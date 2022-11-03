Read full article on original website
Why Are Ruby Roman Grapes So Absurdly Expensive in Japan?
Alongside Sekai-Ichi apples and square watermelons, you may also find Ruby Roman grapes sold in Japan. Prized for their size and flavor, these grapes are often ridiculously expensive and hard to come by. But why are these grapes so much money, and are they grown in a specific way that makes them special?
Anise vs. Licorice: What Are The Differences?
If you’re familiar with the sweet, highly aromatic herbs like anise, and licorice, you may be wondering what the differences are between these two plants. So, if you just compare their aromas and their use in culinary applications, you may think anise and licorice would be difficult to distinguish from each other. However, when comparing the physical characteristics and growing habits of anise vs. licorice, these plants are actually easy to tell apart.
Ground Cherry vs Gooseberry: What’s the Difference?
There are over 400 species of cherries in the Rosaceae family, but ground cherries are not one of them. Ground cherry is not a real cherry. In fact, it belongs to the Physalis genus in the Solanaceae family, which means they are more related to potatoes and tomatoes. Gooseberries, on the other hand, belong to the Ribes genus in the Grossulariaceae family.
The Story Behind Japan’s Square Watermelons, And Their Skyhigh Price
The Story Behind Japan's Square Watermelons, And Their Skyhigh Price. Did you know that there is a very specific location in Japan that grows specialty square watermelons? Don’t get excited too soon, given the fact that square watermelons are only possible through careful cultivation and aren’t a type of watermelon that you can grow readily in your own backyard.
Anemone vs. Poppy: What is the Difference?
One search online for ‘anemone vs poppy’ and you may be left with even more questions than answers. First, it’s good to know they are not the same plant. While they both produce vibrant flowers, they come from different families. So, why are they frequently confused with each other?
Grizzly Bear vs. Great White Shark: Which Encounter Is More Dangerous?
Grizzly Bear vs. Great White Shark: Which Encounter Is More Dangerous?. Great white sharks and grizzly bears are both unarguably formidable in nature. They are both at the top of the food chain in sea and on land, meaning they are known for hunting and eating various kinds of prey. They are both extremely dangerous to encounter, but one could be more dangerous than the other. We analyze grizzly bear vs. great white shark, finding which one is worse and why humans might be just as much, if not more of, a threat to them.
Guy Catches Snapping Turtle in His Socks, Then Uses It to Open a Red Bull
Guy Catches Snapping Turtle in His Socks, Then Uses It to Open a Red Bull. Don’t let anyone ever tell you that there’s a right way to do things, especially after you check out this video. tooturnttony on TikTok definitely shows off his snapping turtle-catching skills, but he also inadvertently advertises the varied abilities of this North American native reptile.
Here’s Why Someone Paid $45,000 For Two Melons In Japan
In 2019, two expensive melons sold at an auction for $45,000. While this was an auction to help raise money for Japanese farmers and local businesses, it still should come as some surprise to hear that two singular fruits sold for such a high price. But what types of melons could possibly sell for over $20,000 per melon, and is this a type of melon that you can taste for yourself?
Sea Monsters! The 10 Biggest Trophy Fish Ever Caught in New Jersey
Sea Monsters! The 10 Biggest Trophy Fish Ever Caught in New Jersey. People fish for a variety of reasons. Maybe it’s just to unwind. Perhaps to spend time with friends. Or get something to eat. However, landing a world record fish remains a pipe dream for many who like fishing for recreation. If you want to fish in summer or plan to go when the fall season starts, you’ve probably spent some time thinking about pulling a giant that would leave you with the story of a lifetime. Perhaps you’ve sat on the beach, wondering what lies beneath the waves. It’s one thing to know what’s in New Jersey’s waters; it’s another to catch it!
Watch Four Male Lions Battle for Supremacy in Intense Footage
Watch Four Male Lions Battle for Supremacy in Intense Footage. It’s never easy to watch animals coming to the end of their lives, especially when they’re in their prime. Sadly, that is what we witness in this video as four male lions battle for territorial supremacy and one ends up getting killed. It seems such a waste, especially when some lion populations are vulnerable. However, it is the method by which nature ensures the “survival of the fittest” and that the strongest and most powerful individuals get to breed and therefore pass on their genes to the next generation. This is what ensures a species’ survival.
Discover the Fastest Animals in New Hampshire
New Hampshire is one of six US states in New England and features a stunning landscape with white granite mountains, woodlands, valleys, and seacoast. It is one of the coldest regions in the country, with an unpredictable climate and varied seasons. The state’s wide-ranging geography and weather allow over 500 diverse wildlife species to thrive, including woodland and marine animals. Discover the fastest animals in New Hampshire, including the speediest creature on earth!
Here’s Why Sekai-Ichi Apples Go For $21 Each
Have you ever tasted a Sekai-Ichi apple? It’s unlikely that you have, considering most of these apples cost $20 or more- each. That’s right: Sekai-Ichi apples don’t have a typical apple price tag, boasting a cost almost as large as the apples themselves. But why do Sekai-Ichi apples cost so much, and how can you get your hands on one?
Sand Tiger Shark Teeth: Everything You Need To Know
Sharks are often referred to as bloodthirsty murderers because they are among the ocean’s most renowned and capable predators. According to experts, there are around 500 species of shark, which make up between 14 and 30 shark families. One of the most unique types of sharks is the sand tiger shark which belongs to a genus of sharks called Carcharias, and its scientific name is Carcharias taurus. ‘Taurus’ is the Latin word for a bull, while the name ‘Carcharias’ is derived from the Greek karkaharos, which means jagged or pointed.
