Read full article on original website
Related
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
a-z-animals.com
Cottonmouths in Mississippi: Where They Live & How Often They Bite
Cottonmouths in Mississippi: Where They Live & How Often They Bite. Mississippi is a state in the southeastern region of the United States, best known for the famous Mississippi River which is situated along its western boundary. However, Mississippi has far more to offer than just its stunning geography – with many thousands of animals calling it home. There are 55 snake species in Mississippi, six of which are venomous. The cottonmouth is a particularly abundant snake in this state. So, let’s discover everything you need to know about cottonmouths in Mississippi!
a-z-animals.com
Sea Monsters! The 10 Biggest Trophy Fish Ever Caught in Illinois
Sea Monsters! The 10 Biggest Trophy Fish Ever Caught in Illinois. Illinois’ fishing prospects are everything but average or median. The Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico, the Mississippi, Wabash, and Ohio Rivers, as well as the Great Lakes and Saint Lawrence Seaway, are just a few of the fish-rich water systems that are easily accessible from Illinois. It’s no surprise that the state is a perennial favorite with anglers around the nation, given the abundance of water bodies surrounding and running through it.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha. There’s plenty of aggression, speed, and power in the gorilla confrontation in this video but there’s also a surprising amount of elegance and style about it too! There is clearly an issue between these two huge silverbacks, but, as startling as the fight is, you cannot help but admire how sure-footed and nimble these huge creatures are as they chase each other around the enclosure. They cross narrow bridges and climb up and down rocks with the skill of an accomplished gymnast.
a-z-animals.com
Deer Season In Mississippi: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared
Deer Season In Mississippi: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. In Mississippi, Deer season is typically open in the fall through the winter, from early October to the end of January. The state is divided into six Deer Management Units. All units follow the same season dates. However, the bag limits and the definition of a Legal Buck vary between units.
a-z-animals.com
This Woman Cheers on as Gigantic, Irritated Elk Charges a Man
This Woman Cheers on as Gigantic, Irritated Elk Charges a Man. There aren’t many views as breathtaking as an elk herd silhouetted against a snow-covered mountainside, but it is also undeniable that elk can be just as fierce and territorial as any other animal on the planet. Other than its size, the elk’s antlers are probably both the most spectacular and terrifying aspect of the animal.
National Park Service warns visitors to stop licking psychedelic toads
The National Park Service is warning visitors to stop kissing, and licking, the Sonoran desert toad because the amphibian's potent toxin can make people sick.
a-z-animals.com
Lodgepole Pine vs. Ponderosa Pine: What Are the Differences?
Many pine trees are hard to tell apart due to their similar appearance, and lodgepole pine vs. ponderosa pine is no different. Ponderosa and lodgepole trees are both needled pines that grow to an average of one hundred feet tall and prefer to grow at higher elevations than other trees. They both have needles, cones, and fissured bark. But there are quite a few differences as well. Once you learn the difference between lodgepole pine and ponderosa pine, you can easily tell them apart.
a-z-animals.com
The 5 Best Swimming Holes in Maryland
Https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vI3x0J4dNo4&feature=emb_imp_woyt. Swimming holes are the epitome of a small-town summer, thanks to Maryland’s varied geography. These serene areas are wonderful for a day trip with your family and friends. On a hot day, Cunningham Falls, one of Maryland’s well-known summer swimming spots, is frequently filled with people. Why...
a-z-animals.com
Mountains in Ohio
Ohio, a US state affectionately referred to as “the Buckeye State,” is situated in the country’s Midwestern region in the north. Ohio, which has a long history of aviation and a robust agricultural culture, may not be the state with the most mountains in the union. Still, it has several high peaks known globally and some of the country’s most spectacular peaks and hilltops.
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Oregon
The state of Oregon offers breathtaking scenery, from the vast expanses of its deserts to the mountains of the Cascades and shores of the Pacific Coast. Oregon also offers some of the best infrastructure in the country for taking the two-wheeled path. Riders can pedal their way through the landscape with a choice of over 80 biking trails throughout the state. Whether you’re into road biking, off-street paved rides, or adventurous mountain biking trails, there’s a path for you. Let’s take a look at the longest biking trail in Oregon!
Comments / 0