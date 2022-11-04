Little Rock police stats show leaving a car running and unattended is the easiest way for it to be stolen
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department released statistics Friday showing that leaving your car unattended and running in the downtown Rivermarket area is the easiest way for it to be stolen.
In October, 32 vehicles were stolen from that area, according to LRPD. Of those 32 stolen vehicles, 25 were cars, and 18 of the stolen cars were taken from individuals.
Finally, of those 18 cars, 13 were either running or unattended with keys inside, police said.Little Rock police release additional information on Wednesday car theft and kidnapping
LRPD statistics through Oct. 31 show auto thefts in the city are 873 in the year to date. This is 1% higher than the 866 stolen through this time in 2021, police reported.
