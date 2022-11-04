Read full article on original website
CNBC
U.S. workers have wasted millions of hours applying to jobs with the wrong salary—how to avoid it
New York City is the latest city to require employers to list salary ranges on their job postings, joining states like Colorado and California, and cities like Cincinnati and Toledo, Ohio that have passed or enacted similar laws. However, the majority of states still haven't risen to the occasion, and as the call for pay transparency continues, job seekers have started taking matters into their own hands by rejecting offers.
A New York City neighborhood has scored a legal victory in its decade-long fight to protect a community garden
Emmanuelle Chiche remembers the first time she stumbled upon Elizabeth Street Garden, a charming green space hidden between rows of concrete buildings in lower Manhattan.
‘The system has been broken’: Mayor Eric Adams laments asylum seeker crisis in NYC on ‘60 Minutes’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Mayor Eric Adams, speaking on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” decried the flood of asylum seekers sent into the five boroughs as a “humanitarian crisis” created at the hands of Republican governors while acknowledging the larger system has clear flaws.
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle clashes with Gov. Kathy Hochul over crime in New York: 'We don't feel safe'
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle clashed with Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday over crime, insisting New Yorkers "don't feel safe" and are "worried" ahead of the midterms.
norwoodnews.org
Elections 2022: Jessica Altagracia Woolford Runs on Working Families Party Ticket in General Election
The following story was first published on June 26, 2022, by Norwood News ahead of the June 2022 Democratic Primary for Assembly District 81, when Jessica Altagracia Woolford ran, ultimately unsuccessfully, in that primary race against incumbent assemblyman, Jeffrey Dinowitz (A.D. 81). Altagracia Woolford is currently running for office in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 on the Working Families Party ticket, once again, in Assembly District 81.
New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures
As Daylight Savings Time ends, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the city will return to its annual “Dusk and Darkness” traffic enforcement measures to keep pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users safe during the evenings. The Dusk and Darkness campaign begins with the end of daylight savings time on Nov. 6. This year, […] The post New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures appeared first on Transportation Today.
Ballot questions New York voters will be asked on Election Day
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers filling out their ballots on Election Day will find more than just candidates. Depending on where they live, they’ll also be faced with one or more ballot questions regarding policy proposals affecting their communities. This election cycle will feature one statewide ballot proposal, and another three just for New […]
When is the next Powerball drawing?
Already looking forward to getting another chance at the Powerball jackpot?. Here’s what you need to know about what time the next Powerball drawing is and where you can watch it. What time is the next Powerball drawing?. The next Powerball drawing is Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:59 p.m....
rew-online.com
Breaking Ground Opens 90 Sands: Former Jehovah’s Witnesses Hotel Converted Into Nearly 500 Units of Affordable & Supportive Housing in DUMBO
Breaking Ground, New York’s largest supportive housing developer, today celebrated the opening of 90 Sands, a former Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel converted into 491 affordable and supportive apartments in DUMBO. Breaking Ground launched 32 years ago, in 1990, focused on transforming old hotels in Manhattan into supportive housing, giving the city’s homeless a way to get off the streets and have a place to call home. 90 Sands marks Breaking Ground’s fourth hotel conversion project in New York City. Photos are available to be viewed HERE.
NBC New York
Nearly 25% of Homebuyers Want to Escape Big Cities Like Los Angeles and New York — Here Are the Top 10 Destinations
With mortgage costs rising, more homebuyers from large urban areas like New York City and San Francisco are seeking to relocate to relatively affordable cities like Phoenix, Miami or Las Vegas, a new analysis finds. Of all homebuyers that search for property on online real estate brokerage Redfin.com, 24.2% are...
This Is The Worst City In New York State
US News and World Report recently released their latest rankings of the best cities to live in for 2022-2023. On the positive side, there were four cities in New York State that landed in the Top 50 on the list. Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo were all rated within the Top 50 but one major cities in New York didn't make it high on the list.
Top Five Car Brands With the Worst Drivers in New York
Everyone thinks they’re a better driver than the next person and you don’t even have to ask someone to find out – they’ll just blurt it out whether you wanted to know or not. New York has an interesting bunch of drivers because our state is...
“Invisible” Bobcat: The Viral Photo that’s Stumping New York
The camouflage of one of the Hudson Valley's most elusive predators was recently put to the test. A viral photo is stumping hundreds of people by asking the simple question: "can you spot the bobcat?" Bobcats in the Hudson Valley, NY. Bobcats are one of the few animals in New...
nynmedia.com
New York City opens new emergency center for asylum-seekers in a Midtown hotel
With the number of newly arrived asylum-seekers now stretching past an estimated 22,000 people, a third emergency relief center will soon open at a Midtown hotel – this time for single women and adult families, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday morning. News of the Humanitarian Emergency...
thebronxfreepress.com
Racial Justice on the Ballot Now Justicia Racial en la Papeleta Ahora
Latinos are the largest minority voting bloc in the country. About 20% of the entire United States population is Latino American, and in New York City alone, we make up almost 30% of the city’s population. We have the power to shape the future of our city and our...
Bomb scare leads to closure of Manhattan early voting site
The NYPD warned the New York City Board of Elections of a bomb scare at an early voting site at M555 Central Park East High School on the corner of Madison Avenue and East 106th Street in East Harlem on Sunday.
stupiddope.com
How to Get The Best Weed in NYC
It is legal to smoke weed in NYC, and it is available everywhere. Because of the current marijuana laws in New York City, it is imperative that you know how to get the best weed in the city safely. To put it simply, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these two very easy steps to do so.
Diddy dives into NY cannabis market with acquisition deal worth up to $185M
Sean “Diddy" Combs performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 24, 2022 in Las Vegas. Combs has made a major move into New York's cannabis market. The rapper and entrepreneur is looking to create the largest Black-owned cannabis business in the U.S. [ more › ]
queenoftheclick.com
NYS Government Just Doesn’t Understand NYC
Hochul doesn’t seem to understand that because in her area of NYS everything is fine.
Centre Daily
Steakhouse customer stabs man at nearby table who argued with employee, NY cops say
A customer at a New York City steakhouse stabbed a fellow patron after becoming “irate” about the fact that he was arguing with an employee, according to the New York City Police Department. The customer was sitting at a nearby table at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Manhattan...
