Watch Four Male Lions Battle for Supremacy in Intense Footage. It’s never easy to watch animals coming to the end of their lives, especially when they’re in their prime. Sadly, that is what we witness in this video as four male lions battle for territorial supremacy and one ends up getting killed. It seems such a waste, especially when some lion populations are vulnerable. However, it is the method by which nature ensures the “survival of the fittest” and that the strongest and most powerful individuals get to breed and therefore pass on their genes to the next generation. This is what ensures a species’ survival.

15 HOURS AGO