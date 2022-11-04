ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Adoption Month spotlights children in need of families

By Hanna Erdmann
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – November is National Adoption Month. Right now, Mahoning County Children Services says there are more than 50 kids in need of belonging to a loving and caring family.

On Monday, the agency will celebrate the many families that are adopting children from Mahoning County Children Services.

National Philanthropy Day event highlights local honorees

“We finally are able to connect them with their forever home, it’s just a great way for everyone because then you know that that child is on his or her way to a much brighter future,’ said Jennifer Kollar, public information officer for Mahoning County Children Services.

Kollar said if you are looking to seek adoption, especially at a public agency, it’s important to be aware of the steps because it is different from adoption with a private agency.

Private adoptions allow for a bit more input as to the age of the child and some other factors. With the county agency, there are many older children and teenagers that are in need of placement in permanent homes.

All the information on adoption from Mahoning County Children Services is available online

