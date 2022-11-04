Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Are Trending Again… But Market Experts Reveal An Even Better Pick – Snowfall Protocol!
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been making a comeback lately, but many experts believe that there is an even better cryptocurrency to invest in; Snowfall Protocol (SNW)!. Why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is Better Than Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Here are a few reasons why Snowfall Protocol...
NEWSBTC
FOMO setting in after High-Percentage Supply Burn Announcement – Uniglo.io expected to rise to the ranks of Uniswap and 1INCH
Cryptocurrency investors anticipate an explosive launch for Uniglo.io (GLO), a new social currency that is at the tail end of its initial coin offering (ICO). A key feature of this project is token-burning, with its founders recently announcing that they are conducting the first-ever ultra-burn event right after the project launch on the 19th of November. This burn is expected to involve a high percentage, which means a large portion of the overall supply of GLO tokens will disappear forever.
NEWSBTC
Should You Invest in Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), LEO Token (LEO), or Flasko (FLSK)?
Shrewd investors will tell inexperienced or beginner investors that the cryptocurrency market is highly unpredictable and volatile. Many who have tried to outwit the market have failed and lost their investment capital. However, you can get a lot of insight by watching and learning from trends. You can also look...
NEWSBTC
Blockchains like AVAX and MATIC struggle after Ethereum Merge – Supply Shock Imminent for Uniglo.io with Token Burn
Alternative layer one blockchains powered the 2021 bull run and made DeFi more accessible to ordinary investors unwilling to pay hundreds of dollars in Ethereum gas fees. However, this trend has reversed with the Ethereum Merge and the rapid rise in popularity of layer two scaling solutions. As the ecosystem...
NEWSBTC
Stage 1 of Snowfall Protocol Is Sold Out! – What’s Next For This Groundbreaking Project?
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a groundbreaking project that has already begun to change the way we think about blockchain co-operability. And the best part is, it’s only just getting started! This week, the team announced that Stage 1 of Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is now sold out. But don’t worry – there’s still plenty of time to get in on the action for Stage 2.
NEWSBTC
5 Cryptos That Has The Potential To Reach Hitherto Heights In NoLowVember
Although Uptober is over, it does not mean that the current bullish ride will not be extended beyond historically the most successful time of the year for crypto. Meet the new contender, NoLowVember, where the charts are always green, and the kudos are cheering in joy over their favourite cryptos reaching hitherto heights.
NEWSBTC
Crypto News Alert: Top 5 Cryptocurrencies To Buy That Could Potentially Give You 50x Profits
Decentralised finance is one of the main characteristics that attract people to cryptocurrencies. It was created to let people connect directly without the use of a middleman or centralised authority. Banks and other financial organisations are no longer compelled to charge customers to utilise their services as a result of decentralised finance.
NEWSBTC
Why Ethereum Would Have Been A Better Investment For MicroStrategy
The debate of which is the better investment between Bitcoin and Ethereum continues to wax strong between communities. This time around, it is being put to the test using MicroStrategy’s crypto investments over the years. Microstrategy is currently seeing a loss on the 130,000 BTC that it had purchased over the years, making it the public company with the largest bitcoin holdings. But what if the company had invested in Ethereum instead?
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Shows Bullish Bias As $0.12 Support Holds; Will $0.15 Be Breached?
DOGE’s price fails to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. DOGE’s price continues to trend above key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
NEWSBTC
Chainlink (LINK) Breaks Out Of Range; Will Bulls Push The Price To $12?
LINK rallies with high volume as the price breaks above its range channel of $8 after a while as bulls eyes $12. LINK’s price continues to trend higher with strong volume as the market looks promising for many altcoins. LINK’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the...
NEWSBTC
CZ Binance Hints At Rising Taxation Being Detrimental To Indian Crypto Industry
The Indian government has maintained a bullish stance on its income tax on crypto assets. The government demonstrated this with the proposal of a Cryptocurrency and Regulation of the Official Digital Currency Bill in 2021. However, cryptocurrencies and NFTs are currently not regulated in India. The RBI even tried to ban crypto in 2018.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Breaks $21k As Market Shows Signs Of Accumulation
Bitcoin has today broken past $21k in a sharp surge as on-chain data suggests signs of accumulation from the investors. Bitcoin UTXO Value Bands Show Multiple Groups Have Been Buying Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the value bands who took profit around ten days...
NEWSBTC
Uniglo.io Strikes Massive Burn Event Leading To Capital Influx, How Will Solana Preform In 2023?
The events that transpired over the weekend have left the crypto world reeling. Uniglo.io, a well-known DeFi startup, managed to cause a stir by announcing a massive burn event. According to their official Twitter page, the protocol will burn all the remaining tokens on launch, raising the price and benefiting...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin (BTC) Looks Strong Above $20,500; Here Is The Key Level To Watch
BTC’s price needs to stay above $20,500 for the price to have a chance to rally high to a region of $22,500. BTC’s price continues to trend, creating a more bullish bias as the price aim for $22,500, where the price could face resistance. BTC’s price remains strong,...
NEWSBTC
Users Flee FTX? Exchange Sees 47% Drop In On-Chain Balance
The crypto industry is witnessing a new war between exchange giants FTX, led by Sam Bankman-Fried, and Binance-led Changpeng “CZ” Zhao. Over the past week, rumors emerged about the former exchange becoming insolvent and holding an illiquid balance sheet. The Binance CEO seems to be fulling speculations. During...
NEWSBTC
Solana Plunges 12% – Is FTX Selling Its SOL To Defend FTT?
Amidst the turmoil surrounding crypto exchange FTX, there is currently one big loser, Solana (SOL). While the FTT token is at the center of discussions for many market observers after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced to sell all FTT tokens, SOL is seeing a massive -12% drop in price over the last 24 hours.
NEWSBTC
Uniglo.io will Burn Insane Supply Percentage, Can the Gold-backed Token outpace ApeCoin and LUNA?
Decentralized finance has created novel financial services not possible within traditional finance. Crypto Assets will outpace conventional assets in the next decade, and every investor should take advantage of this rapid growth. Uniglo.io introduces the digital asset standard, and this value-backed DeFi gem sets itself on a course to outpace...
NEWSBTC
XT.COM Lists BIGP in Its Main Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of BIGP on its platform in the Main zone and the BIGP/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-11-08 14:00 (UTC). Users can deposit BIGP for trading at 2022-11-07 14:00 (UTC) Withdrawals for...
NEWSBTC
FLUID is looking to redefine digital asset liquidity aggregation using AI – Here’s how
Despite the bear market that has engulfed the crypto industry as a whole over the past year or so, the Web3 ecosystem has continued to evolve at a relatively rapid pace, with conservative estimates suggesting that this growing sector will reach a cumulative valuation of approx. $81.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 43.7 % over the forecasted period.
NEWSBTC
Flasko (FLSK) Offers Higher Price Surge to Bitcoin (BTC) and TRON (TRX)
To succeed in crypto trading, creators need to find a specialty and develop a cryptocurrency around it. This ensures that users choose your cryptocurrency over others if it offers something others don’t. This is what cryptocurrencies like Flasko, Bitcoin (BTC), and Tron (TRX) share. Bitcoin (BTC) is the most...
Comments / 0