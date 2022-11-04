ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sooners in NFL: Baker Mayfield throws 2 touchdown passes in 2nd half of Panthers' loss to Bengals

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield started the second-half for the Carolina Panthers (2-7) in their 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) on Sunday. Mayfield hadn’t played in two weeks after P.J. Walker took over the starting job for Carolina, but Walker was benched Sunday after the Panthers were shut out in the first half and faced a 35-0 halftime deficit — the largest in franchise history.
Kirk Cousins Leads Fourth Quarter Comeback as Vikings Beat Commanders 20-17

In his return to FedEx Field, almost five years after signing with the Vikings, Kirk Cousins showed the Commanders what they've missed out on since his departure. The veteran stepped up with some incredible throws late in the game, bringing the Vikings back from a 17-7 deficit and pulling out a 20-17 victory, Minnesota's sixth in a row.
Joe Mixon goes off for five touchdowns vs. Panthers

Joe Mixon was due for a big day, and it finally came at the expense of the Carolina Panthers. The Cincinnati Bengals erupted for 153 rushing yards on 22 carries, 58 receiving yards on four receptions and five total touchdowns in Sunday’s 42-21 win on Sunday. The performance came after he had only scored three touchdowns across the Bengals’ first eight games.
Future Duke player, UNC commit play for No. 1 team

Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.), featuring 2023 Duke basketball commit Mackenzie Mgbako plus 2023 UNC basketball commit Simeon Wilcher, sits atop this week's preseason MaxPreps High School Basketball Rankings. Mgbako, who transferred to Roselle from Gill St. Bernard's School (N.J.) for his ...
Report: NFL Teams Hoping to Push Back Trade Deadline

CINCINNATI — Multiple NFL teams reached out to the league about potential pushing back the trade deadline according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Teams are hoping to push the deadline back to Week 10 or 12, instead of Week 8. Schefter reports that the subject could be discussed at the...
Jaguars vs. Raiders: Week 9 Snap Count Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook. When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 27-20...
Predictions: Packers-Lions

The Lions will miss their leading receiver, T.J. Hockenson, who was traded to the Minnesota Vikings at the trade deadline. Without him, as well as DJ Chark and potentially Josh Reynolds, Detroit will be down three of Jared Goff's top options. Detroit is looking to beat Green Bay and avoid...
NFL Draft Profile: Earl Bostick Jr., Offensive Lineman, Kansas Jayhawks

Bostick is an older prospect who possesses ideal arm length, quick feet, and natural athleticism, but his pad level, play strength, and internal GPS have room for significant improvement. Evaluation:. Bostick has experience playing both tackle positions for the Jayhawks but primarily aligns at left tackle. He was rarely penalized...
Matthew Judon, Jonathan Jones Among Standouts: Patriots-Colts Notebook

FOXBORO — Though New England Patriots may not be riding high heading into the ‘bye,’ they are more than happy to earn the win in Week 9. Quarterback Mac Jones threw for a touchdown, while avoiding throwing an interception. Kicker Nick Folk added four field goals and the Patriots pass rush logged nine sacks to help New England defeat the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
