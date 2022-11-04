Joe Mixon was due for a big day, and it finally came at the expense of the Carolina Panthers. The Cincinnati Bengals erupted for 153 rushing yards on 22 carries, 58 receiving yards on four receptions and five total touchdowns in Sunday’s 42-21 win on Sunday. The performance came after he had only scored three touchdowns across the Bengals’ first eight games.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO