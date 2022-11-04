If you use Snapchat, you could get a $117 check from a data privacy lawsuit—the deadline to apply is Saturday

Read full article on original website
Andy Martinez
2d ago
a $35 million dollar lawsuit and we only get a $117 check that's a joke while the attorneys make at least minimum 30% of that $35 million dollars. no thank you
Reply(7)
20
Marc Rawlins
2d ago
here's a better question why not the whole nation
Reply
26
Valkyrie Phoenix
2d ago
why only Illinois residents? why not California or Arizona?
Reply
14
Related
Snapchat users to receive up to $5,000 each after $35million settlement but must act by an exact date – who is eligible
ILLINOIS Snapchat users are running out of time to file a claim for a chance to receive up to $5,000 following the company's multi-million dollar settlement. The lawsuit, filed in May, accused Snapchat of violating the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act by unlawfully collecting users' biometric info without their consent through their lenses and filter features.
KTVU FOX 2
TikTok lawsuit settlement: Some users receiving payments up to $167
If a payment from TikTok has showed up in your account, it’s likely not spam: The company began issuing payments from a $92 million class action lawsuit settlement this week. A federal lawsuit alleged that TikTok broke the Illinois biometric privacy law, which allows suits against companies that harvest...
4th stimulus check update 2022 — November $3,600 lump sum payment going out to over 9m Americans – are you eligible?
ALMOST 9million eligible Americans have not yet received their pandemic relief payments, according to information provided by the IRS. The IRS contacted potential recipients who have not yet filed for their payouts this month. The relief payments were calculated based on each person's tax return, so individuals who were ineligible...
Some TikTok Users Are Receiving $167 Checks Over Data Privacy Violations—and Google and Snapchat Could Be Next
This week, TikTok users across the country who created videos on the app before September 30, 2021, began receiving payments between $27.84 and $167.04 following a $92 million class-action data privacy settlement with the social media platform. The largest checks went to short- and long-term residents of Illinois, where TikTok...
Check your Pandemic-EBT cards, you might have money waiting for you
(WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution to help...
Holiday relief checks worth up $1,000 to be sent out to Americans in weeks – see when you’ll get the money
THE holiday season will be a little more affordable now that hundreds of Americans are receiving $1,000 checks. In Virginia, Clarke County employees are set to receive a one-time, $1,000 net pay bonus in mid-December. If you are a qualifying part-time employee, you should earn a bonus of $500. The...
Inflation Relief Checks: How To Get Your Payment for October
A number of individual U.S. states have taken it upon themselves to provide some household budget relief to residents still struggling with the enduring high costs of goods and gas due to inflation....
Direct payments of $275 go out in the mail to nearly 2million Americans in weeks – are you eligible?
NEARLY two million households will start receiving tax credit payments in the coming weeks. New York residents who filed their taxes for 2021 and received either the earned income tax credit or the child tax credit are eligible for additional direct payments this fall. The extra payments, totaling $475million, were...
Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the most winning tickets have been sold
Will a state that's never had a Powerball jackpot winner get lucky Monday night, or will one of these states add another winner to its ranks?
CNET
Find Out if You're Eligible to Receive Money From T-Mobile's $350 Million Data Breach Settlement
Are you a current or former T-Mobile customer? You may be eligible for part of a mammoth $350 million settlement stemming from a 2021 cyberattack that exposed millions of users' personal information. A class action suit filed in the US District Court for the Western District of Missouri merged at...
4 Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete ASAP–They’re Putting Your Data At Risk!
There comes a time in the life of many smart phone users when deleting apps becomes a necessary exercise in order to free up precious storage space and help your battery run faster and more efficiently. During those times, you’ll have to make the difficult choice of which apps to keep and which you’re barely using and could easily part with. But sometimes it’s also a good idea to consider getting rid of a few apps that could put your phone — and you — at a great security risk.
Gross Mistake Makes Common 2007 Quarters Worth $25 To $2,000
Many of the mistakes that make coins worth more than their face value are tiny errors that you might need a magnifying glass to see or you'll never notice them. Things like letters being too close together or a small extra line can make the currency pretty valuable, but on one quarter, there is a common mistake that you will definitely see.
WPTV
20 States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks To Eligible Residents
Although the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% in September, inflation also remained near a 40-year high. As a result, many families are living paycheck to paycheck. While the IRS has made adjustments that could mean lower tax rates for many next year, the federal government has no plans to send out more stimulus checks.
Grocery prices are soaring. But this food favorite is getting cheaper
There's at least one item in the grocery store that is getting less expensive: avocados.
Some States Are Giving Out Stimulus Checks in November — See If You Qualify
After three rounds of stimulus checks were approved for COVID-19 pandemic relief, no more federal checks are coming in the near future. You may be wondering if any states are giving stimulus checks in November or beyond. Obviously, sky-high inflation has impacted Americans’ financial well-being, so any potential relief is...
Gizmodo
If You're Playing the Powerball Lottery, Here's How to Improve Your (Infinitesimal) Chances of Winning
Saturday’s drawing in the Powerball multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion. That’s the third-largest lottery prize ever in U.S. history. But big prizes come with small odds. A player who buys a single ticket for the November 5th Powerball only has a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning. You’re way more likely to get hit by lightning.
Check your shelves or fridge for these 5 products — they’ve been recalled
What products are recalled in 2022? Why are Pine-Sol, Philips CPAP, Bob Evans sausage, Mighty Bliss heating pad, Unilever dry shampoos being recalled?
Local residents warned about a new voicemail scam
Modern technology can be both a blessing and a curse because conartists are always looking for new methods to enrich themselves by preying on others. Scammers become more sophisticated as time goes by so it's important to pay attention and not become a victim. WDBJ 7 is warning local residents to be on the lookout for a new voicemail scam that is causing problems for business owners as well as consumers. Thieves can steal your money by posing as representatives from a legitimate company and cost that establishment potential business and income.
Apply now to get $500 in stimulus money each month
counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for thousands of residents in Chicago. A new program is in place to help give $500 each month nearly 36% of Cook County residents.
Huge snack recall hits 18 states due to potentially dangerous allergen
Tree nut allergies are the most common food allergies out there, with six tree nuts being the most “popular” when it comes to allergic reactions. These are walnut, almond, hazelnut, pecan, cashew, and pistachio. Recalls follow when manufacturers discover traces of one of these allergens in products that should not contain tree nuts. That explains the new Lipari Foods snack recall, as two products from the manufacturer include undeclared cashews.
Comments / 37