Fenton, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Arnold Veterans Day Parade slated for Nov. 11

Arla Tweedy, the second woman to serve as commander for Arnold VFW Post 2593, will lead this year’s Arnold Veterans Day Parade, scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Tweedy said she was honored to be chosen for grand marshal. “It was completely unexpected,” said Tweedy, 58,...
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

County firefighters help with search, rescue in Mark Twain forest

Jefferson County firefighters recently helped search for and rescue a 46-year-old Sullivan woman lost in the Mark Twain National Forest in the Berryman area. John Scullin, spokesman for the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District, said the search and rescue on Oct. 14 involved dozens of emergency responders. “There were...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Life Story: Darrell Lee Edward Politte, 76, of High Ridge

Darrell Politte was a dedicated family man who loved nothing more than spending time with the two young children who called him “Paw Paw.”. “I have no children, my brother has no children, and my sister waited until later in life to have her two kids,” said his daughter, Kimberly Goulet, 53. “He waited a long time to have grandkids, and those two little girls were the light of his life.”
HIGH RIDGE, MO
townandstyle.com

Assistance League of St. Louis |Imagine! Puttin’ on the Glitz

[What] Assistance League of St. Louis, Imagine! Puttin’ on the Glitz. [Where] Doubletree by Hilton, Chesterfield. [Why] Imagine! is the largest single fundraiser for Assistance League of St. Louis, an all-volunteer organization whose mission is to provide programs and services to the underserved in the St. Louis community. [Who] President Pam Bogosian, President-Elect Denise McKibben, Event Co-Chairs Pat Ward and Mary Calcaterra. [Highlights] Cocktails, dinner, live and silent auction.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

N. Scott Kordick, 58, Cedar Hill

N. Scott Kordick, 58, of Cedar Hill died Oct. 19, 2022, in Cedar Hill. Mr. Kordick grew up in New Jersey and Indiana, completing his schooling at Carmel High School in Carmel, Ind. He worked at Chrysler in St. Louis until he retired in 2009. He enjoyed hunting for Native American artifacts, fishing, float trips, whittling, cooking, making improvement on his property and mowing his grass. Born Dec. 26, 1963, in Santa Ana, Calif., he was the son of the late Nicholas and Linda (Tedoldi) Kordick.
CEDAR HILL, MO
mymoinfo.com

Pretzel Pretzel about to open in Crystal City

(Crystal City) A Pretzel Pretzel franchise is about to open its doors at 201 North Truman Boulevard in Crystal City. Rene Scurlock is one of the owners of the franchise, which is based in the St. Louis area. She says they will have several different types of pretzels available. Scurlock...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Velvie Marie Baldwin, 94, Arnold

Velvie Marie Baldwin, 94, of Arnold died Nov. 4, 2022, at Delmar Gardens South in St. Louis County. Mrs. Baldwin was a longtime member of Bethesda General Baptist Church in Imperial. She retired as an office worker, having worked for Sears, Roebuck, and Sligo Steel. Born July 3, 1928, in Irondale, she was the daughter of the late Lulu (Hicks) ad Edmond Max Rieffer. She was preceded in death by her husband: Glenwood “Bud” Baldwin.
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Items stolen from Eureka construction site

Eureka Police are investigating the theft of materials left out overnight at a construction site in the 100 block of Allen Road. The stolen items belong to PayneCrest Electric and Communications of St. Louis and were valued at $3,670, police reported. The theft happened between about 4 p.m. Oct. 5...
EUREKA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Coleman joins De Soto school board

Trish Coleman, 43, of De Soto was appointed to the De Soto Board of Education on Oct. 20. She will fill a vacancy created after Pamela Midgett turned in a letter of resignation on Aug. 31. Her resignation was effective after the board voted unanimously Sept. 15 to accept it.
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Deborah Gail 'Debbie' Blaha, 69, Festus

Deborah Gail “Debbie” Blaha, 69, of Festus died Nov. 2, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Blaha was a teacher for 33 years in the Jefferson R-7 School District, the last 15 as a Title 1 reading specialist for kindergarten. She was a member of the Missouri State Teachers Association. Born Oct. 19, 1953, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Delores Elaine (Czarnecki) and George Adam Schmidt.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Truck stop project meeting draws dozens

Despite a rainy, cold night on Oct. 25, an informational meeting about the proposal to build a Love’s truck stop in Herculaneum brought out dozens of people, many of whom have been protesting the project at Board of Aldermen meetings. Love’s Travel Stops’ company representative Steve Walters gave a...
HERCULANEUM, MO
FOX2now.com

Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High School

Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High …. Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High School. Strange twist to north county election to recall …. The Robertson Fire Protection District conflicts with a group of Hazelwood citizens who have launched a recall election against fire district directors. Family of MoDOT...
HAZELWOOD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Anna Mae Clements, 94, Festus

Anna Mae Clements, 94, of Festus died Nov. 1, 2022, in Festus. Mrs. Clements worked for Browning Arms for many years. She enjoyed playing piano, working on puzzles, talking politics and playing games with family and friends. Born May 20, 1928, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Sally McDowell.
FESTUS, MO
photonews247.com

TOPGOLF Midtown St. Louis Under Construction

A new TOPGOLF golfing range is under construction in Midtown St. Louis at Chouteau and S. Compton Avenues in the Steelcote Square District near Grand Center. The future TOPGOLF Midtown location is a short walk from the new Target and Apartments currently under construction as well. The nearest TOPGOLF from Midtown is in Chesterfield, MO.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Awesome 92.3

You Might Attend A Wedding Or Concert At This New St. Louis Event Space

St. Louis' new event space and concert hall The Hawthorn celebrated their grand opening on Thursday night, November 3. The event featured local vendors, free food and drink, and live music from Mvstermind and DJ Mahf. The big news is you may very well be attending a wedding or concert at the venue located on Washington Avenue five minutes from The Gateway Arch.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

