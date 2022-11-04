ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes slipped and testified he supports the 'right to riot' at his January 6 trial

By C. Ryan Barber
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes was charged with seditious conspiracy in the January 6 investigation.

Photo by Philip Pacheco/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

  • Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes took the risky step of testifying in his own defense.
  • Rhodes said he founded the Oath Keepers as a community service-minded group.
  • His testimony aimed to soften the image of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group.

Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes took the stand to testify in his own defense Friday, a risky move he insisted on taking in the face of charges his far-right group plotted to violently prevent the peaceful transfer of power on January 6, 2021.

Growing emotional at times, Rhodes projected a softer image as he discussed his sense of patriotic duty and recalled the pain he and Yale Law School classmates felt on 9/11. Rhodes said the Oath Keepers provided some military veterans with a continued sense of purpose, and he appeared to tear up as he raised the high suicide rate within the community of former servicemembers.

But he quickly made the kind of verbal miscue that defense lawyers dread when a client takes the stand.

"I support the right to riot," Rhodes testified, before correcting himself to say, "I support the right to protest."

The verbal slip came as Rhodes recounted the 13-year history of the Oath Keepers, a far-right group he founded in 2009, he said, out of the belief in community service. Rhodes said the Oath Keepers' volunteer members have responded to natural disasters, including the devastating Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and have also provided security services amid social unrest.

As his defense lawyer Phillip Linder posed questions, Rhodes appeared comfortable, turning his head to direct his answers toward the jury. Rhodes said the group's "first big security operation" was in Ferguson, Missouri, during the riots and protests that followed the killing of Michael Brown by police. Rhodes said a store owner asked his group members to protect her business.

At one point, Rhodes criticized what he called the "heavy-handed" tactics of police, who he said should have focused on the "troublemakers" while respecting the rights of protestors.

"Like I said," Rhodes testified, "we supported the right to protest."

Rhodes is standing trial alongside four other Oath Keepers members — Kenneth Harrelson; Jessica Watkins; Kelly Meggs; and Thomas Caldwell — on seditious conspiracy charges stemming from the January 6 attack on the Capitol. In the first weeks of the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Rhodes and his group planned to forcibly prevent the handoff of power from former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden.

At the end of their case, prosecutors showed jurors a message Rhodes drafted in the days after January 6 in which he sought to urge Trump to take more drastic action to remain in the White House.

"If you don't then Biden/Kamala will turn all that power on you, your family, and all of us," Rhodes wrote, although the message was never passed along to Trump.

Prosecutors also displayed evidence that the Oath Keepers stockpiled firearms in a hotel room outside Washington, DC, for so-called "quick reaction forces" that could be deployed into the nation's capital. Rhodes, in his testimony Friday, sought to downplay the group's references to quick reaction forces, or QRFs.

"In our context," he said, the meaning of QRF is broader than it is in the military.

"It gets used too often, frankly, and becomes confusing," Rhodes said.

Rhodes also bristled at the characterization of the Oath Keepers as a racist group. On the stand, he emphasized that he is a quarter Mexican and said members of Congress had "committed gross defamation against us" in referring to the group as racist.

"If we found someone that was a racist," he testified, "we'd kick 'em right out."

Rhodes' testimony is set to resume Monday, and prosecutors will have a chance to cross-examine him.

Comments / 719

Joan Castle
2d ago

slime insurrectionist rhodes is a self proclaimed terrorist who tried to overthrow the democratic election process under direct orders by INSURRECTIONIST trump, Violent crime master of destruction and murder,

Reply(94)
614
Michele
2d ago

He didn’t slip! He was talking from his dead, black, cold heart!! Rhodes is a DISGRACE TO HUMANITY! Trump, Rhodes, and ALL of Trump’s supporters are AMERICA’S WEAKEST LINK!!!

Reply(23)
551
EstonkoFuswv
2d ago

agree with election results or not, someone wins, someone loses. how does he figure he gets to change that. anyone who riots deserves to suffer the consequences.

Reply(53)
465
The Independent

‘I’ll drag you into bed later’: Racy texts between Oath Keepers’ leader and lawyer revealed during sedition hearing

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Kellye SoRelle, the group’s legal counsel, appear to have been sharing more than just an ideology.Federal prosecutors revealed during the Oath Keepers’ trial on Monday that Mr Rhodes and Ms SoRelle had been exchanging text messages that suggest the two were involved in a romantic relationship."Speaking of f****** … if you need some come on over," Mr Rhodes texted the attorney in the days before the Capitol riot.Ms SoRelle said she could not, but Mr Rhodes insisted that he would "drag [her] into bed later”.Despite initially turning Mr Rhodes down, Ms SoRelle later...
Rolling Stone

‘Shut the F–k Up, B—h’: In Newly Released Recordings, Courtney Clenney Appears to Berate and Slap Boyfriend She’s Accused of Murdering

In surreptitious cell phone recordings, Courtney Clenney can be heard berating her boyfriend Christian Obumseli, hurling insults at him, calling him a racist slur, and seemingly slapping him. The videos were taken by Obumseli on his cell phone some time before April 3, when Clenney fatally stabbed him with a six-inch kitchen knife in the couple’s luxury Miami apartment. Clenney has been charged with Obumseli’s murder, but she claims she acted in self defense. Three brief recordings were provided in the discovery phase of the murder case against Clenney and first published by the Miami Herald. Rolling Stone has...
MIAMI, FL
CNN

Ex-officer secretly recorded conversation with McCarthy. Hear the audio

Former DC Metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone reveals tapes he secretly recorded while meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who said former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack on January 6. CNN law enforcement correspondent Whitney Wild has the report.
Business Insider

The Secret Service painted a damning picture of Trump to the Jan. 6 committee. It wasn't the first time agents have been called to testify.

The House Jan. 6 committee obtained hundreds of thousands of internal Secret Service emails. The messages paint a damning portrait of the president and of fears of violence before January 6. This is not the first time the agency has found itself revealing disturbing details about a president. The House...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

After the Pelosi attack, Republicans have quit pretending they oppose political violence

There are ever so many ways Republicans can admit they were delighted by the attempted assassination of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which resulted in severe injuries to her husband, who had the misfortune of being home when apparent right-wing nut David DePape broke into the couple's San Francisco home. They can pretend to condemn the attack while promoting conspiracy theories denying that it was right-wing political violence, as did Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk. They can make jokes about it in public appearances, the classy path pioneered by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They can do both at the same time, as Donald Trump Jr. did. They can share vicious memes mocking the victim, as a Facebook page did that is evidently owned by Pennsylania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. Or they can deflect blame by casting the villains as the victims, as Tucker Carlson did in a Fox News segment equating criticism of hate speech with censorship.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Lawyers Thought Clarence Thomas Was ‘Only Chance’ to Thwart 2020 Election Certification

Donald Trump’s attorneys believed a helpful decision from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their “only chance” at thwarting the 2020 election results, according to new emails released to Congress and obtained by Politico. “We want to frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue some sort of stay or other circuit justice opinion saying Georgia is in legitimate doubt,” Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro wrote in an email to the former president’s legal team in December 2020. He wrote that Thomas, the justice who handles Georgia’s “ emergency matters,” would be their “only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion by Jan. 6, which might hold up the Georgia count in Congress,” according to Politico. John Eastman, another one of Trump’s lawyers, wrote back: “I think I agree with this.” Eastman tried to hold back the emails—which are not yet public—from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, but a judge ordered them to be handed them over to the committee last week. “[I]f we can just get this case pending before the Supreme Court by Jan. 5, ideally with something positive written by a judge or justice, hopefully Thomas, I think it’s our best shot at holding up the count of a state in Congress,” Chesebro said.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC

Merely 27 people attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC this week.Event organisers toldThe Daily Beast that the extremely low turnout at the rally on Capitol grounds was the result of several factors, but it was still a “success.” “We put the word out, literally, about a week ago. We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” John Paul Moran, founder of GOUSA, told the outlet. Liberal activists using whistles who approached the gathering to protest were branded “paid agitators” and members of Antifa by Mr Moran. Trump was not an organiser...
