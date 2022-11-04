ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

If you use Snapchat, you could get a $117 check from a data privacy lawsuit—the deadline to apply is Saturday

By Megan Sauer, @meggsauer
CNBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 37

Andy Martinez
2d ago

a $35 million dollar lawsuit and we only get a $117 check that's a joke while the attorneys make at least minimum 30% of that $35 million dollars. no thank you

Reply(7)
20
Marc Rawlins
2d ago

here's a better question why not the whole nation

Reply
26
Valkyrie Phoenix
2d ago

why only Illinois residents? why not California or Arizona?

Reply
14
Related
The US Sun

Snapchat users to receive up to $5,000 each after $35million settlement but must act by an exact date – who is eligible

ILLINOIS Snapchat users are running out of time to file a claim for a chance to receive up to $5,000 following the company's multi-million dollar settlement. The lawsuit, filed in May, accused Snapchat of violating the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act by unlawfully collecting users' biometric info without their consent through their lenses and filter features.
ILLINOIS STATE
KTVU FOX 2

TikTok lawsuit settlement: Some users receiving payments up to $167

If a payment from TikTok has showed up in your account, it’s likely not spam: The company began issuing payments from a $92 million class action lawsuit settlement this week. A federal lawsuit alleged that TikTok broke the Illinois biometric privacy law, which allows suits against companies that harvest...
ILLINOIS STATE
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — November $3,600 lump sum payment going out to over 9m Americans – are you eligible?

ALMOST 9million eligible Americans have not yet received their pandemic relief payments, according to information provided by the IRS. The IRS contacted potential recipients who have not yet filed for their payouts this month. The relief payments were calculated based on each person's tax return, so individuals who were ineligible...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
shefinds

4 Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete ASAP–They’re Putting Your Data At Risk!

There comes a time in the life of many smart phone users when deleting apps becomes a necessary exercise in order to free up precious storage space and help your battery run faster and more efficiently. During those times, you’ll have to make the difficult choice of which apps to keep and which you’re barely using and could easily part with. But sometimes it’s also a good idea to consider getting rid of a few apps that could put your phone — and you — at a great security risk.
WPTV

20 States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks To Eligible Residents

Although the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% in September, inflation also remained near a 40-year high. As a result, many families are living paycheck to paycheck. While the IRS has made adjustments that could mean lower tax rates for many next year, the federal government has no plans to send out more stimulus checks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gizmodo

If You're Playing the Powerball Lottery, Here's How to Improve Your (Infinitesimal) Chances of Winning

Saturday’s drawing in the Powerball multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion. That’s the third-largest lottery prize ever in U.S. history. But big prizes come with small odds. A player who buys a single ticket for the November 5th Powerball only has a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning. You’re way more likely to get hit by lightning.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Local residents warned about a new voicemail scam

Modern technology can be both a blessing and a curse because conartists are always looking for new methods to enrich themselves by preying on others. Scammers become more sophisticated as time goes by so it's important to pay attention and not become a victim. WDBJ 7 is warning local residents to be on the lookout for a new voicemail scam that is causing problems for business owners as well as consumers. Thieves can steal your money by posing as representatives from a legitimate company and cost that establishment potential business and income.
BGR.com

Huge snack recall hits 18 states due to potentially dangerous allergen

Tree nut allergies are the most common food allergies out there, with six tree nuts being the most “popular” when it comes to allergic reactions. These are walnut, almond, hazelnut, pecan, cashew, and pistachio. Recalls follow when manufacturers discover traces of one of these allergens in products that should not contain tree nuts. That explains the new Lipari Foods snack recall, as two products from the manufacturer include undeclared cashews.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy