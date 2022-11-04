ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

New Pittsburgh Courier

High school seniors to get paid internships, jobs with the city

STUDENTS IN THE CAREER AND TECHNICAL EDUCATION PROGRAM AT PITTSBURGH PUBLIC SCHOOLS are getting a firsthand view of what it’s like to work in some city jobs. It’s all thanks to a partnership with Pittsburgh Public Schools. While you were sleeping, there were high school students in Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Allegheny County publishes list of incorrectly dated ballots

PITTSBURGH — New guidance from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has led Allegheny County to publish a list of ballots that were undated or incorrectly dated ahead of the mid-term election. A statement from Allegheny County Elections Division says in part, "Because the order was just released yesterday, there is...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

More than 3,400 mail-in ballots in Philadelphia at risk of rejection

PHILADELPHIA — Election officials in Philadelphia on Saturday said more than 3,400 mail-in ballots risk being rejected because of incorrect information, missing dates or missing secrecy envelopes. Philadelphia City Commissioners' Chairwoman Lisa Deeley released the affected voters' names and urged them to take immediate steps to get replacement ballots.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Oz campaigns in McCandless with focus on economy and crime

MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) - With only four days until Election Day, Republican senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz hit the campaign trail in the Pittsburgh area.The country is paying close attention to Pennsylvania's hotly contested Senate race and the candidates are making the final push to shore up support from voters.On Friday night, around 300 people attended Oz's Get Out the Vote rally in McCandless to hear what Oz had to say. Oz talked about the economy and inflation, crime and fentanyl, and safe communities and a secure border."Right now, in America, we need to bring balance to Washington," said Oz.Polls...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh mourns beloved community leader and organizer

Friends and family are mourning the death of local activist and community organizer Celeste Scott. Brittani Murray, a close friend of Scott’s, announced her death on Facebook earlier today, writing that Scott “passed away suddenly this morning.”. Scott worked at Pittsburgh United as an affordable housing organizer and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Burgers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh Jews stick up for Summer Lee amid attacks from Israel lobby

Four days before a high-stakes election that will determine Pittsburgh’s representation in the U.S. House of Representatives, local Jewish community leaders are defending Democratic candidate Summer Lee against attack ads paid for by the pro-Israel lobbying group American Israel Public Affairs Committee. The United Democracy Project, an AIPAC-affiliated SuperPAC,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Airman found dead in Pittsburgh home identified

The airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station found dead in his Wilkins Township home Saturday has been identified. Staff Sgt. Aaron Holness was identified by his unit. His chain of command became concerned when he did not report for scheduled training and they called for a wellness check.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Extended ballot drop-off hours available through Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In Allegheny County, extended ballot drop-off hours are happening at the County Office Building on Ross Street in Downtown Pittsburgh.This is for voters to hand over their mail-in ballots in person.The drop-off box will be available Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.On Tuesday, Election Day, the drop box hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.You do not have to find parking, there is an area outside the Ross Street entrance where you can pull over, put on your flashers, and head inside to hand in your vote.

