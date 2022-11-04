ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a woman who looks just like Jim Carrey — and I became a comedian

By Asia Grace
TikToker Heather Shaw, 34, says her resemblance to actor Jim Carrey, 60, basically forced her to become a comedian.

Her face is Carrey-ing her career.

Full-time funny woman Heather Shaw is virally admitting that she had no choice but to become a comedian thanks to her uncanny resemblance to the ever-animated goofball Jim Carrey, 60.

“It is kind of ironic that I have this face, and I’ve always wanted to be a comedian since I was a kid,” says Shaw, 34, in a trending TikTok confessional with more than 4.5 million views.

The video came in response to a comment furnished by one of her 1.9 million followers who warmly dubbed her the “female Jim Carrey.”

Shaw, from Rochester, New York, went on to joke that her eerie likeness to the irrepressibly expressive “Liar Liar” lead left her with only a few career options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fj4JB_0iyr4dSe00
Shaw's followers were dumbfounded by how closely she favors the "Dumb and Dumber" star.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vYBdX_0iyr4dSe00
"What else am I gonna do?" the stand-up asked rhetorically. "Like, imagine if I was a doctor with this face.

“What else am I gonna do?” the stand-up asked rhetorically. “Like, imagine if I was a doctor with this face.

“Just walking in like, ‘Bad news: it’s cancer. Good luck!’ ” she teased, mimicking Carrey’s signature smirk and cadence.

In a separate TikTok post, which amassed more than 13.7 million views, Shaw masterfully re-created the “Ace Ventura” frontman’s toothy grin, revealing that all she has to do to simulate the look is “smile and add a little pizzazz.”

“The Jim Carrey smile is very hard,” she said in the snippet, before curling her lips and winding her chin in like “The Mask” actor’s trademark fashion. “And if I literally wasn’t born with this mouth I probably wouldn’t be able to do it.”

@heathershawwww

#stitch with @Mary Elizabeth Kelly #gay #fart #jimcarrey

♬ original sound – Heather Shaw

And Shaw’s followers were dumbfounded by how closely she favors the “Dumb and Dumber” star.

“You look exactly like him,” laughed a commenter.

“Are you positive Jim Carrey isn’t your father? or at least related to you by blood in some way?” asked another stunned online audience member.

Others posited that Shaw was actually Carrey disguised as a woman in a wig.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZBmfa_0iyr4dSe00
Shaw revealed to her dumbfounded followers that she has never met the "Dumb and Dumber" star in person.

“Jim Carey really thought he could fool us by wearing a wig and calling himself Heather Shaw. We’re on to your game, Jim,” spat a cyber cynic.

“How to reproduce Jim Carrey’s smile. Step one: Be Jim Carrey in a wig…” said another.

“I am convinced this person is actually Jim Carrey and he’s just toying with us.. I mean guy’s an actor,” another accused.

But other, less skeptical viewers were desperate to find out if Shaw had ever crossed paths with Carrey, leaving queries like: “Have you met him yet?????? Or I should say…. Has he met YOU yet??????!!!!!!”

However, sadly, when a commenter asked Shaw if “Bruce Almighty” was aware of their twin-like appearance, she responded saying, “No, he’s busy.”

