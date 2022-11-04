ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Wall Street wavers after jobs data, hopes for China rebound

By STAN CHOE
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K02kG_0iyr6ePn00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks wavered Friday as Wall Street weighs how to read the latest data on the U.S. jobs market and hopes that the world's second-largest economy may be set for a boost.

The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher in afternoon trading after settling down from gains as high as 2.1% earlier. The big swing for the index follows the U.S. government's report showing the unemployment rate ticked higher in October and employers added fewer jobs than they had a month earlier. Perhaps even more key for markets was that average raises for workers also slowed last month.

The data offers some hope that the Federal Reserve's intentional efforts to weaken the jobs market may be starting to take effect and may help lower the nation's high inflation. The slowdown, though, was more modest than economists expected. And it changed very few minds, if any, on Wall Street about what's going to happen next: The Fed will keep hiking interest rates toward levels rarely seen this millennium, moves that will further brake the economy and drag on prices for stocks and other investments.

While Wall Street was chewing over the jobs report, markets around the world bounced higher amid continued speculation that China may relax its zero-COVID strategy and invigorate what's long been a major source of growth for the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 31 points, or 0.1%, at 32,038, as of 12:15 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.1% lower. The Russell 2000, which tracks small company stocks, fell 0.2%

Fed Chair Jerome Powell earlier this week called out a still-hot jobs market as one of reasons the central bank may ultimately have to raise rates higher than earlier thought. That heightened expectations for Friday's jobs report, but the data was mixed enough that Wall Street could not agree on its takeaway.

Some analysts pointed to the slight increase in the unemployment rate to 3.7% during October. That raised the possibility that September's 3.5% rate may prove to be the bottom. Big technology companies like Amazon have recently announced freezes to hiring or even layoffs to stay in step with what they see as a weakening economy. That could keep the economy out of a feared “wage-price spiral” where big jumps in wages and a strong job market trigger a vicious cycle that forces inflation higher.

Others, though, focused on the still-hot jobs market where hiring continues to top expectations. If anything, Friday's jobs data likely means “Fed officials are going to have to step on the brakes even harder to slow this economy and bring inflation under control,” according to Russell Price, Ameriprise chief economist.

Several investors and banks raised their expectations Friday for how high the Fed will ultimately take short-term interest rates next year, with many eyeing something above 5% after they began this year at virtually zero.

At fund behemoth Vanguard, the investment strategy group said all the data together offers “nothing to change Vanguard's Fed expectations” and only increases the focus on next week's update for how bad inflation was across the country in October.

Markets around the world wobbled in the minutes immediately following the release of the U.S. jobs data, which is one of the most anticipated reports on Wall Street every month. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for action by the Fed, jerked up and down a few times before eventually easing.

Markets had been higher earlier in the day, in part on hopes that China may soon relax anti-COVID policies that have sometimes caused entire cities to be locked down for weeks.

Such a move could give a big boost to the global economy when aggressive interest-rate hikes by central banks from the Americas to New Zealand are raising worries about recessions around the world.

Stocks in Hong Kong surged 5.4% Friday, while stocks in Shanghai jumped 2.4%. Both markets finished the week with strong gains.

The price of copper also climbed 7.2%. A stronger Chinese economy would devour more raw materials, and shares of miner Freeport-McMoRan soared 9.5% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500.

Two casino companies that get much of their revenue from the gambling center of Macao on the southern coast of China were also among Wall Street's stronger stocks. Las Vegas Sands climbed 4.1%, and Wynn Resorts added 4%.

Stocks also rallied across Europe. France's CAC 40 rose 2.4%, and Germany's DAX returned 2%.

The yield on the two-year Treasury fell to 4.71% from 4.72% late Thursday. The 10-year yield, which helps dictate rates for mortgages and other loans, edged higher to 4.16% from 4.15%.

___

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Stocks edge mostly higher ahead of midterm elections in US

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as campaigning winds down for midterm elections in the U.S. that will determine which party controls Congress. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 10:16 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Global benchmarks advance as markets watch China, inflation

TOKYO — (AP) — Global stocks mostly advanced Monday as investors weighed uncertainties such as the U.S. midterm elections and China's possible moves to ease coronavirus restrictions. Oil prices fell and U.S. futures edged lower. France's CAC 40 lost 0.4% to 6,391.90 in early trading, while Germany's DAX...
Boston 25 News WFXT

China trade down on weak global demand, virus curbs

BEIJING — (AP) — China's trade shrank in October as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls weighed on domestic consumer spending. Exports declined 0.3% from a year earlier to $298.4 billion, down from September's 5.7% growth, the customs agency reported Monday. Imports fell 0.7% to $213.4 billion, compared with the previous month's 0.3% expansion.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Twitter is asking dozens of laid off workers to return days after firing half its workforce, report says OLD

Twitter is reportedly asking dozens of its laid-off employees to come back to work with the company again, days after it fired nearly half its workforce.Some of the staff being asked to return were laid off by mistake and others are employees whose work may be needed to build new features on the platform that the company’s new boss Elon Musk envisions, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.Merely days after closing the deal to buy Twitter for $44bn and becoming the new owner of the company, the Tesla and SpaceX chief began mass layoffs at the company...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Apple says iPhone supplies hurt by anti-virus curbs in China

BEIJING — (AP) — Apple Inc. is warning customers they'll have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor's factory in central China. The company announcement Sunday gave no details but said the factory operated by Foxconn in the...
Boston 25 News WFXT

China lashes out at visit by UK trade minister to Taiwan

BEIJING — (AP) — China lashed out Monday over a visit to Taiwan by British Trade Policy Minister Greg Hands, the latest foreign official to defy Beijing’s warnings over contacts with the self-governing island republic. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and threatens to annex it...
Boston 25 News WFXT

UN weather report: Climate woes bad and getting worse faster

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Earth's warming weather and rising seas are getting worse and doing so faster than before, the World Meteorological Organization warned Sunday in a somber note as world leaders started gathering for international climate negotiations. “The latest State of the Global Climate report...
Boston 25 News WFXT

World in crisis a grim backdrop for UN climate talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change amid a multitude of competing crises, including the war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and an energy crunch. Notching up...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Insider Q&A: Kind Founder Lubetzky on entrepreneurship

To entrepreneur Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of Kind snacks, kindness means more than just being nice. “If somebody is nice, they’re not going to bully. But if they’re kind, they’re going to stand up to the bully,” he said. “Kindness requires the strength of action.”
Boston 25 News WFXT

COP27: UN chief tells climate summit, Cooperate or perish

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — With the world on "a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator,'' the United Nations chief on Monday told dozens of leaders to "cooperate or perish," on avoiding further climate catastrophe, singling out the two biggest polluting countries, China and the United States.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Drought tests resilience of Spain's olive groves and farmers

QUESADA, Spain — (AP) — An extremely hot, dry summer that shrank reservoirs and sparked forest fires is now threatening the heartiest of Spain's staple crops: the olives that make the European country the world's leading producer and exporter of the tiny green fruits that are pressed into golden oil.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Polish leader blames low birthrate on women using alcohol

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland's ruling party leader has triggered anger in the country and an explosion of jokes by claiming that the country's low birthrate is partly caused by overconsumption of alcohol by young women. Opposition politicians and many other critics accused Jaroslaw Kaczynski, a 73-year-old...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Live updates | Climate Summit

The Latest on COP27, this year's annual UN summit on climate change. SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Environmental campaigners warned Monday that the fossil fuel industry has been “emboldened” by the current global energy crunch and efforts by some countries to invest in new gas projects, particularly in Africa.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Poland's top politician hints at easing judicial changes

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland’s ruling party leader hinted Monday that the government may ease off the controversial changes to the judicial system that have become a sticking point with EU officials in Brussels, who say they violate the rule of law and are withholding coronavirus recovery funds from Warsaw.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hacking attack idles Polish government's investment website

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — An attack Monday by unknown hackers idled the website of the Polish government office regulating public investment. The Public Procurement Office said the attack came from outside servers Monday morning and only idled the office’s e-Procurements platform. The platform was still inaccessible in the afternoon. It was not immediately clear if there were any leaks.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
131K+
Followers
138K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy