kitsock, Steve England, Kathryn Sylvia, and Matt Beekler following last year’s food drive. The Flats at Kennett is opening the season for charitable giving with a food drive to help support families that are struggling amid raging inflation, writes Jen Samuel for The Daily Local News.
Immaculata University Receives Grant for Chester County Students from the W.W. Smith Charitable Trust
Immaculata University received a financial grant of $87,000 for the 2022-2023 academic year from the W.W. Smith Charitable Trust for Chester County students. This year’s grant allowed Immaculata University to award scholarships to 22 worthy full-time undergraduate students. The Trust requires that the students selected be permanent legal residents of the Delaware Valley Area (Philadelphia and its neighboring counties) who are in good academic standing and have financial need.
Trattoria Giuseppe, a Newtown Square Favorite, Closes for Good as Pandemic Leads to Bankruptcy
A favorite family-run Italian restaurant in Newtown Square closed over Thanksgiving weekend after a 15-year run as it files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, writes Laura Smythe for Philadelphia Business Journal. Trattoria Giuseppe at 4799 West Chester Pike was owned by Giuseppe Musso, a chef who worked in Sicily, Italy, and...
Mom and pop cook up old-school favorites at family-run sandwich shop in South Philadelphia
If you've got a hankering for a hoagie, there's a family-run sandwich shop in South Philly that is cooking up old school favorites while the next generation puts their spin on traditional hoagies.
JCPenney store at Lancaster's Park City Center closes after visit from wayward deer
LANCASTER, Pa. — Shopping at a JCPenney in Lancaster's Park City Center was briefly interrupted Thursday afternoon when a wayward deer wandered into the store. According to LNP | LancasterOnline, employees at a Qdoba restaurant adjacent to the store reported that the deer made its way into the mall through an entrance near the eatery and proceeded into the JCPenney, where it wandered into a dressing area.
Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem Will Open First Ever Ice Skating Rink Just in Time for Some Holiday Fun
A popular Bucks County mall will be introducing its first ice skating rink for all those who are looking for a fun activity over the holiday season. Chris Rollins wrote about the rink for 94.5 PST. Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem will get its first ever ice skating rink, and this...
Here Are 6 Parks and Outdoor Activities to Try Out in Chester County
French Creek State Park in Elverson.Image via PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources. There’s ample green space in Chester County to partake in countless outdoor activities. Main Line Today listed a few of these popular parks and preserves.
