Read full article on original website
Related
I tried the 4-7-8 breathing sleep trick & it’s helped my anxiety
We all want to sleep better at night, so much so that many people are trying strange sleep hacks in an effort to fall asleep quicker and stay asleep for longer. One sleep trick that I’ve seen popping up everywhere recently is the 4-7-8 breathing technique. Developed by Dr...
L.A. Weekly
How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues
View the original article about How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues at We Vape CBD Oil. Not being able to get enough sleep can be frustrating, especially if you are tired. But unfortunately, there can be a wide range of problems that can interfere with your sleep. From sleeping disorders like restless legs syndrome and sleep apnea to common issues like pain and anxiety, there can be a number of problems that can prevent you from getting the much-needed sleep.
What Is Sleep Divorce and Is It Helpful?
"Sleep divorcing" your partner may benefit both your sleep quality and your relationship.
What position should I sleep in, and is there a ‘right’ way to sleep?
Are we doing it right? What does the research say about sleeping position?
The silent epidemic of young people who go to bed - and never wake up: It's a little-known risk for those with epilepsy. So why are hundreds of lives being lost needlessly through lack of awareness?
Margaret and Kevin Corrigan were fast asleep when in the early hours of January 7, 2018, Kevin's mobile rang. It was a friend of their son, Shane, 23, who had been diagnosed with epilepsy three years before. 'She said Shane had had a seizure and was making a noise 'like a horse'.'
Older people who get lost sometimes sadly lose their lives. But those with dementia are more likely to survive
Being lost in an unfamiliar place is an unsettling feeling most of us have experienced. It requires cognitive and physical skills, and potentially other resources, to find our way and safely arrive at our destination. This is why up to 60% of people with dementia will experience becoming lost during the course of living with the disease. We have conducted a study of search and rescue incidents in the United States, and found people over the age of 65 years who go missing will experience (sometimes fatal) harm more than we expected. However, the results for older people with dementia were surprising...
Psychologist says the #1 ‘sleep killer’ can be fixed in 15 minutes
Struggling to sleep is a common problem for many in the world right now. In fact, upwards of 30 to 40 percent of adults in the United States alone report symptoms of insomnia and trouble sleeping throughout the year. But not every case of trouble sleeping is tied to insomnia. Sometimes, your biggest sleep killer is something as simple as your brain.
Medical News Today
PTSD: Blue light therapy in the morning may improve sleep, other symptoms
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may occur after a person experiences a traumatic event. People with PTSD may experience flashbacks, anxiety, difficulty sleeping, and a variety of other symptoms. Current treatments include psychotherapy, counseling, and medication. A new study has found that just 30 minutes of blue light therapy in the...
Does Lack Of Sleep Cause Anxiety?
Although most of us experience worry every once in a while, people with anxiety disorders will feel this restlessness during everyday events to the point that it disrupts their daily lives (via Mayo Clinic). They will feel nervous and tense or weak and tired. Anxiety disorders can also manifest physiological symptoms such as increased heart rate, breathing, and sweating. The increased worry can also disrupt sleep. The Sleep Foundation says that problems with sleep come from excess arousal caused by stress, and people with anxiety can experience low-quality and low-quantity sleep. According to a 2016 study in the Journal of Anxiety Disorders, the lack of quality sleep can worsen symptoms of anxiety.
Scientists Manipulated People’s Nightmares to Turn Them Into Dreams in New Study
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Many people have nightmares. Although they differ from person to person, nightmares usually involve images and thoughts of aggression, interpersonal conflict, failure, and other emotions like fear, anger, and sadness. However, if nightmares become frequent enough and cause significant emotional distress, an individual may be diagnosed with nightmare disorder (ND).
Here’s what you should do to get quality sleep
Americans struggle with getting a sufficient amount of sleep due to demanding work schedules, personal responsibilities, daily habits, or sleep-related conditions like insomnia. Sufficient and quality sleep has been linked with lower risks of diabetes and heart disease, boosting the immune system and improving brain performance. Adult Americans should get...
Mic
What’s nasal breathing? Why it might be the answer to better sleep & less snoring
Over a quarter of adults aren’t getting the recommended seven hours of sleep per night, according to the CDC — but that’s not for a lack of trying. The internet is filled with tips and tricks to improve your sleep quality, and most people are probably already familiar with many of them: Lower the thermostat; go to bed at the same time every night; don’t drink coffee after 4 p.m.; don’t eat a large meal before bed. One thing you don’t hear a lot about, though? Nasal breathing, and according to reviewers who have tried Dryft sleep strips, which promote nasal breathing for those not naturally inclined, it’s the one sleep hack that finally did the trick.
CNET
Signs That You're Not Getting Enough Quality Sleep
Most of us think that getting 8 hours of sleep is enough to feel energized. We focus so much on the number of hours we're sleeping and not focusing enough on how we feel when we wake up. You can sleep for the recommended amount and still not feel rested. That's because quantity isn't the only factor that matters -- it's also about the quality of sleep you get.
a-z-animals.com
Guy Catches Snapping Turtle in His Socks, Then Uses It to Open a Red Bull
Guy Catches Snapping Turtle in His Socks, Then Uses It to Open a Red Bull. Don’t let anyone ever tell you that there’s a right way to do things, especially after you check out this video. tooturnttony on TikTok definitely shows off his snapping turtle-catching skills, but he also inadvertently advertises the varied abilities of this North American native reptile.
a-z-animals.com
Grizzly Bear vs. Great White Shark: Which Encounter Is More Dangerous?
Grizzly Bear vs. Great White Shark: Which Encounter Is More Dangerous?. Great white sharks and grizzly bears are both unarguably formidable in nature. They are both at the top of the food chain in sea and on land, meaning they are known for hunting and eating various kinds of prey. They are both extremely dangerous to encounter, but one could be more dangerous than the other. We analyze grizzly bear vs. great white shark, finding which one is worse and why humans might be just as much, if not more of, a threat to them.
How Screen Time Creates Kid ‘Dopamine Addicts’ With Bad Habits
If iPads, smartphones, and screens seem like drugs for kids, it’s because they have a lot in common with uppers when it comes to a child’s developing brain. Screen time, sugar, and reward all flood kids’ brains with dopamine, the same feel-good chemical released when people do cocaine or see that someone liked their Instagram post. Dopamine feedback loops are an area of increasingly intense concern as scientists grapple with the biological consequences and causes of digital actions.
a-z-animals.com
This Chimp Sniper Shots Their Own Poo at Zoo-Goers With Impeccable Accuracy
This Chimp Sniper Shots Their Own Poo at Zoo-Goers With Impeccable Accuracy. Hopefully, you’ve never received a faceful of poo from a chimp at the zoo. But if you have, you can certainly relate to the surprise that these zoo patrons felt when a large chimp tossed a welcome gift over to them.
psychologytoday.com
Sleep-Deprived Adolescents Need More Than Just Longer Sleep
Adolescents often sleep more on weekends to catch up on insufficient sleep on school nights. Night-to-night variability has been shown to have a negative effect on emotional regulation and mood. During sleep, the limbic area of the brain is regulated by connectivity to cortical regions. Variability in length of nightly...
Is your teen a night owl? Their sleep pattern could shape their brain and behaviour years later
It’s 11 pm on a weeknight and your teenager still has their bedroom light on. You want them to get enough sleep for school the next day, but it’s a struggle. Our new research shows what happens to the brains and behaviour of young teenagers, years after they’ve become “night owls”. We found this shift in sleep pattern increased the risk of having behavioural problems and delayed brain development in later adolescence. But it’s not all bad news for night owls. Read more: Explainer: why does...
Comments / 0