cbs17
Excitement in Triangle grows as Powerball jackpot hits $1.9 billion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With no jackpot winners yet, the number for the Powerball jackpot keeps growing. It is now up to $1.9 billion, and the slim odds are not stopping area residents from trying their luck. David was trying his luck again after he won a few dollars...
8 Powerball tickets in North Carolina win at least $50,000
Two $3 Power Play tickets in North Carolina won a $150,000 prize. A ticket sold in Cary was a $50,000 winner.
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
sunny943.com
Someone in Fayetteville Could Win $1.6 Billion in Powerball Drawing
Fayetteville, it’s time to get those North Carolina Education Lottery Powerball tickets, as Saturday night’s jackpot has soared to $1.6 billion!. It’s now the largest jackpot in United States lottery history!. “We have never seen a jackpot of this size before in the 30-year history of the...
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around North Carolina for 2 months with $653K lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro for more than a month not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $530,000 was sitting beside her, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no […]
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
cbs17
City of Oaks Marathon sees big turnout, hopes to see more participants in the coming years
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was an early start for the roughly 6,000 runners and walkers taking part in Sunday’s “City of Oaks Marathon.”. Organizers say roughly 6,000 people participated this year. A CBS 17 crew talked with a few runners shortly after they crossed the finish...
cbs17
NC Chinese Lantern Festival to hold sensory-friendly night
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s Chinese Lantern Festival will be holding a sensory-friendly night in December. Festival officials said the one-night event will be a way to “provide a welcoming environment for individuals on the autism spectrum as well as those with sensitivity issues or developmental disabilities.”
cbs17
Man stabbed in the neck outside Raleigh inn
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was stabbed in the neck, according to Raleigh police. This happened outside the Wake Inn in the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue on Sunday night. Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officers said the victim and suspect...
Centre Daily
Co-workers came rushing when they heard man ‘hollering’ at work. He won the NC lottery
Jeffrey Cunningham gave his co-workers quite the scare recently. Cunningham, a China Grove resident who works as a logistics manager, scratched off a Cashword lottery ticket in the office, according to a Nov. 2 news release from North Carolina Education Lottery officials. When he saw his half-million dollar prize, he got excited.
cbs17
Wake County will have a new sheriff: Will it be Donnie Harrison or Willie Rowe
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker says his last day in office will be December 1. He sent a letter out on Friday announcing his retirement after he lost in a runoff election earlier this year. The letter comes just days ahead of Election Day when...
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned
North Carolina is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
WRAL
Veterans Day 2022: List of free meals & discounts
To thank veterans and current military members for their service, many businesses are offering free meals, restaurant deals, grocery store discounts and more for Veterans Day this year!. The majority of these offers take place on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022 but some offers take place on other days....
5 must-visit mountain towns within 4 hours of Raleigh
Whether you're trying to soak up the last colors of fall or usher in the holiday spirit, it's a good time to make the trip from Raleigh up to the mountains.Get oriented: The Blue Ridge Mountains and the Great Smoky Mountains cut through the western part of North Carolina. Many of our mountain towns are around two populations hubs: Asheville and Boone. But there's a lot more out there on the western front.When to visit: Each season brings something new to do — from wildflower-spotting in spring, to festival-going in summer, to apple-picking in fall, to skiing and Polar Express-ing in winter.Use...
cbs17
Virginia pharmacies deal with prescription pill shortage
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- A nationwide shortage of prescription pills is hitting pharmacies in Hampton Roads. The FDA announced shortages of Adderall, a drug used to treat attention deficit disorder and narcolepsy, and of Amoxicillin, a popular antibiotic. Both shortages are attributed to supply chain issues. Several local pharmacists told WAVY,...
cbs17
Artist and actress donates painting to Marbles Museum in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Friday was a day worth celebrating for the kids and staff at Marbles Kids Museum. Well-known artist and actress, Alexandra Nechita, donated a special piece of painting to the museum and proceeds from her show over the weekend. If you grew up in the Triangle...
Family says woman shot, killed in Raleigh was victim of domestic violence
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police in Raleigh are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a woman. 27-year-old Jamila Rogers was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Family members said Rogers was the victim of domestic violence, and the shooting happened during an altercation between several people.
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed early today, heading to Florida
A forecast for late in the week shows heavy rain from the storm in Central North Carolina as the system moves over or near North Carolina.
cbs17
Wake County veterans walk in parade to celebrate former comrades
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On the Saturday before Veterans Day each year, the Wake County Veterans Council organizes a parade down the streets of downtown Raleigh. The parade honors veterans for serving their country. In straight lines, armed with the North Carolina and American flags side by side, they...
cbs17
City of Oaks marathon to be dedicated to Raleigh mass shooting victim Susan Karnatz
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A loving mother and dedicated runner that was gunned down in October’s Raleigh mass shooting will have Sunday’s City of Oaks Marathon dedicated to her. Karnatz, 49, was an avid runner who frequented the greenway where some of the shootings occurred on Oct....
