Tri-City Herald
Rex Ryan Doesn’t Hold Back on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers’ Offense
You know the former Jets’ and Bills’ head coach, Rex Ryan, wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to take a jab at Tom Brady. On ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ show, Ryan let it be known exactly what he thinks about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their starting quarterback Tom Brady.
Tri-City Herald
Kirk Cousins Leads Fourth Quarter Comeback as Vikings Beat Commanders 20-17
In his return to FedEx Field, almost five years after signing with the Vikings, Kirk Cousins showed the Commanders what they've missed out on since his departure. The veteran stepped up with some incredible throws late in the game, bringing the Vikings back from a 17-7 deficit and pulling out a 20-17 victory, Minnesota's sixth in a row.
Frank Reich out as Colts head coach
The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday after a 3-5-1 start to the season. The team announced
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars vs. Raiders: Week 9 Snap Count Analysis
While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook. When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 27-20...
Tri-City Herald
Sluggish Second-Half Offense Sinks Titans
Maybe the biggest question the Tennessee Titans faced heading into Sunday night’s game at Kansas City was whether the team’s punchless offense could keep pace with the high-scoring Chiefs. Through two quarters, there were encouraging signs. Derrick Henry ripped through Kansas City’s line nine times for 92 yards...
Tri-City Herald
Colts’ Offense Hits Rock Bottom in Loss vs. Patriots
It was a sunny October afternoon in 2017 when Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard made a promise to himself. In his first year as GM, he had just watched his team get shut out by the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-0. His quarterback Jacoby Brissett was sacked ten times that afternoon, the most since the Colts moved to Indianapolis. Ballard would later say it was at that moment he vowed the Colts would never get bullied up front like that again.
Tri-City Herald
Joe Mixon Goes Off, Bengals Play ‘Complete Game’ Against Panthers: ‘We Needed That’
The Cincinnati Bengals managed to turn what was expected to be an unattractive game between a 4-4 and 2-6 team into a magical win and a franchise record breaker for veteran running back Joe Mixon. Mixon needed to have a breakout game and he finally did. Questions have been swirling...
Tri-City Herald
Houston Texans Midseason Report Cards: Dameon & Davis & How They Grade Out
HOUSTON -- If the NFL season was over today, the Houston Texans would own the second overall pick of the draft. At the midway point of the regular season, the Texans are off to a 1-6-1 start. And speculation about their plans for the NFL draft have already begun in...
Tri-City Herald
Three Keys For Jets to Upset Bills
Nobody is giving the Jets (5-3) much of a chance to defeat the Bills (6-1). However, this is why they play the game and if this is why a game like this has to really scare fans of the Buffalo Bills. Why?. Supposedly, this is a slam dunk for Buffalo.
Colts fire Reich as stagnant offense continues to sputter
The Indianapolis Colts have fired coach Frank Reich after another lackluster offensive performance in the team's third consecutive loss
Tri-City Herald
Matthew Judon, Jonathan Jones Among Standouts: Patriots-Colts Notebook
FOXBORO — Though New England Patriots may not be riding high heading into the ‘bye,’ they are more than happy to earn the win in Week 9. Quarterback Mac Jones threw for a touchdown, while avoiding throwing an interception. Kicker Nick Folk added four field goals and the Patriots pass rush logged nine sacks to help New England defeat the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
Tri-City Herald
Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out, Includes Cowboys as ‘A Place I Can Call Home’
The return of Odell Beckham Jr. is near. According to a report by Jay Glazer on Sunday, the former Los Angeles Rams wide-out will be "ready and cleared by the end of this week," after suffering a torn ACL in the Super Bowl. With a host of NFL teams gearing...
Tri-City Herald
Falcons BREAKING: Cordarrelle Patterson IN! Final Injury Report: Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers
The NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons have an opportunity Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers to get over that .500 mark for the first time since the 2017 season. … especially with Cordarrelle Patterson back for Atlanta as he is coming off IR. Currently sitting at 4-4,...
Tri-City Herald
Marvin Wilson Proves Proves he Can be Part of Committee to Replace Jordan Davis
Much was made of Jalen Hurts’ homecoming in Houston, but the quarterback wasn’t the only Eagles player to return to where he grew up. Marvin Wilson did as well. “Great to be back home,” said Wilson, who grew up on the north side of Houston, about 25-30 minutes from the Texans’ home, NRG Stadium. “It meant a lot to me.”
Tri-City Herald
Commanders WR Dax Milne Scores 1st Career TD; Washington Takes 10-Point Lead
The Washington Commanders are less than 15 minutes away from possibly winning their biggest game of the season, but it's already been a memorable day for wide receiver Dax Milne. In the first play of the fourth quarter, quarterback Taylor Heinicke found Milne for his first career touchdown. Milne, the...
Tri-City Herald
Report: D’Andre Swift Will Be Used in ‘Limited Role’ against Packers
The Detroit Lions will have the services of running back D'Andre Swift against the Green Bay Packers. Swift was listed as questionable in the team's final injury report ahead of the Lions Week 9 divisional matchup against the Packers. According to ESPN, the speedy running back is expected to suit...
