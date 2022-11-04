ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Saybrook Field Hockey Edged Out by North Branford in Shoreline Final; Boys’ Soccer Loses to Morgan on PKs in Semis

The Old Saybrook field hockey team defeated Valley Regional on penalty shots in the Shoreline Conference Tournament semifinals to advance to the championship game last week. The Rams were edged out by the Thunderbirds by a 1-0 score in the conference final to put their overall record at 12-5-1 as they open play in states this week.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
darientimes.com

An inside look at Week 9 of CIAC football: 8-ball performs magic again

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. We don’t talk of gambling in high school football games, for reasons that should be blatantly obvious. Therefore there are no Jimmy ‘The Greek’ or – much more contemporary – Ansonia’s own Stanford Steve-types out there handicapping high school football games. And that's good.
ANSONIA, CT
zip06.com

East Haven Football Takes Loss to Wilbur Cross

The East Haven football team hit the road to play a game against Southern Connecticut Conference opponent Wilbur Cross on Nov. 4. The Yellowjackets took a 32-14 defeat against the Governors at Bowen Field to put their overall record at 2-5 for the season. Wilbur Cross moved to 2-6 on the year with the victory.
EAST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame Inducts Inaugural Class of All-Time Greats

The Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame recently inducted the members of its inaugural class. The induction ceremony was held at the Clinton Country Club on Oct. 22. The members of the Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 include Bob “Guz” Aguzzi, coached baseball at Morgan; Lisa Barbaro, who played volleyball, basketball, and softball at the school before graduating in 1997; Robert Brigockas, who served as Morgan’s Athletic Director and also coached football at the school; Ken Crawford, a 1980 graduate who played baseball and football at Morgan; and Kerry Deshefy Tucker, who played volleyball and basketball for the Huskies before graduating in 1998.
CLINTON, CT
zip06.com

Hornets Beat Guilford in SCC Semis Before Losing in Final; Girls’ Soccer, Volleyball Also Takes Defeats in SCCs

The Branford field hockey team pulled off an awesome victory versus Guilford in the semifinals of the SCC Tournament to advance to a championship matchup against Cheshire last week. The Hornets took a 2-1 defeat to the Rams in the SCC final and are sporting an overall record of 12-5-1-1 as they enter the Class M State Tournament this week.
BRANFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton tree makes CT Notable Trees Project, but development looms

SHELTON — One of the largest black tupelo trees in the state sits on land that could soon be purchased by a commercial developer. The tree sits on 25 acres of open space owned by the Wells family and was officially listed with the Connecticut Notable Trees Project last week. Peter North of the Notable Trees Project measured the tree last week and found it to be the third largest in Connecticut.
SHELTON, CT
zip06.com

Thunderbirds Post 41-26 Win Over Windsor Locks Co-op

The North Branford football team hit the road to take on the Windsor Locks-Suffield-East Granby (WL-S-EG) co-op squad last week. The Thunderbirds claimed a 41-26 victory in the matchup at Suffield High School to improve their overall record to 4-4 on the year. WL-S-EG dropped to 2-5 with the loss.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Old Saybrook (CT)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Old Saybrook, CT?. Old Saybrook is a Middlesex County town in Connecticut state, United States. The town’s population in 2020 was 10,481. It is the oldest town on the Shoreline and the state’s oldest English town name.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH

Litchfield High School library receives minor damage after roof fire

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Litchfield High School library received minor damage after a fire on the roof Friday afternoon, according to school officials. According to officials, the fire broke out on the roof of the building while crews were working. The building was immediately evacuated and no one was injured. Students had returned by […]
LITCHFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Motorcycle accident closes road, New Milford

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Milford Mayor, Pete Bass, said route 7 south was closed due to a motorcycle accident. Both Brookfield Fire Company’s were on scene. The New Milford Mayor says the road has since reopened.
NEW MILFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Racial imbalance issues in Fairfield schools a long-term problem

FAIRFIELD — School district officials recently presented a plan to the state Board of Education to address a racial imbalance in Fairfield's public schools, but officials at all levels have acknowledged that the imbalance is a long-term problem that will take time to solve. The updated plan adds a...
FAIRFIELD, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

The Renaissance of the Local Inn

The Stanton House Inn delights and satisfies goers with luxury and know-how about Greenwich. If you’re looking for a place to stay in Greenwich look no further than the Stanton House Inn. Whether your home is under repairs, you need a stay-cation, or your in-laws are visiting, you have the perfect place at your fingertips to spend a night, or two. Located right in the heart of Greenwich on Maple Ave, the Stanton House Inn has Greenwich right at your fingertips. It’s a short walk from Stanton House to Greenwich Ave and the Train Station, granting you easy access to New York City as well.
GREENWICH, CT
zip06.com

Natalie M. Lindstrom

Natalie M. “Nat” Lindstrom, 85, died on Oct. 20 at Chestelm Health and Rehabilitation Center in East Haddam. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Dec. 27, 1936, daughter of Lee and Ann (Popov) Marcus. After growing up in Council Bluffs, Iowa, she attended college at UCLA. When...
EAST HADDAM, CT
WTNH

Hamden residents, leaders rally to ‘Stop The Violence’

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Marchers came together in Hamden on Sunday to end the violence. The “Stop The Violence” march started on Dixwell Avenue and ended at Amistad High School, and was followed by a rally. Organizers tell News 8 the event is meant to raise awareness about violence happening in the community and to […]
HAMDEN, CT

