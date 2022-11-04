ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
lehighvalleystyle.com

Find Out the 2022 Reader-Voted Restaurant Award Winners

Join us in celebrating our 19th annual Restaurant Award winners. Make a reservation, order takeout or share this list with a friend to show your support. And definitely keep this edition handy for the next time you have a craving and you’re not sure what will satisfy. Favorite Modern...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New Burger King restaurant set to open in Berks

BETHEL TWP., Pa. — Whopper fans in Berks County will soon have a new place to get their fill of the famous burger. Royal Food Group announced Friday that it is preparing to celebrate the grand opening of a new Burger King in Bethel Township. The restaurant is located...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs

From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

Aunt Berta’s Kitchen Opens 3rd Location in New Castle, DE

Aunt Berta’s Kitchen has two locations serving homestyle soul food in South Jersey. The family-run business is growing and headed south. A third location is now open at 198 N Dupont Highway in New Castle, DE 19720. The original location has been open for over 20 years at 639...
NEW CASTLE, DE
VISTA.Today

Chester County Food Bank Receives $50,000 Donation from West Chester’s QVC

Chester County Food Bank has announced that QVC is the first corporate donor to rise to the challenge posed by Bentley Systems as part of their “Meet the Need” Matching Gift Challenge with a $50,000 donation. Bentley Systems will match dollar-for-dollar all monetary contributions donated through the end of the year, up to $200,000. The challenge is a focused call to action for local businesses, groups, and organizations to step up and join the effort to help those in Chester County struggling with food insecurity.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Yes, They Still Make Chocolate in Hershey

Milton Hershey was a young man with a dream to make chocolate. His interest in candy led him to drop out of school when he was thirteen. He confessed to his mother that he wanted to work with confections, and when he was fifteen, he apprenticed under a master confectioner. He eventually borrowed $150 from his aunt to start a shop.
HERSHEY, PA
we3travel.com

Tips for Experiencing Christmas at Longwood Gardens

Many people have favorite holiday traditions, whether it is seeing The Nutcracker or the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, a visit to NYC to see the tree in Rockefeller Plaza, or simply enjoying holiday decorations in their local community. For those in the greater Philadelphia area, those traditions may include experiencing the magic of Christmas at Longwood Gardens.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
VISTA.Today

Immaculata University Receives Grant for Chester County Students from the W.W. Smith Charitable Trust

Immaculata University received a financial grant of $87,000 for the 2022-2023 academic year from the W.W. Smith Charitable Trust for Chester County students. This year’s grant allowed Immaculata University to award scholarships to 22 worthy full-time undergraduate students. The Trust requires that the students selected be permanent legal residents of the Delaware Valley Area (Philadelphia and its neighboring counties) who are in good academic standing and have financial need.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

JCPenney store at Lancaster's Park City Center closes after visit from wayward deer

LANCASTER, Pa. — Shopping at a JCPenney in Lancaster's Park City Center was briefly interrupted Thursday afternoon when a wayward deer wandered into the store. According to LNP | LancasterOnline, employees at a Qdoba restaurant adjacent to the store reported that the deer made its way into the mall through an entrance near the eatery and proceeded into the JCPenney, where it wandered into a dressing area.
LANCASTER, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy