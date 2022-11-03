Read full article on original website
Related
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
Many allied soldiers who were captured during Second World II suffered brutal torture and execution at the hands of the Japanese. One of the most harrowing tales reported was the gruesome Chichijima incident that took place on the tiny island of Chichijima located around 600 miles from Japan.
a-z-animals.com
Sea Monsters! The 10 Biggest Trophy Fish Ever Caught in Illinois
Sea Monsters! The 10 Biggest Trophy Fish Ever Caught in Illinois. Illinois’ fishing prospects are everything but average or median. The Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico, the Mississippi, Wabash, and Ohio Rivers, as well as the Great Lakes and Saint Lawrence Seaway, are just a few of the fish-rich water systems that are easily accessible from Illinois. It’s no surprise that the state is a perennial favorite with anglers around the nation, given the abundance of water bodies surrounding and running through it.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha. There’s plenty of aggression, speed, and power in the gorilla confrontation in this video but there’s also a surprising amount of elegance and style about it too! There is clearly an issue between these two huge silverbacks, but, as startling as the fight is, you cannot help but admire how sure-footed and nimble these huge creatures are as they chase each other around the enclosure. They cross narrow bridges and climb up and down rocks with the skill of an accomplished gymnast.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Gigantic ‘Plant Lizard’ That Looked Like a Crocodile
Discover the Gigantic 'Plant Lizard' That Looked Like a Crocodile. Over the years, the earth has witnessed the rise and fall of several animals, as well as the evolution and extinction of others. Some of the animals in the world today are not even as fascinating as the ones that lived thousands to millions of years ago. Take, for instance, reptiles. There are over 10,000 unique species of this group of animals scattered around the world, with some still undiscovered. Although the reptiles in this present-day are each interesting in their own way, many are not half as interesting as some of the ones that existed centuries ago.
a-z-animals.com
What Is a Group of Capybaras Called and How Do They Behave?
Did you know that capybaras are the largest rodents in the world? These creatures can weigh up to 150 pounds and they are found in Central and South America. From their love of water to their impressive size, capybaras are undoubtedly some of the most interesting rodents in the world. They are also very social animals and enjoy spending time with other capybaras in their group. But what is a group of capybaras called, and how do they behave? Read on to find out!
a-z-animals.com
European Beech vs. American Beech: What’s the Difference?
With all of their similarities in appearance and growing habits, you may be wondering what the differences are in the European Beech vs. American beech tree. Since the European beech tree is naturalized in the native range of the American beech, it’s useful to be able to distinguish these two species from one another.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Fastest Animals in Florida
Florida is known for heat, humidity, and theme parks, but you may not be aware that it is also one of the most biodiverse states in the country, with more than 3,000 plant species and over 4,000 animals. The sunshine state has a subtropical climate. Geographically, it falls between temperate and tropical regions. This “tension zone” allows plants, animals, and microorganisms to thrive. With all this assortment, there are bound to be a few speedy creatures. Discover the fastest animals in Florida of air, land, and sea!
a-z-animals.com
Horseradish vs. Ginger: Are They the Same Plant?
Which root is superior when making a spicy dish—ginger or horseradish—is the subject of foodie and gardener dispute. Which one ought to be used in your upcoming recipe? Naturally, the solution depends on what you are cooking and your own palate. Horseradish has a strong flavor, whereas some...
a-z-animals.com
Monstera Roots: Types and What to Do About Aerial Roots
What do you know about monstera roots? These iconic houseplants are of tropical origins and have unique vining methods of growing. The monstera deliciosa plant can reach huge heights outdoors, but even inside it can grow up to 10 feet tall. But have you ever noticed the unique roots that grow from your plant? Are there different types, and what do you do about roots that are growing above the soil?
a-z-animals.com
Watch the Tables Turn on This Leopard After Catching a Baby Warthog
Watch the Tables Turn on This Leopard After Catching a Baby Warthog. Leopards (Panthera pardus) are one of the five species of the large cat genus Panthera, which also encompasses tigers, lions, and jaguars. These stunning carnivores are frequently kept in captivity and are the focus of myths and legends. Leopards can reach between 80 and 200 lbs at maturity.
a-z-animals.com
This Guy Holds A Mako Shark’s Jaws Wide Open – Barehanded!
Given the fact that mako sharks are credited with the title of the fastest shark in the world, it’s no small feat to catch one. It’s also not something that’s recommended by anyone – but what’s the harm in leaping onto the back of a mako shark, just for a few quick pictures? Clearly, the person in this video wasn’t worried about the mako’s reigning championship title.
a-z-animals.com
Anise vs. Licorice: What Are The Differences?
If you’re familiar with the sweet, highly aromatic herbs like anise, and licorice, you may be wondering what the differences are between these two plants. So, if you just compare their aromas and their use in culinary applications, you may think anise and licorice would be difficult to distinguish from each other. However, when comparing the physical characteristics and growing habits of anise vs. licorice, these plants are actually easy to tell apart.
a-z-animals.com
Duckweed vs. Algae
Duckweed and algae (singular alga) are green aquatic plants that grow on the surface of ponds and other still bodies of water. Having similar habitats as they do, duckweed and algae are sometimes found together. Though algae is relatively well-known, duckweed is less familiar to most landlubbers. These two plants have many commonalities, but are very easy to tell apart. Let’s read on to learn how to spot the differences between algae and duckweed.
a-z-animals.com
Anemone vs. Poppy: What is the Difference?
One search online for ‘anemone vs poppy’ and you may be left with even more questions than answers. First, it’s good to know they are not the same plant. While they both produce vibrant flowers, they come from different families. So, why are they frequently confused with each other?
a-z-animals.com
How to Propagate Monstera Plants: 6 Simple Steps
Whether you have a monstera deliciosa or a monstera adansonii, you can propagate monstera plants with ease. Not only do these popular houseplants grow extraordinarily fast, but they also make for easy propagation. If you have ever wanted to share your beloved houseplant with all of your friends and family, here’s how.
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in New Hampshire
“Live Free or Die” is the bold state motto of New Hampshire, embodying the values of independence and adventure. The White Mountains are a portion of the Appalachian range and cover roughly a quarter of the state. This rugged region experiences some of the most unpredictable weather in the United States. Pedaling through this area is sure to be an adventure. Embody the state motto as you explore the peaks and valleys of the longest biking trail in New Hampshire!
a-z-animals.com
What Is the Water Cycle?
Have you ever looked out the window at the rain and wondered just where it came from? If so, you’re not alone. Learning more about precipitation and water on Earth means learning more about what the water cycle is. If you’re not familiar with the water cycle, no worries!...
National Park Service warns visitors to stop licking psychedelic toads
The National Park Service is warning visitors to stop kissing, and licking, the Sonoran desert toad because the amphibian's potent toxin can make people sick.
a-z-animals.com
This Woman Cheers on as Gigantic, Irritated Elk Charges a Man
This Woman Cheers on as Gigantic, Irritated Elk Charges a Man. There aren’t many views as breathtaking as an elk herd silhouetted against a snow-covered mountainside, but it is also undeniable that elk can be just as fierce and territorial as any other animal on the planet. Other than its size, the elk’s antlers are probably both the most spectacular and terrifying aspect of the animal.
Comments / 0