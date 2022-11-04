Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Related
zip06.com
Old Saybrook Field Hockey Edged Out by North Branford in Shoreline Final; Boys’ Soccer Loses to Morgan on PKs in Semis
The Old Saybrook field hockey team defeated Valley Regional on penalty shots in the Shoreline Conference Tournament semifinals to advance to the championship game last week. The Rams were edged out by the Thunderbirds by a 1-0 score in the conference final to put their overall record at 12-5-1 as they open play in states this week.
darientimes.com
An inside look at Week 9 of CIAC football: 8-ball performs magic again
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. We don’t talk of gambling in high school football games, for reasons that should be blatantly obvious. Therefore there are no Jimmy ‘The Greek’ or – much more contemporary – Ansonia’s own Stanford Steve-types out there handicapping high school football games. And that's good.
zip06.com
East Haven Football Takes Loss to Wilbur Cross
The East Haven football team hit the road to play a game against Southern Connecticut Conference opponent Wilbur Cross on Nov. 4. The Yellowjackets took a 32-14 defeat against the Governors at Bowen Field to put their overall record at 2-5 for the season. Wilbur Cross moved to 2-6 on the year with the victory.
zip06.com
Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame Inducts Inaugural Class of All-Time Greats
The Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame recently inducted the members of its inaugural class. The induction ceremony was held at the Clinton Country Club on Oct. 22. The members of the Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 include Bob “Guz” Aguzzi, coached baseball at Morgan; Lisa Barbaro, who played volleyball, basketball, and softball at the school before graduating in 1997; Robert Brigockas, who served as Morgan’s Athletic Director and also coached football at the school; Ken Crawford, a 1980 graduate who played baseball and football at Morgan; and Kerry Deshefy Tucker, who played volleyball and basketball for the Huskies before graduating in 1998.
arizonasuntimes.com
Students Hope to Establish Conservative Club After College Tears Down Flags Supporting First Responders
Trinity College (TC) students Lucas Turco and Finn McCole are looking to establish a conservative voice on campus after they were reportedly targeted by the college for hanging a “Don’t Tread On Me” flag and an American flag with green, blue, and red stripes for supporting first responders.
zip06.com
Hand Girls’ Soccer, Field Hockey Take Losses in Conference Semis; Swim Team Places 4th at SCC Championship
The Hand girls’ soccer team traveled to Middletown to face Mercy in the semifinals of the SCC Tournament last week. The Tigers took a loss to Mercy in the conference semis to put their overall record at 14-3-1 entering the Class L State Tournament this week. After posting a...
zip06.com
Hornets Beat Guilford in SCC Semis Before Losing in Final; Girls’ Soccer, Volleyball Also Takes Defeats in SCCs
The Branford field hockey team pulled off an awesome victory versus Guilford in the semifinals of the SCC Tournament to advance to a championship matchup against Cheshire last week. The Hornets took a 2-1 defeat to the Rams in the SCC final and are sporting an overall record of 12-5-1-1 as they enter the Class M State Tournament this week.
zip06.com
Valley-Old Lyme Posts 29-14 Victory Over Stafford Co-op; Field Hockey, Girls’ Volleyball Takes Losses in Shorelines
The Valley Regional-Old Lyme (VR-OL) football team hit the road to square off against the Stafford-East Windsor-Somers (S-EW-S) co-op squad on Nov. 4. The Warriors claimed a 29-14 victory in the matchup at Stafford High School to improve their overall record to 6-1 on the season. S-EW-S dropped to 3-5 on the year with the loss.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton tree makes CT Notable Trees Project, but development looms
SHELTON — One of the largest black tupelo trees in the state sits on land that could soon be purchased by a commercial developer. The tree sits on 25 acres of open space owned by the Wells family and was officially listed with the Connecticut Notable Trees Project last week. Peter North of the Notable Trees Project measured the tree last week and found it to be the third largest in Connecticut.
zip06.com
Thunderbirds Post 41-26 Win Over Windsor Locks Co-op
The North Branford football team hit the road to take on the Windsor Locks-Suffield-East Granby (WL-S-EG) co-op squad last week. The Thunderbirds claimed a 41-26 victory in the matchup at Suffield High School to improve their overall record to 4-4 on the year. WL-S-EG dropped to 2-5 with the loss.
Not All Heroes Wear Capes – Introducing Danbury Superhero: The Flare
I had Ethan Carey pick me up for work on Wednesday because my car needed work. As we are driving down the road, he asked, "who the hell is that?" He spotted a man spinning a string of lights as he walked up and down Main Street. I'd seen him...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Old Saybrook (CT)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Old Saybrook, CT?. Old Saybrook is a Middlesex County town in Connecticut state, United States. The town’s population in 2020 was 10,481. It is the oldest town on the Shoreline and the state’s oldest English town name.
Litchfield High School library receives minor damage after roof fire
LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Litchfield High School library received minor damage after a fire on the roof Friday afternoon, according to school officials. According to officials, the fire broke out on the roof of the building while crews were working. The building was immediately evacuated and no one was injured. Students had returned by […]
Eyewitness News
Motorcycle accident closes road, New Milford
NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Milford Mayor, Pete Bass, said route 7 south was closed due to a motorcycle accident. Both Brookfield Fire Company’s were on scene. The New Milford Mayor says the road has since reopened.
sheltonherald.com
Racial imbalance issues in Fairfield schools a long-term problem
FAIRFIELD — School district officials recently presented a plan to the state Board of Education to address a racial imbalance in Fairfield's public schools, but officials at all levels have acknowledged that the imbalance is a long-term problem that will take time to solve. The updated plan adds a...
greenwichsentinel.com
The Renaissance of the Local Inn
The Stanton House Inn delights and satisfies goers with luxury and know-how about Greenwich. If you’re looking for a place to stay in Greenwich look no further than the Stanton House Inn. Whether your home is under repairs, you need a stay-cation, or your in-laws are visiting, you have the perfect place at your fingertips to spend a night, or two. Located right in the heart of Greenwich on Maple Ave, the Stanton House Inn has Greenwich right at your fingertips. It’s a short walk from Stanton House to Greenwich Ave and the Train Station, granting you easy access to New York City as well.
zip06.com
Natalie M. Lindstrom
Natalie M. “Nat” Lindstrom, 85, died on Oct. 20 at Chestelm Health and Rehabilitation Center in East Haddam. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Dec. 27, 1936, daughter of Lee and Ann (Popov) Marcus. After growing up in Council Bluffs, Iowa, she attended college at UCLA. When...
Exclusive Photos, Videos of Horror Movie ‘Candlewood’ Filmed in Western Connecticut
In August 2022 a horror movie began filming in western Connecticut called "Candlewood." Now filming has wrapped and we have a chance to recap all that we've learned and seen. Below you'll see pictures from the set of the movie. We talked to the filmmakers again on Tuesday (11/1/22) and...
trumbulltimes.com
Soap-edi expands to New Haven, after owner turns soap-making hobby into business
NEW HAVEN — Julia Lewler has been a loyal customer of Soap-edi since the day it opened in Milford last year. Now, she said she kind of turned into an “adopted daughter” of the store owner. “The products really helped people and I witnessed it myself through...
Hamden residents, leaders rally to ‘Stop The Violence’
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Marchers came together in Hamden on Sunday to end the violence. The “Stop The Violence” march started on Dixwell Avenue and ended at Amistad High School, and was followed by a rally. Organizers tell News 8 the event is meant to raise awareness about violence happening in the community and to […]
Comments / 0