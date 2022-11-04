ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, NY

yonkerstimes.com

The Future of the Local Mall: The Galleria at White Plains, to Focus on Residential Development and Amenity-Based Retail

Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) and Aareal Bank, owner of The Galleria at White Plains, took a major step in securing the future success of downtown White Plains, New York, today forming a new joint venture partnership with two of the most prominent players in the White Plains and NYC Metro real estate market: SL Green Realty Corp. and the Cappelli Organization.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Deer Park Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours

Tanger Outlets Deer Park is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including American Eagle Outfitters, Calvin Klein and Levi’s Outlet are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
DEER PARK, NY
CBS New York

The Sundae Palace: Chocolate molds and edible crafts at a New Hyde Park family business

New Hyde Park, N.Y. - When an occasion calls for a football, a flower, or a high-heeled shoe made entirely of chocolate, the Sundae Palace gets to work.Sisters and co-owners Maria Masi, Gina Masi, and Aurora Hirschfeld oversee the shop's stacks of chocolate molds plus melting chips and edible decorations."You can come in and ask us to make orders for a birthday, a wedding," Gina said.Some shoppers bring in a photo to be printed in edible ink on edible paper for a special event. "We open up the box to give them their order, and their face just shines," she said.Others...
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

LIJ Valley Stream manager is Business Person of the Year

Valley Stream’s sister business organization, the Franklin Square Chamber of Commerce, nominated chamber member Patricia McColley for Business Person of the Year for her work with Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital. A five-person committee of chamber president Lisa DelliPizzi, previous honorees, and chamber members selected McColley as the...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
longisland.com

Legislator Caracappa, County Executive Bellone and Home Depot Team Up for Revitalization Project at Farmingville-Holtsville Veteran’s Memorial Park

Recently, , Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa rolled up his sleeves and teamed up with the orange army from The Home Depot for a much needed rejuvenation of the Farmingville-Holtsville Veterans Memorial Park located at Leeds Blvd. and County Road 16 (Portion Rd.) in Farmingville. “Today was truly an honor...
FARMINGVILLE, NY
Bridget Mulroy

Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes

I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
PLAINVIEW, NY
longisland.com

Model Train Show to Benefit Oyster Bay Railroad Museum

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Town Clerk Richard LaMarca today announced that Trainville Hobby Depot will host a Model Train Show on Saturday, November 19th and Sunday, November 20th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Hicksville Community Center, located at 28 West Carl Street in Hicksville. The Model Train Show includes operating model layouts coordinated by Trainville Hobby Depot. Donations are being accepted at the exhibit to support the Oyster Bay Railroad Museum.
OYSTER BAY, NY
CBS New York

Long Island deli will stay open thanks to help from landlord

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The owners of a Jewish deli on Long Island that had planned to close for good after 56 years say they're staying open.The last day of business at Regal Kosher Delicatessen in Plainview was set for this Sunday.READ MORE: Long Island diners shuttering as labor shortage, inflation puts restaurants in a tight spotThe Weiss family says they've been struggling to make ends meet with rising rent, high meat costs and a labor shortage.After CBS2's story aired in October, however, the owners say the landlord offered to help with rent.One of the deli employees also offered to buy the place and keep it running.
PLAINVIEW, NY
chainstoreage.com

Most ‘interesting store in the world’ opens in Brooklyn

Showfields has unveiled a new retail concept in New York City. The lifestyle retailer’s new House of Showfields format is located in the the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The 11,560-sq.-ft. store is designed as a six-room home, with each of the rooms displaying product in a room-appropriate location. Showfields...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

New Pizzeria Opens For Business In Sound Beach

A new pizzeria is serving up specialty pies on Long Island. Marinelli’s Pizzeria and Restaurant, located at 257 Echo Ave. in Sound Beach, officially opened for business on Friday, Oct. 28. The eatery's menu includes a variety of pies, including Buffalo Chicken Pizza, Chicken Marsala Pizza, Sicilian House Special,...
SOUND BEACH, NY
6sqft

A tennis court and a boxwood maze surround this $2.7M 1913 Tudor home on Long Island

This vintage Tudor home at 294 North Village Avenue in Rockville Centre, New York sits on three-quarters of an acre, where you’ll find an in-ground pool, a tennis court, an outdoor kitchen, and a three-car garage. At the front of the Long Island home is a decorative boxwood hedge maze in the style of a formal garden. Asking $2,725,000, this something-for-everyone estate has four bedrooms, a finished third floor, and bonus space in the basement.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
longisland.com

Drunk Driver Struck Parked Vehicle and Flips Car in Wantagh

The Public Information Office reports the arrest of a Rockville Centre individual for Driving While Intoxicated at 11:04pm in Wantagh. According to Officers, defendant William Hunt, 68, of 24 S. Park Drive was operating a 2014 Subaru Forrester northbound on Wantagh Avenue when the vehicle struck an unoccupied parked vehicle causing the Subaru to flip onto its side.
WANTAGH, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Massapequa Woman Found

A Long Island woman who went missing has been located. Carol Amato, age 62, of Massapequa, had last been seen leaving her Marion Place residence at around 9:20 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, Nassau County Police said. On Saturday, Nov. 5, police announced she has been found. Original report:. A Long...
MASSAPEQUA, NY

