New Pittsburgh Courier
High school seniors to get paid internships, jobs with the city
STUDENTS IN THE CAREER AND TECHNICAL EDUCATION PROGRAM AT PITTSBURGH PUBLIC SCHOOLS are getting a firsthand view of what it’s like to work in some city jobs. It’s all thanks to a partnership with Pittsburgh Public Schools. While you were sleeping, there were high school students in Pittsburgh...
Forbes Hospital adds hospice, palliative care wing in Monroeville
As the health system that would become Forbes Hospital began growing in the 1970s, following the merger of Wilkinsburg’s Columbia Hospital and Pittsburgh Hospital in the city’s East Liberty neighborhood, it had a dedicated hospice facility. “Over the years, that shifted to a floor at West Penn Hospital,...
wtae.com
‘Wonderful human being’: Westmoreland County doctor’s legacy lives on with scholarship
LATROBE, Pa. — Saturday marks 21 years since the shooting death of Dr. Andrew Bagby in a parking lot at Keystone State Park in Westmoreland County, not long after he moved to the region. Shortly after he was killed, a scholarship was established in honor of Dr. Bagby. “Andrew...
wtae.com
Allegheny County publishes list of incorrectly dated ballots
PITTSBURGH — New guidance from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has led Allegheny County to publish a list of ballots that were undated or incorrectly dated ahead of the mid-term election. A statement from Allegheny County Elections Division says in part, "Because the order was just released yesterday, there is...
wtae.com
More than 3,400 mail-in ballots in Philadelphia at risk of rejection
PHILADELPHIA — Election officials in Philadelphia on Saturday said more than 3,400 mail-in ballots risk being rejected because of incorrect information, missing dates or missing secrecy envelopes. Philadelphia City Commissioners' Chairwoman Lisa Deeley released the affected voters' names and urged them to take immediate steps to get replacement ballots.
Western Pa. election officials prepare for heavy voter turnout
Expect heavy turnout on Election Day, as this year’s midterm races are likely to draw voters in numbers rivaling that of presidential contests, officials said. Election bureau workers will continue to count and tally votes until the task is completed, according to counties throughout Southwest Pennsylvania. That includes opening...
Oz campaigns in McCandless with focus on economy and crime
MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) - With only four days until Election Day, Republican senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz hit the campaign trail in the Pittsburgh area.The country is paying close attention to Pennsylvania's hotly contested Senate race and the candidates are making the final push to shore up support from voters.On Friday night, around 300 people attended Oz's Get Out the Vote rally in McCandless to hear what Oz had to say. Oz talked about the economy and inflation, crime and fentanyl, and safe communities and a secure border."Right now, in America, we need to bring balance to Washington," said Oz.Polls...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh mourns beloved community leader and organizer
Friends and family are mourning the death of local activist and community organizer Celeste Scott. Brittani Murray, a close friend of Scott’s, announced her death on Facebook earlier today, writing that Scott “passed away suddenly this morning.”. Scott worked at Pittsburgh United as an affordable housing organizer and...
wtae.com
Inside Pittsburgh's homeless camps with Light of Life Rescue Mission
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh is expected to remove homeless encampments within the second week of November. Before that happens, Pittsburgh's Action News 4 went out with the Light of Life Rescue Mission as they do their outreach to homeless people. See the video above for the full story. Light of...
Introducing Pittsburgh’s 2022 Best Places to Work — the complete list
PITTSBURGH — The winners of the 2022 Best Places to Work have been announced. Companies were judged based on an online employee survey earlier this year, conducted by Quantum Workplace on a variety of factors ranging from employee job satisfaction to salary satisfaction to perspectives on management. Companies were...
Pittsburgh officials hoping to move homeless people from encampments to new shelter
As a new shelter is scheduled to open in Downtown Pittsburgh in the coming weeks, officials said they are hoping to move homeless people from encampments to the new site. Dubbed Second Avenue Commons, the 45,000-square foot, five-story facility will have 43 single-room apartments and operate year-round. It will be open to adults and their pets and belongings.
wtae.com
Group seeks to cut funding to Norwin Public Library; director said the move could be catastrophic
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — There is a group seeking to cut funding to the public library in the Norwin School District. If this measure passes, taxpayer funding for the library would be cut by 85%. Supporters of the referendum say it's a long time coming, but library officials said it would create a dire situation.
The apple pizza that Pittsburgh’s oldest residents are obsessed with
When I get older, I'd like to believe that there will be very few things I need to make me happy. Give me carbohydrates, a good painkiller cocktail, Beyoncé's farewell tour album, Scrabble, and somewhat frequent social interaction. My grama, who just turned 90 in September, wholeheartedly agrees, arguing...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Burgers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
Medical examiner: Natural causes listed in 3 recent deaths of Allegheny County Jail inmates
The majority of at least five inmates who died at the Allegheny County Jail this year expired of natural causes, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Two deaths were attributed to accidental causes, the office reported. Ronald James Andrus, 78, of McKees Rocks, died Aug. 14 as...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh Jews stick up for Summer Lee amid attacks from Israel lobby
Four days before a high-stakes election that will determine Pittsburgh’s representation in the U.S. House of Representatives, local Jewish community leaders are defending Democratic candidate Summer Lee against attack ads paid for by the pro-Israel lobbying group American Israel Public Affairs Committee. The United Democracy Project, an AIPAC-affiliated SuperPAC,...
Airman assigned to Pittsburgh International Airport wing found dead
CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — An airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station was found dead Saturday morning. According to the chief of public affairs at the 911th Airlift Wing, Marjorie A. Schurr, the airman was found in his Wilkins Township home at around 8 a.m.
Airman found dead in Pittsburgh home identified
The airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station found dead in his Wilkins Township home Saturday has been identified. Staff Sgt. Aaron Holness was identified by his unit. His chain of command became concerned when he did not report for scheduled training and they called for a wellness check.
TSA officers confiscate handgun at Pittsburgh International Airport
PITTSBURGH — TSA officers at the Pittsburgh International Airport confiscated a gun on Saturday. Allegheny County police say a handgun was found in a 49-year-old woman’s purse at a security checkpoint. Officers said the woman had a concealed carry permit. The woman was permitted to fly after members...
Extended ballot drop-off hours available through Tuesday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In Allegheny County, extended ballot drop-off hours are happening at the County Office Building on Ross Street in Downtown Pittsburgh.This is for voters to hand over their mail-in ballots in person.The drop-off box will be available Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.On Tuesday, Election Day, the drop box hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.You do not have to find parking, there is an area outside the Ross Street entrance where you can pull over, put on your flashers, and head inside to hand in your vote.
