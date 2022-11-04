Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield Reacts to New Role as Carolina Panthers Backup QB
No NFL starting quarterback wants to get benched. It’s especially hard for players who were previously No. 1 overall picks in the draft. But Baker Mayfield seems to be handling his new role with the Carolina Panthers as well as you might expect. P.J. Walker stepped in for Mayfield...
Oklahoma Daily
Sooners in NFL: Baker Mayfield throws 2 touchdown passes in 2nd half of Panthers' loss to Bengals
Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield started the second-half for the Carolina Panthers (2-7) in their 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) on Sunday. Mayfield hadn’t played in two weeks after P.J. Walker took over the starting job for Carolina, but Walker was benched Sunday after the Panthers were shut out in the first half and faced a 35-0 halftime deficit — the largest in franchise history.
Tri-City Herald
Rex Ryan Doesn’t Hold Back on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers’ Offense
You know the former Jets’ and Bills’ head coach, Rex Ryan, wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to take a jab at Tom Brady. On ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ show, Ryan let it be known exactly what he thinks about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their starting quarterback Tom Brady.
Tri-City Herald
Kirk Cousins Leads Fourth Quarter Comeback as Vikings Beat Commanders 20-17
In his return to FedEx Field, almost five years after signing with the Vikings, Kirk Cousins showed the Commanders what they've missed out on since his departure. The veteran stepped up with some incredible throws late in the game, bringing the Vikings back from a 17-7 deficit and pulling out a 20-17 victory, Minnesota's sixth in a row.
Joe Mixon goes off for five touchdowns vs. Panthers
Joe Mixon was due for a big day, and it finally came at the expense of the Carolina Panthers. The Cincinnati Bengals erupted for 153 rushing yards on 22 carries, 58 receiving yards on four receptions and five total touchdowns in Sunday’s 42-21 win on Sunday. The performance came after he had only scored three touchdowns across the Bengals’ first eight games.
Future Duke player, UNC commit play for No. 1 team
Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.), featuring 2023 Duke basketball commit Mackenzie Mgbako plus 2023 UNC basketball commit Simeon Wilcher, sits atop this week's preseason MaxPreps High School Basketball Rankings. Mgbako, who transferred to Roselle from Gill St. Bernard's School (N.J.) for his ...
UNC basketball star freshman nearing return ahead of 2022-23 season
UNC basketball heads into the 2022-23 season as the top-ranked program in the country after making a heroic run to the National Championship earlier this year. Aside from the likes of Caleb Love, Armando Bacot, and Leaky Black returning, among others, they also brought in a couple of talented freshmen, including sweet-shooting big man Jalen Washington.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers odds: NFL Week 10 point spread, moneyline, total
The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers play on Thursday Night Football in the first game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. The Falcons are a 3-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Falcons are -155 on the moneyline in the game. The Panthers are +125. The over/under for the game...
Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in the Bengals’ 42-21 blowout of the Panthers
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Bengals’ offensive outburst against the Panthers on Sunday came at the hands of Joe, but this week it wasn’t Burrow. Joe Mixon set a franchise single-game record with five total touchdowns against the Panthers. After a lackluster outing in Cleveland on Halloween the running...
Tri-City Herald
How the New York Giants Defense Has Been Different Under Wink Martindale
The New York Giants defense has been able to bend but not break most of the season. A major reason for the defense's success is their ability to utilize an abundance of defensive backs at any time during the game. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is known as an attacking style,...
Tri-City Herald
Joe Mixon Goes Off, Bengals Play ‘Complete Game’ Against Panthers: ‘We Needed That’
The Cincinnati Bengals managed to turn what was expected to be an unattractive game between a 4-4 and 2-6 team into a magical win and a franchise record breaker for veteran running back Joe Mixon. Mixon needed to have a breakout game and he finally did. Questions have been swirling...
Tri-City Herald
Report: NFL Teams Hoping to Push Back Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — Multiple NFL teams reached out to the league about potential pushing back the trade deadline according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Teams are hoping to push the deadline back to Week 10 or 12, instead of Week 8. Schefter reports that the subject could be discussed at the...
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars vs. Raiders: Week 9 Snap Count Analysis
While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook. When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 27-20...
Tri-City Herald
Houston Texans Midseason Report Cards: Dameon & Davis & How They Grade Out
HOUSTON -- If the NFL season was over today, the Houston Texans would own the second overall pick of the draft. At the midway point of the regular season, the Texans are off to a 1-6-1 start. And speculation about their plans for the NFL draft have already begun in...
Tri-City Herald
New Seahawks winning formula works at home, on the road, against good teams and bad teams
I thought the streaking Seahawks might hit a momentary hurdle in their surprising season when they faced the Cardinals Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. At 3-5, Arizona was in more of a must-win situation than the Seahawks, and Kliff Kingsbury’s team had been playing better since DeAndre Hopkins returned from a suspension two weeks ago.
Tri-City Herald
Predictions: Packers-Lions
The Lions will miss their leading receiver, T.J. Hockenson, who was traded to the Minnesota Vikings at the trade deadline. Without him, as well as DJ Chark and potentially Josh Reynolds, Detroit will be down three of Jared Goff's top options. Detroit is looking to beat Green Bay and avoid...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Earl Bostick Jr., Offensive Lineman, Kansas Jayhawks
Bostick is an older prospect who possesses ideal arm length, quick feet, and natural athleticism, but his pad level, play strength, and internal GPS have room for significant improvement. Evaluation:. Bostick has experience playing both tackle positions for the Jayhawks but primarily aligns at left tackle. He was rarely penalized...
WXII 12
2 coaches fired from Carolina Panthers, Sam Darnold added into mix as QB
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks made two changes to his coaching staff Monday morning in the wake of the 42-21 loss to the Bengals. The team is parting ways with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. Click the video player above...
Tri-City Herald
Matthew Judon, Jonathan Jones Among Standouts: Patriots-Colts Notebook
FOXBORO — Though New England Patriots may not be riding high heading into the ‘bye,’ they are more than happy to earn the win in Week 9. Quarterback Mac Jones threw for a touchdown, while avoiding throwing an interception. Kicker Nick Folk added four field goals and the Patriots pass rush logged nine sacks to help New England defeat the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl has multiple options with three weekends left in college regular season
There are three weeks left in college football's regular season and easily a dozen teams are still in play for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 at TIAA Bank Field (3:30 p.m., ESPN). The main reason is the number of teams who already are bowl-eligible (six victories or more), with the potential...
