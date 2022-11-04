ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three local girls golfers advance to Regional State Qualifier tournament

By From staff reports
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 3 days ago
Sophia Lewis of Foothill Tech and Kiley Reisner of Simi Valley each shot a 73 to finished tied for fourth overall at the CIF-Southern Section Individual Championship & SCGA Qualifying Tournament at Western Hills Country Club in Chino Hills on Thursday.

Lewis, Reisner, and Derica Chiu of Oak Park, who shot a 76, were among 36 players who qualified for the Regional State Qualifier to be played next Thursday at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena. The state championship tournament will be held Nov. 16 at San Gabriel Country.

Lily Huynh of Oak Park shot an 80 and Aidan McCleneghan of Simi Valley had an 82 but missed the cutline of 77. Ashley Yun of Walnut won the CIF-SS individual title by firing a 69. Caroline Chung of Valencia-Placentia and Leigh Chien of Santa Margarita each shot a 71, with Chung winning the card-off for second place.

In the team competition, Oaks Christian finished with a 429 total and took 11th place in the program's first trip to the SCGA Qualifying Tournament. Freshman Alesia Barry led the Lions with a 79, sophomore Sunny Wang shot an 82 and freshman Bailey Baio had an 84. Santa Margarita won the team title with a 372, Portola was second with a 399, and Arcadia and Notre Dame each tied for third with a 400.

VC Star | Ventura County Star

