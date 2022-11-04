Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged strangulation incident Thursday night. A DCSO report said at about 11:00 p.m. a deputy responded to a residence in the 3700 block of Carnes Road in Green after a caller said a man that was not supposed to be on the property had returned. A victim said that Thomas Cullett had grabbed her throat and put his hand over her mouth, which caused her to gasp for air. She had bruising and redness to support her statements.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged assault incident Thursday night. An RPD report said just after 9:00 p.m. an investigation substantiated that the suspect had grabbed and pulled a victim’s hair, causing substantial pain. The incident took place in the 200 block of Northeast Frontier Lane. The...
kezi.com
Winston man faces assault and attempt to commit murder charges following standoff
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.- A Winston Man is facing a number of charges including kidnapping, assault and attempt to commit murder or treason. 48-year-old Carlos Bernal is in Douglas County Jail following an hours long standoff near Green Saturday night. Shortly after 9:00 p.m., deputies tried to stop of car in...
kezi.com
Eugene Police investigating report of water thrown at homeless person outside business
EUGENE, Ore.-- A donut shop owner in Eugene is under fire accused of throwing water at a homeless person and posting it on social media. The video has more than 2,000 comments on Reddit. Police said they received a report around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. A spokesperson for EPD said, "This...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED MENACING
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged menacing, early Wednesday morning. An RPD report said at 4:30 a.m. the 29-year old allegedly pointed a CO2 pistol at a hotel room in the 400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The suspect was contacted later in the morning and taken into custody on the charge of menacing.
Suspect Leaves Scene After Hunting Accident In Rural Eagle Point
RURAL EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a call for a reported gunshot wound victim today at 12:24 p.m. The victim was hunting in the area of Conde Creek Rd. and South Fork Little Butte Creek Rd. with two partners when he was shot in the leg from close range. The victim yelled out and the suspect left the scene. A witness spotted a white Chevy truck with a canopy leaving the area.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged criminal trespass incident on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 10:15 p.m. officers contacted the 29-year old after she allegedly was inside a fully fenced back yard at a residence in the 600 block of Northeast Roseland Avenue, where she had no right to be. The homeowner had not given the suspect permission to be on the property.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING REPORTED BURGLARY
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged burglary on Monday. An RPD report said at 5:00 p.m. a victim said they found a woman in her house in the 1200 block of Southeast Mill Street, going through her refrigerator while holding a cup of noodles. The suspect was located at a nearby business and claimed it was her house and did not know the people inside.
police1.com
75-year-old woman arrested after 112 mph pursuit in Oregon
MEDFORD, Ore. — A 75-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 5 from Merlin to Ashland. Josephine County Sheriff's Office deputies clocked the car traveling at 112 mph on the interstate near Merlin just before midnight Friday. The driver failed to stop when deputies sounded their sirens, and when the woman passed into Jackson County, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office took over the chase.
kezi.com
One dead after apartment fire in West Eugene
EUGENE, Ore.-- One person is dead following an apartment fire in West Eugene, Eugene Police confirmed. This happened on Bailey Hill Road. Eugene Police and fire crews responded around 7:20 p.m. Police said when they arrived flames were still coming out of the windows. It is unclear at this time...
KCBY
Multiple agencies respond to hunting incident, continue to look for suspect
SOUTHERN OREGON — Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) responded to a report of a gunshot victim who was hunting in the area of Fork Little Butte Creek Road and Conde Creek Road in rural Eagle Point. The sheriff's office wrote in a release, the victim was...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED MAIL THEFT INCIDENT
A Veneta man was jailed following an alleged mail theft incident on Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 6:30 a.m. a caller said he caught 35-year old Casey Hadley breaking into his mailbox in the 900 block of Cole Road in Oakland, and then followed the suspect to Sutherlin. The victim said the suspect placed him in imminent fear during the incident, due to the man’s behavior.
KDRV
Wayman sentenced to life in prison for Finch murder
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A 24-year-old Shady Cove man should spend the rest of his life in prison for the death of Destiny Finch. Jackson County Circuit Court sentenced Shane Ryan Michael Wayman this week to life in jail for the 2019 death of his roommate. A jury convicted Wayman this...
kqennewsradio.com
ONE TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE WRECK
One person was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on Saturday night. An Oregon State Police report said at about 10:40 p.m. a sedan was traveling east bound on Highway 138E near Glide, when it was rear-ended by another sedan. The vehicle that caused the accident came to an uncontrolled stop while the vehicle hit came to a controlled stop. Both drivers sustained injuries. One was taken to CHI Mercy Medical Center. Both vehicles were towed away.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
Roseburg Police jailed a man on the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, on Saturday. An RPD report said just before 10:30 a.m. the 31-year old was reported to be in the Adapt building in the 500 block of Southeast Jackson, with a gun while going through a crisis. When officers arrived, the suspect was outside the building where he complied with all commands.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged disorderly conduct following an incident Friday morning. An RPD report said just before 10:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard where a 67-year old man was pushing his electric scooter impeding traffic. Several good Samaritans attempted to help the man remove his scooter from the roadway but were attacked by the man.
Suspect sought after cow found shot in southern Oregon field
Oregon State Police are investigating after a Douglas County resident reported their cow was shot and killed Monday evening.
klcc.org
Deadly Grants Pass police shooting of civilian deemed justified, widow of man killed plans to sue
Last month, a Grants Pass officer who was searching in the dark for a criminal suspect shot and killed a resident who stepped out of his house with a gun. On Thursday, a Josephine County grand jury concluded the shooting of Mark Caldwell on Monday, Sept. 19 was justified. On...
KTVL
Have you seen Courtney? Missing 29-year-old Josephine County woman
Josephine Co., Ore. — The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is searching for any information regarding the disappearance of Courtney Brion, 29. Brion was reported missing by her mother on November1. According to the report, she was last seen on the 4000 block of Redwood Avenue in Grants Pass, four days prior.
oregontoday.net
Douglas Co. SO Reports Scam, Nov. 3
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – It makes its rounds every few months. The phone rings, it is answered and the person on the other end of the telephone identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and tells the person that they have missed jury duty, failed to pay some fines, or they have a warrant for their arrest. Eventually, the caller states it can be cleared up by paying fees or fines in the form of Western Union, pre-loaded debit cards or gift cards. HANG UP! IT IS A SCAM! The Sheriff’s Office has been receiving calls from members of the community reporting they have received such calls from people claiming to be Lt. Brad O’Dell or other names of employees with the Sheriff’s Office. It is critically important for our community to be aware of these tactics and to share them with their friends and family members, especially those who may be vulnerable to falling victim to the scams, such as the elderly members of the community. A sample of the scam phone call can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/yde96686. “It is important for retailers to inform their staff members about the scam and to ask them to be watchful for people who may be making the transactions in relation to the scam”, said the actual Lt. Brad O’Dell. Posting information about these scam tactics at cash registers or check-out points may also be helpful. Law Enforcement will not call people to let them know they have a warrant, rather they will make personal contact. If you believe you have fallen victim to this scam, please contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471.
