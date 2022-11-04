Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold Veterans Day Parade slated for Nov. 11
Arla Tweedy, the second woman to serve as commander for Arnold VFW Post 2593, will lead this year’s Arnold Veterans Day Parade, scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Tweedy said she was honored to be chosen for grand marshal. “It was completely unexpected,” said Tweedy, 58,...
KMOV
Downtown residents raise new concerns about Ely Walker Lofts sister property
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For months now, News 4 has reported on the countless, ongoing issues at Ely Walker Lofts in downtown St. Louis. Now, residents from a property across the street, managed by the same company that runs Ely Walker’s condominium board, are coming forward with their own concerns.
myleaderpaper.com
County firefighters help with search, rescue in Mark Twain forest
Jefferson County firefighters recently helped search for and rescue a 46-year-old Sullivan woman lost in the Mark Twain National Forest in the Berryman area. John Scullin, spokesman for the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District, said the search and rescue on Oct. 14 involved dozens of emergency responders. “There were...
myleaderpaper.com
Life Story: Darrell Lee Edward Politte, 76, of High Ridge
Darrell Politte was a dedicated family man who loved nothing more than spending time with the two young children who called him “Paw Paw.”. “I have no children, my brother has no children, and my sister waited until later in life to have her two kids,” said his daughter, Kimberly Goulet, 53. “He waited a long time to have grandkids, and those two little girls were the light of his life.”
townandstyle.com
Assistance League of St. Louis |Imagine! Puttin’ on the Glitz
[What] Assistance League of St. Louis, Imagine! Puttin’ on the Glitz. [Where] Doubletree by Hilton, Chesterfield. [Why] Imagine! is the largest single fundraiser for Assistance League of St. Louis, an all-volunteer organization whose mission is to provide programs and services to the underserved in the St. Louis community. [Who] President Pam Bogosian, President-Elect Denise McKibben, Event Co-Chairs Pat Ward and Mary Calcaterra. [Highlights] Cocktails, dinner, live and silent auction.
KMOV
Vandals cause $500,000 in damages to a Jefferson County construction site; spray paint hate messages on walls
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Vandalism to a construction site in Jefferson County on Thursday has led to hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages. Foreman Antony Ehrhart walked onto his job site Thursday morning to find damaged equipment and destroyed property. “Disgusted,” Ehrhart said. “I literally felt sick to...
myleaderpaper.com
N. Scott Kordick, 58, Cedar Hill
N. Scott Kordick, 58, of Cedar Hill died Oct. 19, 2022, in Cedar Hill. Mr. Kordick grew up in New Jersey and Indiana, completing his schooling at Carmel High School in Carmel, Ind. He worked at Chrysler in St. Louis until he retired in 2009. He enjoyed hunting for Native American artifacts, fishing, float trips, whittling, cooking, making improvement on his property and mowing his grass. Born Dec. 26, 1963, in Santa Ana, Calif., he was the son of the late Nicholas and Linda (Tedoldi) Kordick.
mymoinfo.com
Pretzel Pretzel about to open in Crystal City
(Crystal City) A Pretzel Pretzel franchise is about to open its doors at 201 North Truman Boulevard in Crystal City. Rene Scurlock is one of the owners of the franchise, which is based in the St. Louis area. She says they will have several different types of pretzels available. Scurlock...
myleaderpaper.com
Velvie Marie Baldwin, 94, Arnold
Velvie Marie Baldwin, 94, of Arnold died Nov. 4, 2022, at Delmar Gardens South in St. Louis County. Mrs. Baldwin was a longtime member of Bethesda General Baptist Church in Imperial. She retired as an office worker, having worked for Sears, Roebuck, and Sligo Steel. Born July 3, 1928, in Irondale, she was the daughter of the late Lulu (Hicks) ad Edmond Max Rieffer. She was preceded in death by her husband: Glenwood “Bud” Baldwin.
myleaderpaper.com
Items stolen from Eureka construction site
Eureka Police are investigating the theft of materials left out overnight at a construction site in the 100 block of Allen Road. The stolen items belong to PayneCrest Electric and Communications of St. Louis and were valued at $3,670, police reported. The theft happened between about 4 p.m. Oct. 5...
myleaderpaper.com
Coleman joins De Soto school board
Trish Coleman, 43, of De Soto was appointed to the De Soto Board of Education on Oct. 20. She will fill a vacancy created after Pamela Midgett turned in a letter of resignation on Aug. 31. Her resignation was effective after the board voted unanimously Sept. 15 to accept it.
Daylight Saving switch means an extra hour of work for some local first responders
Daylight Saving Time ends overnight, and that means a lot of us will be enjoying an extra hour of sleep. But that's not necessarily the case for our first responders.
myleaderpaper.com
Deborah Gail 'Debbie' Blaha, 69, Festus
Deborah Gail “Debbie” Blaha, 69, of Festus died Nov. 2, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Blaha was a teacher for 33 years in the Jefferson R-7 School District, the last 15 as a Title 1 reading specialist for kindergarten. She was a member of the Missouri State Teachers Association. Born Oct. 19, 1953, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Delores Elaine (Czarnecki) and George Adam Schmidt.
myleaderpaper.com
Truck stop project meeting draws dozens
Despite a rainy, cold night on Oct. 25, an informational meeting about the proposal to build a Love’s truck stop in Herculaneum brought out dozens of people, many of whom have been protesting the project at Board of Aldermen meetings. Love’s Travel Stops’ company representative Steve Walters gave a...
FOX2now.com
Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High School
Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High …. Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High School. Strange twist to north county election to recall …. The Robertson Fire Protection District conflicts with a group of Hazelwood citizens who have launched a recall election against fire district directors. Family of MoDOT...
myleaderpaper.com
Anna Mae Clements, 94, Festus
Anna Mae Clements, 94, of Festus died Nov. 1, 2022, in Festus. Mrs. Clements worked for Browning Arms for many years. She enjoyed playing piano, working on puzzles, talking politics and playing games with family and friends. Born May 20, 1928, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Sally McDowell.
photonews247.com
TOPGOLF Midtown St. Louis Under Construction
A new TOPGOLF golfing range is under construction in Midtown St. Louis at Chouteau and S. Compton Avenues in the Steelcote Square District near Grand Center. The future TOPGOLF Midtown location is a short walk from the new Target and Apartments currently under construction as well. The nearest TOPGOLF from Midtown is in Chesterfield, MO.
See inside this Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired ranch home in Town and Country
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – The affluent suburb of Town and Country has some of the most beautiful homes in all the St. Louis region. The opulent home at 3 Serendipity Circle is quite a feast for the eyes. Though built in the contemporary style, you can see the...
Murder Mystery Dinner Brings Intrigue to St. Charles
Tompkins Riverside will present the interactive event on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
You Might Attend A Wedding Or Concert At This New St. Louis Event Space
St. Louis' new event space and concert hall The Hawthorn celebrated their grand opening on Thursday night, November 3. The event featured local vendors, free food and drink, and live music from Mvstermind and DJ Mahf. The big news is you may very well be attending a wedding or concert at the venue located on Washington Avenue five minutes from The Gateway Arch.
