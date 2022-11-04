Whether you're trying to soak up the last colors of fall or usher in the holiday spirit, it's a good time to make the trip from Raleigh up to the mountains.Get oriented: The Blue Ridge Mountains and the Great Smoky Mountains cut through the western part of North Carolina. Many of our mountain towns are around two populations hubs: Asheville and Boone. But there's a lot more out there on the western front.When to visit: Each season brings something new to do — from wildflower-spotting in spring, to festival-going in summer, to apple-picking in fall, to skiing and Polar Express-ing in winter.Use...

