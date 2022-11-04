ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CNBC

U.S. workers have wasted millions of hours applying to jobs with the wrong salary—how to avoid it

New York City is the latest city to require employers to list salary ranges on their job postings, joining states like Colorado and California, and cities like Cincinnati and Toledo, Ohio that have passed or enacted similar laws. However, the majority of states still haven't risen to the occasion, and as the call for pay transparency continues, job seekers have started taking matters into their own hands by rejecting offers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Elections 2022: Jessica Altagracia Woolford Runs on Working Families Party Ticket in General Election

The following story was first published on June 26, 2022, by Norwood News ahead of the June 2022 Democratic Primary for Assembly District 81, when Jessica Altagracia Woolford ran, ultimately unsuccessfully, in that primary race against incumbent assemblyman, Jeffrey Dinowitz (A.D. 81). Altagracia Woolford is currently running for office in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 on the Working Families Party ticket, once again, in Assembly District 81.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Transportation Today News

New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures

As Daylight Savings Time ends, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the city will return to its annual “Dusk and Darkness” traffic enforcement measures to keep pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users safe during the evenings. The Dusk and Darkness campaign begins with the end of daylight savings time on Nov. 6. This year, […] The post New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures appeared first on Transportation Today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Ballot questions New York voters will be asked on Election Day

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers filling out their ballots on Election Day will find more than just candidates.  Depending on where they live, they’ll also be faced with one or more ballot questions regarding policy proposals affecting their communities. This election cycle will feature one statewide ballot proposal, and another three just for New […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Already looking forward to getting another chance at the Powerball jackpot?. Here’s what you need to know about what time the next Powerball drawing is and where you can watch it. What time is the next Powerball drawing?. The next Powerball drawing is Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:59 p.m....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Breaking Ground Opens 90 Sands: Former Jehovah’s Witnesses Hotel Converted Into Nearly 500 Units of Affordable & Supportive Housing in DUMBO

Breaking Ground, New York’s largest supportive housing developer, today celebrated the opening of 90 Sands, a former Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel converted into 491 affordable and supportive apartments in DUMBO. Breaking Ground launched 32 years ago, in 1990, focused on transforming old hotels in Manhattan into supportive housing, giving the city’s homeless a way to get off the streets and have a place to call home. 90 Sands marks Breaking Ground’s fourth hotel conversion project in New York City. Photos are available to be viewed HERE.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is The Worst City In New York State

US News and World Report recently released their latest rankings of the best cities to live in for 2022-2023. On the positive side, there were four cities in New York State that landed in the Top 50 on the list. Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo were all rated within the Top 50 but one major cities in New York didn't make it high on the list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

How to Get The Best Weed in NYC

It is legal to smoke weed in NYC, and it is available everywhere. Because of the current marijuana laws in New York City, it is imperative that you know how to get the best weed in the city safely. To put it simply, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these two very easy steps to do so.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

