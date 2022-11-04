Read full article on original website
Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho tonight through Wednesday
A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit the region starting Sunday evening. The storm is expected to even bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg. The storm is forecast to make for pretty slushy conditions on Election Day, bringing both rain and snow to...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Bureau of Land Management and The Wyoming Department of Transportation building bridges
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Bureau of Land Management and The Wyoming Department of Transportations staff may soon work together to build a bridge on highway 22 near Teton county. They also want public comment on proposed temporary work-crew housing. “We’ve received some supportive statements and some statements...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Jackson Hole Pumpkin drop n’ smash
JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Fire/EMS hosted its annual Pumpkin Drop n’ Smash last Friday at the Teton County Fairgrounds. Residents brought their jack-o-lanterns, and with the help of JH Fire/EMS the pumpkins were dropped from an aerial ladder and aimed for targets below. Related Posts.
natureworldnews.com
Winter Storm Watch in Effect Over parts of Wyoming: Yellowstone with High Winds, Jackson Hole with Possible White Out Conditions
Wyoming is under "Winter Storm Watch" in some areas as Yellowstone is experiencing high winds and Jackson Hole could experience whiteout conditions. The National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming, office has issued a Winter Storm Watch to several areas of Wyoming. Issued at 3:45 AM, Thursday, the urgent winter weather message from the service will be in effect from Friday evening through Saturday evening.
buckrail.com
New winter hours, and Veterans Day closure at trash transfer station
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Trash Transfer Station will be changing to its winter hours starting tomorrow. Weekday operation hours will be from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Saturday hours remain the same year-round, open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Both the Trash Transfer Station and Recycling Center will also be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 for the Veterans Day holiday.
buckrail.com
Major winter storm for Teton County on Friday and Saturday
JACKSON, Wyo. – A powerful storm system loaded with Pacific moisture will impact Teton County on Friday and Saturday with heavy snow and strong winds for both the mountains and the valley. However, the valley will see a changeover to a rain/snow mix on Saturday afternoon. A Winter Storm...
buckrail.com
Christmas tree permits available for BTNF, CTNF
JACKSON, Wyo. — Christmas tree permits are now available for Bridger-Teton and Caribou-Targhee national forests through Dec. 31. Permits can be purchased online through www.recreation.gov. Details regarding designated cutting areas, dates and height restrictions may be found at the same link. Each permit is $15 for any tree, plus a $2.50 processing fee. Users can purchase up to five trees per account. “The permit must be printed and placed in the windshield of your vehicle as you remove your tree(s) from the Forest,” says the Forest Service.
eastidahonews.com
Closing the loop: Idaho Falls man goes from retirement to graduation
Thomas Griggs started college in fall 1969. He left after one year at what was then Rick’s College, now Brigham Young University-Idaho, to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He got married. Had kids. Griggs returned and soon withdrew to focus on...
buckrail.com
Alpenhof listed for $50M
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — The Alpenhof, a bavarian lodge built in 1965 at the base of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, is on the market for $50 million. Jackson Hole Real Estate Company listed the property on Nov. 2. The original owners, Dietrich and Anneliese Oberreit sold the Alpenhof to...
kslnewsradio.com
Wyoming police say homeless people aren’t being forcibly sent to SLC on buses
SALT LAKE CITY — A Wyoming newspaper reported earlier this week that homeless people were being bused to Salt Lake City, but the newspaper later corrected its statement. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported on Wednesday that a circuit judge in Teton County has been issuing release orders that individuals without homes should be sent to Salt Lake City, if they are being jailed on a regular basis.
Downed power line causes power outage
Grandview Drive is currently blocked between Buckbord Lane and Mars Street due to a downed power line. The post Downed power line causes power outage appeared first on Local News 8.
hhsknightlynews.com
Man Drowns in Snake River
A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
Community rallies around young mom following husband's fatal crash with moose
REXBURG — A young mother has been the recipient of much goodwill and generosity following the death of her husband early Tuesday morning. Laura Garner, 26, wants to thank everyone for their kindness and the monetary donations they’ve made to help her and her sons. “I just want to say that it’s an unexpected and appreciated amount of love,” she said. ...
Idaho Falls police investigate shooting
The Idaho Falls Police is currently investigating a shooting in Idaho Falls. According to Police PIO Jessica Clements, the incident occurred in an apartment complex at the intersection of K-street and Canal Avenue around 9:40 a.m. The post Idaho Falls police investigate shooting appeared first on Local News 8.
buckrail.com
Four Seasons acquired for $315M cash
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole is being acquired by Host Hotels & Resorts, the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust. Host Hotels & Resorts announced yesterday, Nov. 2 that they had acquired the Teton Village 125-room resort for approximately $315 million...
eastidahonews.com
Woman sentenced for running over stranger she thought was someone else
IDAHO FALLS – A local woman was sentenced Wednesday after running over a stranger she mistakenly thought was someone else. Brandi Snowflake Morgan, 39, was sentenced to two to 10 years in prison by Judge Bruce Pickett. Morgan was originally charged with felony aggravated battery and felony leaving the...
buckrail.com
Let Bistro Catering handle all the cooking this Thanksgiving
JACKSON, Wyo. — Soon enough it will be time to gather with loved ones and share a delicious Thanksgiving feast in the comfort of your home or vacation rental. Fine Dining Restaurant Group’s Bistro Catering is ready to do all the cooking for you so you can focus on spending more time together making memories around the table.
eastidahonews.com
‘He was much more of a hero than we ever knew.’ Local man who died fighting in Ukraine brought back to Idaho
BLACKFOOT — A 34-year-old Rexburg man who died while fighting in Ukraine was honored in Idaho and laid to rest on Wednesday. Dane Partridge was married and had five children. He died on Oct. 11 after being critically injured fighting alongside Ukrainian forces. His mother, Terri Hepworth, said his...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: New public art mural at the Hub
JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Public Art has unveiled a new mural on the east side of The Hub Bicycles on West Pearl St. When the Hub moved into this new space last year, owner Hal Wheeler knew he needed to make a mark on the building’s refurbished exterior. JH Public Art, in partnership with The Hub Bicycles, launched a call to artists to find a muralist who could capture the tie between bicycling and a strong community.
buckrail.com
How to conquer a small town with charity
JACKSON, Wyo. — The unified efforts of local government with the Jackson Hole Community Housing Trust (JHCHT), a nonprofit funded by wealthy donors, has created a blended public/private group that is positioning itself to become the landlords of the middle class in Jackson. Around ten years ago the community set a goal for 65% of the local workforce to live locally. Broad public support for local workforce housing has morphed into a collaboration between the County, Town of Jackson, and JHCHT to become the primary housing developers and controllers of the workforce living in Jackson. Below market price housing is the well-intentioned product, control is the inevitable side effect that calls for close scrutiny. Along the way towards centralizing control of housing, numerous problems have arisen and many questions need answering. Low-income residents’ needs are being bypassed and their overall financial well-being is compromised. Public interests beyond workforce housing needs are being subsumed. There are conflicts of interest dating back many years. The Town Council is also trying to bypass public input and accountability. Heavy government interference in the housing market requires a high degree of public trust. This trust is eroding. This election is an opportunity to re-evaluate the accountability and consequences of the current affordable housing strategy in Jackson.
