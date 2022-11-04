The words "communication" and "energy" were key words for the new White Sox manager, Pedro Grifol, during his inaugural media session with the South Side. "Communication is one of the biggest parts of my leadership," Grifol said. "I think it's really important that you empower players, you empower coaches, you collaborate. Everybody is a big part of this. I think our successes are tied together. Raising the energy level every single day is extremely important.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO