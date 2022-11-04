ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

How many South Dakotans have cast absentee ballots ahead of Tuesday's midterm election?

By Annie Todd, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago
Tens of thousands of South Dakotans have already cast their votes for governor ahead of next Tuesday's midterm election, according to data from the Secretary of State office.

As of Friday morning, 81,142 absentee ballots have been received, meaning nearly 13% of South Dakota registered voters have cast their vote, according to the data. The ballots include walk-in requests and mailed ballots received by county auditor offices across the state.

At least 87,000 absentee ballots have been sent between the start of early voting Sept. 23 and Friday, according to the data.

Republicans make up a majority of absentee voters with 42,775 mail ballots being received, and 33,092 casting their vote in-person, according to the data.

County auditors have received 23,808 mail ballots from Democrats, and 18,099 Democrats have voted in-person, according to the data.

Absentee voting ends Monday.

Argus Leader

Argus Leader

