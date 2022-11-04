Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out
Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
Brazil Stars React to Making 2022 World Cup Team
The Brazilian national team announced its 26-man roster for the 2022 World Cup on Monday, leading to some epic reactions from players.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Derby - Carabao Cup
Predicting Liverpool's lineup for Carabao Cup clash with Derby at Anfield.
Man Utd vs Aston Villa - Carabao Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Man Utd's Carabao Cup clash with Aston Villa, including team news, previews & lineups.
Unai Emery reveals why he returned to Premier League after Arsenal struggles
Unai Emery reveals why he has returned to the Premier League with Aston Villa after previously struggling as Arsenal boss.
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
ESPN
Brazil's World Cup squad: Dani Alves included, Roberto Firmino out
Brazil will take 39-year-old defender Dani Alves to the World Cup in Qatar but leave behind Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino as head coach Tite named his 26-man squad for the tournament on Monday. Alves will be hoping to use his experience as football's most decorated player with 44 career trophies...
Yardbarker
Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup
Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
Man City predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Carabao Cup
Predicting Pep Guardiola's Man City lineup for the Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea.
Arsenal vs Brighton - Carabao Cup: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton in the Carabao Cup.
Barcelona signing makes candid admission about 'complicated' start to Camp Nou career
Things have not gone to plan so far for Raphinha since his move to Barcelona, and he admits his confidence is taking a bit of a bashing.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Carabao Cup
How Tottenham could line up against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.
Every referee at the 2022 World Cup
A list of the 36 referees that will be officiating at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Pep Guardiola offers Chelsea advice over Graham Potter
Pep Guardiola offers advice to Chelsea about how to handle Graham Potter's spell in charge.
Xavi reacts angrily to Barcelona's Europa League draw with Man Utd
Barcelona head coach Xavi has conceded that his side have received the 'most difficult opponent' in their Europa League play-off after being drawn with Manchester United.
How can Arsenal win the Europa League?
How Arsenal can go all the way and win the 2022/23 Europa League.
Ben Chilwell reacts to shattered World Cup dream
Ben Chilwell reveals his extreme disappointment at missing England's 2022 World Cup campaign through injury.
Phil Neville & Chris Henderson respond to Lionel Messi - Inter Miami links
Inter Miami chief soccer officer & sporting director Chris Henderson and head coach Phil Neville have both refused to be drawn on the club's links to Lionel Messi. As reported by 90min, the Herons are one of at least three MLS clubs understood to be interested in acquiring the iconic Argentine, who is also on the shortlist of former club FC Barcelona.
Kevin De Bruyne admits 2022 World Cup could be his last
Kevin De Bruyne admits the 2022 World Cup could be his last.
Jurgen Klopp sends message to Liverpool fans ahead of Carabao Cup journey
Jurgen Klopp has sent a special message to Liverpool fans ahead of the Carabao Cup.
90min
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0