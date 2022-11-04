Read full article on original website
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Goth Castle, Complete With Blood-Red Bedroom, For Sale In Wisconsin
It's currently listed for $1.1 million.
Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’
Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
Photos: Unique condo on an acre for sale in River Falls
Walking into the home visitors are greeted by a unique octagonal foyer with a vaulted ceiling. Connected to the foyer is a large living room with high ceilings and views of the property. A pair of French doors divide the foyer from the dining room. Next to the dining room...
WI Town One Hour from Rochester is New Coziest Town in USA
Best 2 Coziest Small Towns in Minnesota To Visit This Winter. Two Minnesota towns made the Coziest Towns in America list and the #1 coziest town in all the USA is just about an hour from Rochester, Minnesota. The Coziest Town in the USA Is... The #1 Coziest Town in...
Rochester Man Becomes TikTok Sensation After Running from Amish Life
If you've lived in southeast Minnesota long enough, you probably know that there's an Amish community in the area, primarily in the Harmony area. If you drive around Harmony you'll likely see buggies out and about. But one southeast Minnesotan, who was raised Amish, decided as a teen that he wanted to run away.
Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
What Minnesota's old weather logs tell about this fall's extreme temperature swings
MINNEAPOLIS -- A temperature seesaw brought record heat earlier this week, but now temps are closer to average. The all-time November high in the Twin Cities is 77 degrees. According to a log kept in the University of Minnesota's climate library, which stores logs dating back to the late 1880s, it was on Nov. 1, 1933. The Twin Cities neared that record when it topped out on Wednesday at 76.Climatologist Pete Boulay says this year's seesaw-like fall weather is not much of an exception, as it is perhaps a rule."The records of Minnesota, especially in November, it's hot and cold," said Boulay. "The Halloween Blizzard, one of those classic cases where a few days before was fairly balmy."Minnesota has also been struggling with a drought this year, and Boulay says the state would need more than 100 inches of snow to make up the deficit. The record for most snow in a Twin Cities winter is 98.6 inches, which was back in the 1980s.
Minnesotans flock to buy lottery tickets in hopes of being world's next billionaire
MINNEAPOLIS -- Many are dreaming big today hoping to turn a $2 Powerball ticket into $1.6 billion.WCCO's Allen Henry spoke with Minnesotans today who are hoping to become the world's next billionaire. "We've noticed an upsurge in sales. This morning, we've sold over $400 in lottery tickets already," said Sam Osman, who works at Bobby and Steve's Auto World.The jackpot has been steadily growing since Aug. 3 when someone in Pennsylvania won $200 million.The last time someone won the Powerball in Minnesota though was August 2013."It is for fun mostly for me. I've been playing for a while. I go in on a few different tickets a week. I get lucky here and there with winning small amounts. So, there's always that hope," said Dell Barse.The odds of winning of course are small: 1 in 292.2 million. But that's not stopping people from dreaming big about what they'd do with the winnings. "My family would be well taken care of. that's important to me. Not just immediate family but extended family as well. So, anyone can dream big," said Barse.
New Richmond’s Trandahl, Hudson’s McDonald lead All-BRC football picks
New Richmond running back Andrew Trandahl and Hudson defensive lineman Will McDonald headline the 2022 All-Big Rivers Conference Football teams, released by the conference coaches this week. Trandahl was named the BRC Offensive Player of the Year while McDonald was voted the conference Defensive Player of the Year. Both are...
Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic just competed on the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. See how he did
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — It's been a whirlwind of a year for Eric Ahasic of Minneapolis. Ahasic — who works as a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen — went from a fan, to contestant, to 6-time Jeopardy! champion. Now he can add a Tournament of Champions (ToC) semifinalist to the list.
Eau Claire news anchor announces cancer diagnosis
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A longtime news anchor in Eau Claire announced in a letter shared to his station’s website that he has cancer. Keith Edwards of WQOW-TV in Eau Claire wrote that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of cancer. Edwards wrote in the letter,...
Authorities search Arden Hills for teen who called for help Sunday morning
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is hoping to locate a teenager who called authorities and asked for help this morning, but reportedly changed his mind and didn't show up to an arranged meeting. In a Facebook post Sunday, the Sheriff's Office said the teenager, who they identified as Allen, called...
David “Pete” Wilson
David “Pete” Wilson, 80, of Hudson, Wis, formerly of Hayfield, MN, passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 2, 2022. Pete was born on May 1, 1942, to Walter and Erma (Johnson) Wilson in Hayfield, MN. He attended school and graduated from Hayfield High School in 1960. Following high school, Pete went on to college at Rochester Technical College, where he earned a degree in carpentry. He married his first love, Mary Meyer, on October 28, 1961. Their marriage would be blessed with four beautiful children, Lori, David, Heidi, and Ross.
Can Bicycles Legally Run a Stop Sign or Red Light in Minnesota?
Bicycling on the sidewalks in downtown Rochester may be illegal, but can bike riders really ride through red lights and stop signs in Minnesota?. Now that the spring weather has warmed up in southeast Minnesota, you might want to enjoy the outdoors on the bike sometime soon (which helps maintain that 6-doot social distancing!) And while riding your bike on the sidewalk in downtown Rochester has always been against city statutes, a few years ago, the city launched a new campaign to make sure cyclists are aware they belong on the road. (Which is a good thing -- I know I've almost been hit by several bicycles while walking downtown.)
Minnesota Woman Pleads Guilty in Two Separate Massive Fraud Cases
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Plymouth woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to her role in two separate fraud cases, including the $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally-funded child nutrition program and a Medicaid fraud scheme. Prosecutors said 52-year-old Anab Awad pleaded guilty to one...
3 Minnesotans $50k richer after Saturday's Powerball drawing
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Since you're not packing your bag for a tropical vacation you must have heard that of all the Powerball tickets purchased for Saturday's drawing, not one matched all the winning numbers. Those numbers were: 28-45-53-56-69, Powerball 20. The jackpot is now at a staggering $1.9 billion...
Measles confirmed in four Minnesota counties; 21 cases in past five months
Histopathology of measles pneumonia, (Giant cell with intracytoplasmic inclusions.) Courtesy of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After four years without any known measles infections in Minnesota, the Twin Cities is experiencing an alarming rise in cases. The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows cases have climbed...
Diocese to move headquarters to Rochester
Rochester, Minn., will become the headquarters of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester (DOWR) and be home to a new pastoral center. Bishop Robert Barron announced on Thursday that DOWR will move its headquarters from Winona to Rochester and build a new pastoral center in Rochester. When the diocese was founded in the late 19th century, he said, Winona was a commerce and transportation hub as a city on the Mississippi River, but over time, Rochester has grown into the regional center. “I love Winona. I think it’s a lovely city. I get down there on a very regular basis to our headquarters there. So it’s not any casting aspersions upon Winona. But, I think the center of gravity, culturally speaking, has shifted here, so it makes more sense for the church to be established here,” he said. The shift might lead to changes for those currently working at DOWR in Winona. There are about 37 people who now work in Winona, Barron said. “We’re in the process now of discussing that with those who work in Winona, to see who’s open to coming, who isn’t, who might be willing to relocate,” he said.
Inside Minnesota’s Most Dangerous Abandoned Building
It's a building that has been abandoned for decades, yet it's still standing. It's led to numerous injuries and sadly, even death over the years. These days, it's a hot spot for urban explorers, but going inside can be quite perilous. The Fruen Mill first opened its doors in the...
Wisconsin hospice nurse charged with felony abuse after amputating a patients foot without a doctor's order, police say
Mary K. Brown, 38, a former hospice nurse, admitted to amputating her patient's foot without a doctor's order or consent.
