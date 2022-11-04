ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Tri-City Herald

Kirk Cousins Leads Fourth Quarter Comeback as Vikings Beat Commanders 20-17

In his return to FedEx Field, almost five years after signing with the Vikings, Kirk Cousins showed the Commanders what they've missed out on since his departure. The veteran stepped up with some incredible throws late in the game, bringing the Vikings back from a 17-7 deficit and pulling out a 20-17 victory, Minnesota's sixth in a row.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Jaguars vs. Raiders: Week 9 Snap Count Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook. When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 27-20...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tri-City Herald

Sluggish Second-Half Offense Sinks Titans

Maybe the biggest question the Tennessee Titans faced heading into Sunday night’s game at Kansas City was whether the team’s punchless offense could keep pace with the high-scoring Chiefs. Through two quarters, there were encouraging signs. Derrick Henry ripped through Kansas City’s line nine times for 92 yards...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

Colts’ Offense Hits Rock Bottom in Loss vs. Patriots

It was a sunny October afternoon in 2017 when Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard made a promise to himself. In his first year as GM, he had just watched his team get shut out by the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-0. His quarterback Jacoby Brissett was sacked ten times that afternoon, the most since the Colts moved to Indianapolis. Ballard would later say it was at that moment he vowed the Colts would never get bullied up front like that again.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Three Keys For Jets to Upset Bills

Nobody is giving the Jets (5-3) much of a chance to defeat the Bills (6-1). However, this is why they play the game and if this is why a game like this has to really scare fans of the Buffalo Bills. Why?. Supposedly, this is a slam dunk for Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Tri-City Herald

Matthew Judon, Jonathan Jones Among Standouts: Patriots-Colts Notebook

FOXBORO — Though New England Patriots may not be riding high heading into the ‘bye,’ they are more than happy to earn the win in Week 9. Quarterback Mac Jones threw for a touchdown, while avoiding throwing an interception. Kicker Nick Folk added four field goals and the Patriots pass rush logged nine sacks to help New England defeat the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Marvin Wilson Proves Proves he Can be Part of Committee to Replace Jordan Davis

Much was made of Jalen Hurts’ homecoming in Houston, but the quarterback wasn’t the only Eagles player to return to where he grew up. Marvin Wilson did as well. “Great to be back home,” said Wilson, who grew up on the north side of Houston, about 25-30 minutes from the Texans’ home, NRG Stadium. “It meant a lot to me.”
HOUSTON, TX

