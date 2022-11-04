Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Man calls 911 after police say he shot, killed father
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged with second-degree murder after police say he shot his father in the face Saturday night. According to the affidavit, 32-year-old Jarvis Fullwiley called 911 Saturday night from his father’s home near Bartlett and told dispatchers that he had just shot him.
Man faces capital murder charge in West Memphis homicide, police say
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A suspect is behind bars after a man was shot and killed in West Memphis, Ark., this weekend. On Nov. 6, officers with the West Memphis Police Department (WMPD) responded to a shooting at a home in the 1800 block of N. Mcauley just after 8 p.m.
Man killed in Frayser shooting, woman detained, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in Frayser Sunday morning. At approximately 8:55 AM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Madewell Street, off Dellwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police...
actionnews5.com
Woman charged in fatal shooting of 1-year-old to make first court appearance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman charged in the deadly shooting that killed a toddler and injured a mother on Friday is set to appear in court Monday. This will be the first court appearance for 19-year-old Juanita Bruce since she turned herself in over the weekend as the mother remains hospitalized.
actionnews5.com
localmemphis.com
Police searching for attempted kidnappers after Southland Mall mugging
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was robbed and nearly kidnapped walking into the Southland Mall on Oct. 18, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers said they responded near 5 p.m. and were told that a victim was approached by a man and woman who were armed. While the victim was walking into the mall, these two robbed and attempted to kidnap the victim, according to MPD.
actionnews5.com
Man dead following shooting on Woodfield Park Drive, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating following a shooting that left a man dead. Police said it happened on Saturday around 8:30 p.m., at 2122 Woodfield Park Drive. Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
actionnews5.com
actionnews5.com
Police say group robbed 3 people in stolen Infiniti; one caught and charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of armed men in an Infiniti allegedly robbed at least three people across Memphis before police caught up to them Wednesday. Three men reported they were robbed by a group in a gray Infiniti in the span of less than four hours: at 2:22, 4:50 and 5 p.m. The group […]
Man injured, woman detained in East Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured and a woman detained after a shooting Friday in East Memphis. Police responded at 1:18 p.m. to the 4200 block of Cherrydale. The male victim was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating.
Woman found shot on I-240 after vehicle fire, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot on I-240 after a vehicle caught fire on Friday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department. Officers responded around 4 p.m. to the interstate near Poplar Avenue and found that a woman had been shot, police said. Police said that one...
actionnews5.com
MPD: Man fires shots into Wendy’s after fight between employees, customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man fired shots into a Wendy’s after an argument between employees and customers. The incident happened in May at the Wendy’s on S Highland Street. Police say a physical fight broke out between employees and multiple patrons. After the fight...
Search is on for driver who hit and killed pedestrian Thursday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday night. MPD was called to the scene just before 11:30 p.m. Nov. 3, 2022, in the 4200 block of American Way near Cherry Road. Officers found a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle, and said the driver took off without stopping.
Man punches child for throwing toy: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after he reportedly punched a child multiple times for throwing a toy. According to court documents, officers responded to a home on Starwood Drive early Friday morning. A woman reportedly told officers that 43-year-old Nicholas Gee punched her 10-year-old nephew in the head multiple times. Court documents say […]
actionnews5.com
Suspects crash stolen car into Midtown lawn, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery that led to a car crashing into a nearby lawn Thursday night. MPD says the two suspects stole the car on Netherwood Avenue and crashed it near a home on East Parkway and Elzey Avenue. When they crashed, the...
Suspect wanted after man shot, killed in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in North Memphis on Tuesday. Police say officers located a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of North Merton Street around 2:50 p.m. According to investigators, the suspect was driving a white […]
