Gaston County, NC

Update on Homeless Prevention Taskforce work

By Robert Kellogg
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago
I wanted to provide an update on the Homelessness Prevention Taskforce and the collaborative efforts between community partners and governing bodies.

It certainly has been a while since I updated everyone, and I want to take a moment to share what the Gaston County task force has been up to the past months and what is about to be implemented.

The county committee has been hard at work, partnering with local agencies, governmental bodies and nonprofits; to come up with creative ways to meet some of the growing needs within our homeless community. Of course, the overall goal is prevention and that is an on-going task being tackled by many hands.

But the following is a list of three very important initiatives that will provide immediate relief to those individuals experiencing homelessness.

One Stop Shop

Ask anyone who works with individuals experiencing homelessness and they will share that one of the barriers to comprehensive services is that many of the resources are scattered.

Beginning on Nov. 10; the Salvation Army, representatives from Department of Health and Human Services, the Continuum of Care, HealthNet Gaston, Partners and more; will be at one location to serve the needs of our clients experiencing homelessness.

The One Stop Shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It will also include food, assessments and a computer lab (sponsored by the Gaston County Library) once a month.

This is a great beginning and I hope it is so successful that it leads to a community/intergovernmental collaboration for a One Stop Shop/Day shelter location that can expand to include even more services and resource opportunities.

Cold Weather Shelter

The last pieces of this initiative are being placed together in this awesome collaborative effort utilizing the Salvation Army for a cold weather shelter. The shelter will utilize space within the cafeteria and will automatically open once the forecasted temperature reaches the designated temp.

The county and the city have worked together with the Salvation Army to make this happen. Fingers crossed; it looks like it will go into effect before too much more of the cold weather settles in. Further details will be shared once all the logistics are worked out and the details ironed out. Coming soon!

Mobile laundry/shower truck

This mobile unit will be utilized throughout Gaston County with specific days and times in specific areas to be determined. The unit will be managed with staff and volunteers who are well trained. This unit can also be utilized in case of some sort of natural or man-made emergency.

A great idea born from the Hope Vibes events that Tasha White had been organizing for some time now. The final logistics as well as many other challenges are still being ironed out and this initiative will be further down the road into late spring. Coming just in time for our warm weather.

There have been some who scoffed at and even bemoaned the methodical and at times slow work of the task force. It was not because people were not working at a feverish pitch. It is because the government cannot and does not move at the same pace as the private sector.

There are regulations, oversight, votes, committee meetings and other challenges that stretch the time frame of results. I have grown to appreciate the talents and work of our Gaston County representatives: Vincent Wong, Dr. Greg Grier, Elizabeth Harry and others as well as the hard work of the Continuum of Care, Salvation Army and many more partners.

This is really historic in scope for collaborative initiatives and the work is not finished...It will continue. This has been some of the toughest work I have ever been privileged to be a part of and it is also the most rewarding. This is what teamwork looks like and what happens when everyone leaves their position at the door and strives to serve the community.

Robert Kellogg represents Ward 1 on Gastonia City Council and is a member of the Gaston County Homelessness Prevention Committee.

The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

