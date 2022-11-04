It was a sunny October afternoon in 2017 when Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard made a promise to himself. In his first year as GM, he had just watched his team get shut out by the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-0. His quarterback Jacoby Brissett was sacked ten times that afternoon, the most since the Colts moved to Indianapolis. Ballard would later say it was at that moment he vowed the Colts would never get bullied up front like that again.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO