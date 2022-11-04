ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

cbs17

Excitement in Triangle grows as Powerball jackpot hits $1.9 billion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With no jackpot winners yet, the number for the Powerball jackpot keeps growing. It is now up to $1.9 billion, and the slim odds are not stopping area residents from trying their luck. David was trying his luck again after he won a few dollars...
CARY, NC
sunny943.com

Someone in Fayetteville Could Win $1.6 Billion in Powerball Drawing

Fayetteville, it’s time to get those North Carolina Education Lottery Powerball tickets, as Saturday night’s jackpot has soared to $1.6 billion!. It’s now the largest jackpot in United States lottery history!. “We have never seen a jackpot of this size before in the 30-year history of the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
CBS 17

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

NC Chinese Lantern Festival to hold sensory-friendly night

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s Chinese Lantern Festival will be holding a sensory-friendly night in December. Festival officials said the one-night event will be a way to “provide a welcoming environment for individuals on the autism spectrum as well as those with sensitivity issues or developmental disabilities.”
CARY, NC
cbs17

Man stabbed in the neck outside Raleigh inn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was stabbed in the neck, according to Raleigh police. This happened outside the Wake Inn in the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue on Sunday night. Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officers said the victim and suspect...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Veterans Day 2022: List of free meals & discounts

To thank veterans and current military members for their service, many businesses are offering free meals, restaurant deals, grocery store discounts and more for Veterans Day this year!. The majority of these offers take place on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022 but some offers take place on other days....
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Axios Raleigh

5 must-visit mountain towns within 4 hours of Raleigh

Whether you're trying to soak up the last colors of fall or usher in the holiday spirit, it's a good time to make the trip from Raleigh up to the mountains.Get oriented: The Blue Ridge Mountains and the Great Smoky Mountains cut through the western part of North Carolina. Many of our mountain towns are around two populations hubs: Asheville and Boone. But there's a lot more out there on the western front.When to visit: Each season brings something new to do — from wildflower-spotting in spring, to festival-going in summer, to apple-picking in fall, to skiing and Polar Express-ing in winter.Use...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Virginia pharmacies deal with prescription pill shortage

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- A nationwide shortage of prescription pills is hitting pharmacies in Hampton Roads. The FDA announced shortages of Adderall, a drug used to treat attention deficit disorder and narcolepsy, and of Amoxicillin, a popular antibiotic. Both shortages are attributed to supply chain issues. Several local pharmacists told WAVY,...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs17

Artist and actress donates painting to Marbles Museum in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Friday was a day worth celebrating for the kids and staff at Marbles Kids Museum. Well-known artist and actress, Alexandra Nechita, donated a special piece of painting to the museum and proceeds from her show over the weekend. If you grew up in the Triangle...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wake County veterans walk in parade to celebrate former comrades

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On the Saturday before Veterans Day each year, the Wake County Veterans Council organizes a parade down the streets of downtown Raleigh. The parade honors veterans for serving their country. In straight lines, armed with the North Carolina and American flags side by side, they...
WAKE COUNTY, NC

