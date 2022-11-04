Read full article on original website
cryptobriefing.com
Elrond Transforms Into MultiversX, Launches 3 New Metaverse Products
Elrond, the startup building internet scale blockchain technology, announces its transformation into MultiversX. The company thus expands its mission of building the new internet economy to include the digital meta-space frontier. New Brand, New Products. The metaverse-forward company introduces three new products as the pillars for its evolution. xFabric is...
CoinTelegraph
Catheon Gaming Announces Partnerships to bring Tokyo Conception to the blockchain
Hong Kong – 2 November 2022. Catheon Gaming, ranked as the No. 1 blockchain gaming emerging giant in the “2022 KPMG & HSBC Emerging Giants in Asia Pacific report,” is pleased to announce a partnership with Dancing Bonito Incorporated & SPARK Incorporated to bring Tokyo Conception to the blockchain.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Runergy solar panels to enter U.S. market through Inexption platform
Runergy, a Chinese manufacturer of solar cells and panels, will begin to offer its panel products through the online marketplace offered by Inexption. “Runergy is a top solar cell manufacturer trusted by major companies throughout the world; we created Hyperion modules so we could bring our solar expertise to the entire process, controlling the entire solar supply chain from sourcing to module manufacturing,” said Cheng Zhu, vice president of global business at Runergy. “We aligned with Inxeption because the company is a marketplace and fulfillment leader in the solar space – a perfect partner for launching this new brand in the United States.”
zycrypto.com
Launch of the SolsWipe Debit Card; Protocol Set for Expansion Through Strategic Partnerships
By releasing a cryptocurrency debit card, SolSwipe has taken a major step toward its ultimate goal of increasing the mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrency. Phantom is a Solana-based wallet optimized for decentralized finance (Defi) and non-fungible tokens; this debit card is the first to support Web3 reloading with Phantom (NFTs). In...
Luxury Watchmaker Rolex Files Applications for Metaverse, NFT Trademarks
Luxury watch brand Rolex has filed for NFT and metaverse trademark applications. Rolex is keen on introducing NFTs as well as NFT-backed content and a dedicated online space that facilitates the selling and purchasing of “virtual products such as watches and watch parts.”. Luxury watchmaker brand Rolex is now...
cryptonewsz.com
Minted launchpad eases NFT usage via free minting feature
Minted Launchpad is live, allowing users to mint and trade their favorite NFTs on the platform. Moreover, they can browse a wide range of collections with security and ease of use as top priorities. With the step in place, A Hard Working Man is now being brought to the ecosystem...
NEWSBTC
4 Bear Market Winners, Sure to Thrive in a Bull Market
Bear markets can completely wilt what could previously be described as a thriving project. Bear markets can also instigate bull market winners, and there have been some stand-out performances so far in this crypto bear market. This article will take a look at 4 projects showing strength in this bear market.
NEWSBTC
LBank’s Successful Web Summit Lisbon Exhibition, Free to Ride Campaign, and more
INTERNET CITY, LISBON, Nov. 4th, 2022 – Global crypto exchange, LBank, joined Web Summit Lisbon in Portugal as a proud sponsor and exhibitor. Lisbon has been on LBank’s list of destinations for a while and it was great for the top-20 crypto exchange to finally set foot in Europe officially. The 4-day event gathered over 70,000 attendees and is one of the biggest crypto events of the year. This was also the first live Web Summit event in the past two years, giving LBank the special opportunities to connect in person with their users in Europe.
NEWSBTC
Uniglo.io will Burn Insane Supply Percentage, Can the Gold-backed Token outpace ApeCoin and LUNA?
Decentralized finance has created novel financial services not possible within traditional finance. Crypto Assets will outpace conventional assets in the next decade, and every investor should take advantage of this rapid growth. Uniglo.io introduces the digital asset standard, and this value-backed DeFi gem sets itself on a course to outpace...
Retail Tech: ShipBob, Venmo Deepen Amazon Ties, Impact Analytics Nabs $10M
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Fulfillment ShipBob/Amazon ShipBob has launched features and enhanced offerings designed to optimize e-commerce business owners’ experience with Amazon fulfillment. The omnichannel fulfillment platform’s new Fulfilled By Amazon (FBA) prep automation in the U.S. is designed to streamline the process of preparing and sending ShipBob merchants’ FBA inventory to Amazon. The partnership aims for faster inventory placement and for merchants to use ShipBob as their centralized inventory hub. In addition, ShipBob has rolled out the capability to offer Fulfilled By Merchant (FBM) in its nine major e-commerce markets...
crowdfundinsider.com
Beyond Collectibles: Unleashing the True Potential for NFTs
From sea shells to stones, physical tokens have represented units of value for thousands of years. Recently, blockchain technology has given rise to the digital token economy, where items of value can be represented cryptographically. A growing marketplace has rapidly formed around this new technology and mirroring the essence of...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Struggles To Trade Above $1,650 Again, Is $1,750 Possible For Bulls?
ETH’s price needs to stay above $1,500 for the price to have a chance to rally high to a region of $1,700. ETH’s price continues to trend, creating a more bullish bias as the price aim for $1,700, where the price could face resistance. ETH’s price remains strong,...
forkast.news
LG Electronics seeks Web3 talent for blockchain, NFT efforts
LG Electronics, one of the largest global manufacturers of electronic appliances, is recruiting chief technical officers (CTOs) to lead the company’s growing Web3 business, according to its official website. Fast facts. The electronics giant is recruiting CTOs in two departments: business development and service design. The former will develop...
First Insight Discusses Retail Data, Disconnects and Decade-defining Events
Retailers are bracing themselves for an unpredictable holiday season in regard to consumer spending, and according to First Insight Inc., the predictive analytics solution provider, there are human-bias-related disconnects retail executives may be overlooking that could thwart successful business outcomes. At WWD’s annual Apparel & Retail CEO Summit, held on Oct. 25 and 26 at Cipriani South Street in New York, Greg Petro, chief executive officer of First Insight, and Arthur Zaczkiewicz, an executive editor of Strategic Content Development at WWD, took the stage to discuss a just-released survey of executive leaders and consumers. The research, done in partnership between...
NEWSBTC
Apecoin (APE) Price Ranges As Altcoins Rally; Are Bulls In Control?
APE’s price fails to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. APE’s price continues to trend below key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Climbs 6% In Last 24 Hours – Can DOGE Maintain Its All-Green Aura?
Dogecoin, earlier today, once again initiated a rally that enabled it to go up by 6% in just 24 hours, peaking at $0.127. But as hours went by, DOGE lost some of its momentum as it is now trading at $0.122 according to tracking from Coingecko. Here’s a quick look...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Shows Bullish Bias As $0.12 Support Holds; Will $0.15 Be Breached?
DOGE’s price fails to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. DOGE’s price continues to trend above key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
crowdfundinsider.com
UnionDigital Bank in the Philippines, Thought Machine to Support Digital Banking Platform
UnionDigital Bank, the digital banking subsidiary of Union Bank of the Philippines, recently announced its partnership with cloud-native banking technology company Thought Machine and has “deployed its core banking engine, Vault Core.”. Thought Machine’s next-generation core technology has “enabled UnionDigital Bank to swiftly build its products while offering flexibility,...
NEWSBTC
Oryen listed as Top DeFi Coin besides Dash2Trade, IMPT, and Tamadoge – Can the ongoing Presale sell out?
Oryen surges to the top list of DeFi Coins in its live presale, offering holders an incredible 90% APY and a more accessible staking system. As we proceed further into the final quarter of the year and possibly the end of the bear season across the cryptocurrency markets, major DeFi coins like Oryen could provide new opportunities for investors in terms of massive returns.
NEWSBTC
Why Ethereum Could Drop To $1,500, After ETH Gained 30% In Last 2 Weeks
Ethereum is currently at the mercy of sellers that could put a huge dent on its bullish momentum and pull it back to the $1,500 region, or even lower. The king of all altcoins took advantage of the crypto market’s late October push, surging all the way to $1,655. It tried to move past this particular territory to be closer to its $1,700 target.
