Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Grifol lays out expectations for 2023 White Sox
The words "communication" and "energy" were key words for the new White Sox manager, Pedro Grifol, during his inaugural media session with the South Side. "Communication is one of the biggest parts of my leadership," Grifol said. "I think it's really important that you empower players, you empower coaches, you collaborate. Everybody is a big part of this. I think our successes are tied together. Raising the energy level every single day is extremely important.
Dodgers edge Astros in early 2023 World Series odds
The Astros haven’t even held their World Series parade in Houston yet, but 29 other MLB teams are already focused on the 2023 Fall Classic. Houston won its second title in six years by beating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. The team is among the contenders to win it all next season, but another powerhouse organization is pinned as the overall favorite for next season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Quatraro: Connecting With Royals Is Top Priority Early On
The Kansas City Royals introduced Matt Quatraro as their new manager on Thursday morning at Kauffman Stadium, signaling the official turning of the page to a new era in the franchise's history. The introductory presser was filled with many highlights, and Quatraro made it perfectly clear that communication will be one of the pillars of his tenure in Kansas City.
Pedro Grifol believes in the Chicago White Sox — but the new manager needs his players to buy in
Pedro Grifol drew some comparisons between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals in the run-up to their back-to-back World Series appearances. “This team reminds me of where we were at in ‘13,” said Grifol — the new Sox manager who was the Royals special assignment/hitting coach at the time — on Thursday. “It was a team that was extremely talented, but this team’s a little more ...
Yardbarker
Report: Astros Catcher Maldonado Playing Through Broken Hand
The Houston Astros have three rostered catchers for Game 6 of the World Series, following the addition of Korey Lee for the injured Yuli Gurriel. And with two of them in the lineup Saturday, Martín Maldonado is the one behind home plate, playing with a broken hand. Yonder Alonso...
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol facetimes Eloy Jimenez in his second day
Pedro Grifol is wasting no time implementing his agenda -- starting at the top with effective communication. On his second day on the job, the new White Sox manager paid a call to current outfielder Eloy Jimenez. The 25-year-old Jimenez was back home in the Dominican Republic when he answered, and was immediately greeted by Grifol with the nickname “Caballo,” Spanish for horse.
Profar, Suarez opt out of contracts with Padres, hit free agency
Outfielder Jurickson Profar and relief pitcher Robert Suarez, two vital contributors to the San Diego Padres’ successful 2022 season, both opted out of their contracts and are entering free agency.
Yardbarker
Cubs’ Former 2012 Draft Pick is Coming Out of Minor League Retirement
Straight from the horse’s mouth, “THE KID IS BACK!!”. Who could blame you if you’re reading this and aren’t familiar with Trey Lang? It’s been a while since he’s been on anyone’s radar. Lang is a right-handed pitcher originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the sixth round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of GateWay Community College (Phoenix, AZ). He also pitched briefly in 2011 for the Northern Illinois Huskies.
Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Praises Tony Gonsolin's 'Unicorn Pitch'
Dodgers pitchers sticking together.
Report: White Sox Plan to Pick Up Tim Anderson's Club Option
Report: White Sox to pick up Anderson club option originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox plan to pick up shortstop Tim Anderson's club option to return him for the 2023 season, according to NY Post's Jon Heyman. Last season, Anderson played in 79 games, slashing .301/.339/.395 from...
Former White Sox star Carlos Rodón officially opts out of Giants contract
SAN FRANCISCO -- There was nothing particularly interesting about the flyball that Justin Turner hit against the Giants in the fifth inning on July 21. It left the bat at just 75 mph, the result of an off-balance swing taken against a good curveball, and Luis González easily tracked it down to end the inning.
Cubs Prospect Matt Mervis Named All-Star in Arizona Fall League
Cubs prospect Mervis adds another honor to breakout '22 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Add another accolade to the list for Cubs first base prospect Matt Mervis in his breakout 2022 season. Mervis was named an All-Star in the prestigious Arizona Fall League on Friday. He and pitching prospect...
Astros beat Phillies to win 2022 World Series
The Houston Astros are world champions. The Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night to claim the 2022 World Series title. Ryan Pressly got Nick Castellanos to fly out to right fielder Kyle Tucker in foul territory in the bottom of the ninth inning to seal the franchise’s second championship and send the Minute Maid Park crowd into a frenzy.
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Sees GM Minasian Making a Run at Two-Way Catcher
The Angels are looking to make upgrades this offseason on a team that disappointed in 2022, going 73-89, and missing the playoffs for an eighth consecutive season. One insider, The Athletic's Sam Blum, said the team's biggest need is solidifying the depth in their lineup. Another insider has a pretty good idea of where they can do that.
When are 2022 MLB Winter Meetings?
As baseball reaches the final stages of the 2022 MLB season, our sights can move to the exciting events still to come. One of the big events of the sport that’s still to hit the calendar this year is the MLB Winter Meetings, where representatives of all teams, including ones from the minor leagues, convene.
Donovan shares hope, but no timetable, in Ball update
BOSTON — While acknowledging that Lonzo Ball hasn’t begun running or cutting and reiterating there’s no timetable for his return to the court, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan still offered an optimistic update on the guard who is so instrumental to style of play. Wednesday will...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0