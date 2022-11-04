Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
yonkerstimes.com
The Future of the Local Mall: The Galleria at White Plains, to Focus on Residential Development and Amenity-Based Retail
Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) and Aareal Bank, owner of The Galleria at White Plains, took a major step in securing the future success of downtown White Plains, New York, today forming a new joint venture partnership with two of the most prominent players in the White Plains and NYC Metro real estate market: SL Green Realty Corp. and the Cappelli Organization.
Tanger Outlets Deer Park Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets Deer Park is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including American Eagle Outfitters, Calvin Klein and Levi’s Outlet are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
Popular Roadside Restaurant in Mahopac Featured on The Cooking Channel
Looking around at social media and various NY/Connecticut groups, we came across some very cool information about a roadside restaurant in Mahopac, NY. Countryside Kitchen recently appeared on an episode of The Cooking Channel's Man Vs Food, with their amazing signature breakfast/anytime dish featured. My thanks to Lee and Christina...
The Sundae Palace: Chocolate molds and edible crafts at a New Hyde Park family business
New Hyde Park, N.Y. - When an occasion calls for a football, a flower, or a high-heeled shoe made entirely of chocolate, the Sundae Palace gets to work.Sisters and co-owners Maria Masi, Gina Masi, and Aurora Hirschfeld oversee the shop's stacks of chocolate molds plus melting chips and edible decorations."You can come in and ask us to make orders for a birthday, a wedding," Gina said.Some shoppers bring in a photo to be printed in edible ink on edible paper for a special event. "We open up the box to give them their order, and their face just shines," she said.Others...
Herald Community Newspapers
LIJ Valley Stream manager is Business Person of the Year
Valley Stream’s sister business organization, the Franklin Square Chamber of Commerce, nominated chamber member Patricia McColley for Business Person of the Year for her work with Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital. A five-person committee of chamber president Lisa DelliPizzi, previous honorees, and chamber members selected McColley as the...
longisland.com
Legislator Caracappa, County Executive Bellone and Home Depot Team Up for Revitalization Project at Farmingville-Holtsville Veteran’s Memorial Park
Recently, , Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa rolled up his sleeves and teamed up with the orange army from The Home Depot for a much needed rejuvenation of the Farmingville-Holtsville Veterans Memorial Park located at Leeds Blvd. and County Road 16 (Portion Rd.) in Farmingville. “Today was truly an honor...
Hundreds flock to new Barnes & Noble bookstore on opening day in Riverhead
The line outside the new Barnes & Noble in Riverhead snaked around the building and looped back through the parking lot this morning as hundreds of people waited for the doors of the bookstore open for the first time. The grand opening event featured a meet-and-greet book signing with bestselling author Nelson DeMille.
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes
I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
longisland.com
Model Train Show to Benefit Oyster Bay Railroad Museum
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Town Clerk Richard LaMarca today announced that Trainville Hobby Depot will host a Model Train Show on Saturday, November 19th and Sunday, November 20th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Hicksville Community Center, located at 28 West Carl Street in Hicksville. The Model Train Show includes operating model layouts coordinated by Trainville Hobby Depot. Donations are being accepted at the exhibit to support the Oyster Bay Railroad Museum.
Port Jefferson – Welcome to HARBOR VIEW–A Gated Community!
Clubhouse with gym & rec room, Tennis & salt-water Pool plus all Port Jefferson Village amenities! Living room features gas fireplace, kitchen has granite counters and breakfast area. Spacious landing leads to primary en suite with bath, then to the 2 additional bedrooms and shared bath. $795,000 | MLS# 3438663.
Long Island deli will stay open thanks to help from landlord
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The owners of a Jewish deli on Long Island that had planned to close for good after 56 years say they're staying open.The last day of business at Regal Kosher Delicatessen in Plainview was set for this Sunday.READ MORE: Long Island diners shuttering as labor shortage, inflation puts restaurants in a tight spotThe Weiss family says they've been struggling to make ends meet with rising rent, high meat costs and a labor shortage.After CBS2's story aired in October, however, the owners say the landlord offered to help with rent.One of the deli employees also offered to buy the place and keep it running.
chainstoreage.com
Most ‘interesting store in the world’ opens in Brooklyn
Showfields has unveiled a new retail concept in New York City. The lifestyle retailer’s new House of Showfields format is located in the the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The 11,560-sq.-ft. store is designed as a six-room home, with each of the rooms displaying product in a room-appropriate location. Showfields...
New Pizzeria Opens For Business In Sound Beach
A new pizzeria is serving up specialty pies on Long Island. Marinelli’s Pizzeria and Restaurant, located at 257 Echo Ave. in Sound Beach, officially opened for business on Friday, Oct. 28. The eatery's menu includes a variety of pies, including Buffalo Chicken Pizza, Chicken Marsala Pizza, Sicilian House Special,...
The 8 Best Bagel Shops in Westchester County
What is living in New York and not knowing where to get the best bagels, it is every New Yorker’s right to know where to get a delicious New York standard bagel. No need to worry, we got you covered on where to go for the best, the doughiest and even some different types of bagels that you’ll be craving for a couple of baker's dozen.
6sqft
A tennis court and a boxwood maze surround this $2.7M 1913 Tudor home on Long Island
This vintage Tudor home at 294 North Village Avenue in Rockville Centre, New York sits on three-quarters of an acre, where you’ll find an in-ground pool, a tennis court, an outdoor kitchen, and a three-car garage. At the front of the Long Island home is a decorative boxwood hedge maze in the style of a formal garden. Asking $2,725,000, this something-for-everyone estate has four bedrooms, a finished third floor, and bonus space in the basement.
Car accident shuts down Sunrise Highway in Massapequa Park
Police say the crash happened at 4:30 a.m. by the Massapequa Park LIRR Station.
longisland.com
Drunk Driver Struck Parked Vehicle and Flips Car in Wantagh
The Public Information Office reports the arrest of a Rockville Centre individual for Driving While Intoxicated at 11:04pm in Wantagh. According to Officers, defendant William Hunt, 68, of 24 S. Park Drive was operating a 2014 Subaru Forrester northbound on Wantagh Avenue when the vehicle struck an unoccupied parked vehicle causing the Subaru to flip onto its side.
You can now visit the workshop where NYC's most famous holiday decor is made
The massive bows, angels, nutcrackers, lights and other festive decor that adorns New York City's most famous buildings comes together each year in a warehouse in Westchester County where hundreds of elves (ahem, employees) bring Christmas magic to life. This year, you can peek inside the 110,000-square-foot warehouse of American...
Top Five Car Brands With the Worst Drivers in New York
Everyone thinks they’re a better driver than the next person and you don’t even have to ask someone to find out – they’ll just blurt it out whether you wanted to know or not. New York has an interesting bunch of drivers because our state is...
Missing Massapequa Woman Found
A Long Island woman who went missing has been located. Carol Amato, age 62, of Massapequa, had last been seen leaving her Marion Place residence at around 9:20 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, Nassau County Police said. On Saturday, Nov. 5, police announced she has been found. Original report:. A Long...
